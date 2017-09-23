₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by naptu2: 8:47pm
Full Text of Col. Sagir’s Press Briefing on How Exercise Egwu Eke All Happened
http://www.nta.ng/news/20170923-full-text-of-col-sagirs-press-briefing-on-how-exercise-egwu-eke-all-happened/#.WcYIwf-fH8Y.twitter
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by OrestesDante(m): 8:51pm
Wonderful. Pass me a glass of kunu
4 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by baralatie(m): 8:52pm
This is good to know! people can go about doing their legitimate business
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Nostradamu(m): 9:15pm
For the life of me, I still don't flipping understand why we have so many military "special ops" around the country.. Twenty-eight states if I'm not mistaken. Like, WTF? Still on still, the economics of crime is booming. I laugh anytime they come up with some of these their funny operational titles, "Python dance", "Crocodile tears", "Python dance II" etc. C'mmon guys. For real? Someone probably has been watching too much Bolly & Nollywood.
Seriously, it's really annoying. Like the DSS, Police, NSCDC etc. have been rendered useless (not like they were so 'useful' before sha). Flipping morons.
3 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by ElPadrino33: 9:15pm
We don't want to read their nonsense
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by luvinhubby(m): 9:15pm
Gallant troops.
At least in other areas, minus Aba.
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by dust144(m): 9:15pm
Come let me show you those who,give a fvck
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by homeboy205: 9:16pm
luvinhubby:
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by capatainrambo: 9:16pm
uselss bunch
4 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Austindark(m): 9:16pm
Now the military says it has defeated IPOB. This simply means that IPOB has been the target of the shameful operation.
But initially the spokesman said the operation was only street patrols to boost internal security even when it was obvious that kanu was their target.
The lies are not healthy for peace, tranquillity and togetherness.
NB: I am not part of any group, just against military show of force on civilians.
And for those applauding military attack on civilians due to ethnic bigotry ... well I still lack the words to describe you.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:16pm
bring back our nnamdi kanu
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by abbaapple: 9:16pm
God bless NA for crushing dose Mofos!
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Chisom460(m): 9:16pm
da fuxk....I don't understand.... during operation python dance there was more unrest and non safety.....before that we cool.....okay now we back to norm and am still seeing greens in front of a fast food and at good civilian comfort zones... kudos to Nigerian military for rolling cold war era tanks and APCs through a metropolis.......continue scaring our Dutch and Chinese phone dealers....
btw ipob was called a terrorist group during OPD...so OPD wasn't because or IPOB.....
God bless my fellow Nigerians......
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Boyooosa(m): 9:17pm
Good
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by capatainrambo: 9:17pm
luvinhubby:
Gallant go where?
I saw a thread yesterday, about one of them
guess what !!!!
his brothers are on the other side of the niger,trying to cut ties with the zoo, he was busy fighting another mans war. and dying in the process
when they see unarmed people they start forming gallant.
when faced with armed men, they start dropping like flies
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by bullbull2: 9:17pm
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Arla: 9:17pm
abbaapple:Gbam
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Diesella(m): 9:17pm
No need to read that sh*t!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by luvinhubby(m): 9:18pm
I would not call IPOB a defeated group since their spread runs across all Igbo speaking states of Southern Nigeria, defeating them in Aba alone means nothing as there other active branches, both home and in diaspora.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by DickDastardLION(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Omeokachie: 9:19pm
This is like walking into a room to a startled child who turned around to exclaim "I didnt do anything oo".
Who asked you?
Thought you guys are not answerable to the people? So the people of the SE will now clap and embrace you guys following this watery image laundering speech?
Kolewerk!
Your pythons should go and dance in the NE. You guys have only come to distabilise a peace region.
3 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by GeneralOjukwu: 9:19pm
If you are a slow reader, let me summarize with just 4 pictures:
1. The Saga...
2. Python Dance
3. Aboki
4. IpAd Yoof
3 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:20pm
Tiri gbosa to our gallant troops...
All those online warriors ina thingsay na to dey make mouth for facebook be am ?
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by MyX1: 9:21pm
All of the above are just Work.
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by soberdrunk(m): 9:21pm
Sai Burutai!!! Gallant No.1!!
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by phkka1(m): 9:21pm
What then is the work of the Nigerian Police?
4 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by MyX1: 9:22pm
All of the above are just simple Police work.
2 Likes
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by brownhawk: 9:24pm
ugochukwufrenzy:personally,report that to the nearest Army to you. I hail and encourage u, o patriot of mighty biafra.. plss I'm begging u to report your request to the nearest Army barrack. you'll surely be opportuned to speak
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by Klington: 9:24pm
local champions
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by nototribalist: 9:26pm
Rubbishh
1 Like
|Re: Full Text Of Army's Press Briefing On How Exercise Python Dance Happened by asawanathegreat(m): 9:26pm
We shall all dance d Egwu Eke dance.
