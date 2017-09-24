₦airaland Forum

Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Islie: 5:02am
Posted By: Yusuf Alli

A run-away former governor has lost a choice hotel in Singapore to the latter day wife he used to launder his loot.

The ex-governor is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly benefitting from the $2.1billion arms scandal.

Also hanging on his neck is an allegation that he mismanaged N19.8billion public funds while in office.

He has refused to honour EFCC invitation CR: 3000/EFCC/ABJ/ASO/TM5/VOL.5/596.
The Nation gathered that the ex-governor used to frequent Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

But following the recent signing of six agreements by Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he reportedly left Dubai for Singapore.

A highly placed source familiar with the ongoing probe of the ex-governor, said the suspect entered into a marriage of convenience with the woman in Singapore with a view to protecting the investment of his laundered funds in the choice hotel.

He reportedly bought the hotel in the name of the ‘wife’.

“But the marriage turned into a scam because the ‘wife’ divorced the ex-governor and took possession of the hotel,” the source said yesterday.

“The suspect has been battling to retrieve the hotel from his ‘wife’. It is however doubtful if he can get it back.”

It was learnt that the ex-governor is now in a serious dilemma.

Investigation revealed that over N600million of the $2.1billion arms scandal fund has so far been traced to the ex-governor.

Another source said EFCC has been on his trail in connection with the alleged mismanagement of N19.8billion state funds between 1999 and 2007.

“Documents showed that he collected N600million illegally from the $2.1billion arms deal cash through the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA),” the source said.

“Initially, the suspect was based in Dubai but following a close up by detectives, he left the UAE for some countries where he has been on a make-shift life.

“We are weighing options on how to extradite him in order to bring him to justice. We will explore all legal options.

Responding to a question, the source added: “The former governor has been giving one excuse or the other for not honouring the invitation of the EFCC.

“At a point, the suspect said he had a heart-related problem but intelligence report confirmed that he was pretending.”

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has asked Nigerian youths to take up the gauntlet and become change agents in the fight against corruption in the country.

Represented by the head of the Benin Zonal office, Mailafia Yakubu, at an event to mark World Peace Day celebration in Benin City, Magu said the biggest challenges facing Nigeria were the “twin evils of corruption and impunity.”

He charged the youths to imbibe the culture of excellence as future leaders of the country and to shun all forms of criminality.

“The corrupt and other economic and financial criminals can no longer hide because the Commission is working hard to bring them to justice,” he added.

Magu said it was disheartening that some youths were involved in advance fee fraud but warned that the prevailing economic challenge was not an excuse to commit crime.

He said: “I agree that the country is going through a process but it is not an excuse to commit crime, be legitimate in your dealings so you can be the future leaders that you are.”



http://thenationonlineng.net/2-1b-arms-scandal-fleeing-ex-governor-loses-choice-hotel-singapore-mistress/

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Sultannayef: 5:05am
Speculative journalism

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ubergold(m): 5:06am
What probably started as a well thought out scheme has gone wrong.
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by babyfaceafrica: 5:12am
Story....who is the governor biko?..stop rigmarolling

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by DickDastardLION(m): 5:12am
i think this useless journalists will need "Operation Biro Sneeze" to stop conjuring up nonsense from their asss sad angry

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by sarrki(m): 5:13am
Sultannayef:
Speculative journalism


Oooooh is that so ?

Yet you claimed buhari for everything

Isn't that speculative also

The damaged our governor caused us is more than the presidency

Yet we all blame the central while they go on with atrocities under our nose

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Aufbauh(m): 5:14am
Please who is this ex-governor?
The ex-wife to ex-governor don collect eim ex-hotel.... Case close!

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by iornenge81(m): 5:16am
babyfaceafrica:
Story....who is the governor biko?..stop rigmarolling
abi
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by aieromon(m): 5:55am
babyfaceafrica:
Story....who is the governor biko?..stop rigmarolling

The only ex-governor hiding in Singapore is Adamu Mu'azu.

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Okoroawusa: 7:54am
aieromon:


The only ex-governor hiding in Singapore is Adamu Mu'azu.
now u ve let the cat out of the bag.

Who send u message?

Better go find am.

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Nutase(f): 8:28am
Luv that chick.
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by omenka(m): 8:28am
Shey the governor has no name?

Pathetic journalism.

If na poor yahoo yahoo hustler now, dem go put your name including that of your mother and your ancestors. But since na billionaire thief, no taboo to mention him name.

Smh.

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Nbote(m): 8:35am
Naija and super story.. Which arms investigation again?? Abeg what happened to d panel set up to probe d so called arms scandal? I still clearly remember dey shut d whole thing down on code.
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Narldon(f): 8:35am


His name is "Runaway Ex Governor"


Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by coldsummer: 8:36am
What sort of journalism is this.


Anyway, as someone who likes to investigate Gossip, I copied the case number from EFCC invitation as quoted here, searched it and the governor in question is



Mu'azu, former governor of Bauchi State.



CR: 3000/EFCC/ABJ/ASO/TM5/VOL.5/596

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by nwabobo: 8:37am
Afonja journalism on fleek.

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by MhizzAJ(f): 8:38am
Really

He's lucky he didn't lose his life too
The governor doesn't ve a name abi
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ajepako(f): 8:38am
Pepper soup joint journalism

No name Abi Na ghost...

Iranu radarada
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Joephat(m): 8:39am
sad
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by mykel25(m): 8:39am
It is well

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by mmafhew(m): 8:40am
aieromon:


The only ex-governor hiding in Singapore is Adamu Mu'azu.

Noted

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by olamil34: 8:40am
unexplainable stupidity
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by hardywaltz(m): 8:40am
Chia our money
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Amosjaj(m): 8:40am
Story for the gods

Maga Don pay, hallelujah
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ifyboy60(m): 8:40am
omenka:
Shey the governor has no name?

Pathetic journalism.

If na poor yahoo yahoo hustler now, dem go put your name including that of your mother and your ancestors. But since na billionaire thief, no taboo to mention him name.

Smh.
True.
Why waste our precious reading time if we shouldn't know his name.

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by AceVentura: 8:41am
Poor journalism!!

Does this write up make us mystery solvers?
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by jamace(m): 8:41am
If na poor man, his names including that of his ancestors would have been mentioned. It's very sad that even journalists oppress the poor in Nigeria!
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by babyfaceafrica: 8:42am
aieromon:


The only ex-governor hiding in Singapore is Adamu Mu'azu.
hehen..how did you know?

Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by 9japrof(m): 8:43am
Give us the name of the governor, all these noise and media trials.

With the noise thy have made of madueke, who would have believed that two years down the line, the woman is still walking around free on the street of London and has not been extradited to Nigeria or even jailed in london.

The same noise they made about Saraki's, harassing the criminal saint in the Senate, with all the media trials and cries that they have reserved the most choicest place in kuje for him only to be acquitted two years later.

All these anti corruption campaign is a ruse and media propaganda. All these energy on media campaign can be channeled of getting water tight cases that can be used in court against this polithievecians and their cronies.

2 years and counting and no tangible achievements

Na like this we go dey dey
Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by edyza(m): 8:44am
Is it not very typical in Nigerian journalism?
When the politicians loot our funds we tend to sugar coat them etc but when the poor man from the street steals we castigate them intoto

