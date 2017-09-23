Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened (4797 Views)

Full Text of Col. Sagir’s Press Briefing on How Exercise Egwu Eke All Happened

PATROLS



Following credible intelligence report and some distress calls from Ukpata community in Uzo-Wani LGA of Enugu State of a planned attack on the community by Fulani herdsmen on the 19th September 2017, a patrol team of Sector 3 was deployed in the area from 17th September 2017 to date. Through that we were able to prevent serious clash between the Fulani herdsmen and the community.



Similarly, at about 4.30pm on 17th September 2017, troops of Sector 2 on patrol at Ohaji-Egbema general area, along Obokofia-Agwa, Rombe-Oguta road junction in Imo State, intercepted 2 persons in a vehicle conveying about 15kg of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects and the substance have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.



Also troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector 1, at about 12.00am 19th September 2017, while on patrol along Onitsha-Owerri road arrested 3 suspected hoodlums; Chisom Francis, Chukwu Enema and Uchenna Ogataku that barricaded the highway, extorting money and other valuables from hapless motorists resulting in serious traffic jam. The suspects have been handed over to Ogbaku Police Station.







RAIDS



Following a tip off, a criminal hideout was raided at about 12.15am in Obinze community general area on 17th September 2017. Consequently, 17 suspected criminals were apprehended by troops of Sector 4. Items recovered include 3 x locally made pistols, 5 Dane guns and 15 rounds of various calibers of ammunition. Other items recovered were local charms and 7 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.



Furthermore, at about 1.30am on 17th September 2017, troops of Sector 4 in conjunction with the Nigeria Police raided a criminal den at Ukukwa North Local Government Area of Anambra

State, where they arrested 7 suspected criminals. Items recovered are; 4 x locally made pistols, 420 live cartridges, about 50kg of Cannabis and some Charms. The suspects and the items were handed over to the Nigeria Police.



Similarly, based on intelligence, troops of Sector 2, at about 12.00am hours on 18th September 2017, conducted 2 raid operations on suspected cultists’ shrines at Awara and Assa communities of Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo State. The raids resulted in the arrest of 10 suspected cult members. They were however, transferred to the Nigeria Police after preliminary investigation.



In addition, at about 2.30am on 19th September 2017, troops of Sector 1, raided a notorious kidnappers’ den at Ohanze community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. The operation led to the release of a kidnap victim, Mr. Monday Benson and the arrest of 3 suspected kidnappers; Arinze Ugiri aged 39 years, from Amouvuro community, Okezie Nwobolo, aged 30 years, from Amouvuro Nteuzor community and Michael Sunday 24 years old, from Okeyan Nteuzor village of Abia State. Suspects have also been handed over to the Nigeria Police after initial questioning.







CHECKMATING VIOLENT ACTIVITIES OF THE BANNED INDIGENIOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA



Despite the initial opposition to Exercise EGWU EKE II by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra members and their sympathizers and unpatriotic elements, the general area of the South East especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilized. The usual violent activities of the outlawed Biafra “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated.



Similarly, the outlawed Biafra terrorists group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance.



The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public that it is poised to maintaining the peace and security in the entire South-Eastern Region. Members of the public are please requested to cooperate with security agencies by remaining law abiding and passing credible information to the nearest security check point or call 193 and the various Sector Commanders’ telephone numbers that were earlier made public.

This is good to know! people can go about doing their legitimate business

For the life of me, I still don't flipping understand why we have so many military "special ops" around the country.. Twenty-eight states if I'm not mistaken. Like, WTF? Still on still, the economics of crime is booming. I laugh anytime they come up with some of these their funny operational titles, "Python dance", "Crocodile tears", "Python dance II" etc. C'mmon guys. For real? Someone probably has been watching too much Bolly & Nollywood.



Seriously, it's really annoying. Like the DSS, Police, NSCDC etc. have been rendered useless (not like they were so 'useful' before sha). Flipping morons. 3 Likes

We don't want to read their nonsense 17 Likes 1 Share







Now the military says it has defeated IPOB. This simply means that IPOB has been the target of the shameful operation.

But initially the spokesman said the operation was only street patrols to boost internal security even when it was obvious that kanu was their target.

The lies are not healthy for peace, tranquillity and togetherness.

NB: I am not part of any group, just against military show of force on civilians.

And for those applauding military attack on civilians due to ethnic bigotry ... well I still lack the words to describe you. 8 Likes 1 Share

da fuxk....I don't understand.... during operation python dance there was more unrest and non safety.....before that we cool.....okay now we back to norm and am still seeing greens in front of a fast food and at good civilian comfort zones... kudos to Nigerian military for rolling cold war era tanks and APCs through a metropolis.......continue scaring our Dutch and Chinese phone dealers....



btw ipob was called a terrorist group during OPD...so OPD wasn't because or IPOB.....



God bless my fellow Nigerians......

I would not call IPOB a defeated group since their spread runs across all Igbo speaking states of Southern Nigeria, defeating them in Aba alone means nothing as there other active branches, both home and in diaspora. 1 Like 1 Share

This is like walking into a room to a startled child who turned around to exclaim "I didnt do anything oo".





Who asked you?





Thought you guys are not answerable to the people? So the people of the SE will now clap and embrace you guys following this watery image laundering speech?





Kolewerk!

Your pythons should go and dance in the NE. You guys have only come to distabilise a peace region. 3 Likes

What then is the work of the Nigerian Police? 4 Likes

All of the above are just simple Police work. 2 Likes

