|Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Islie: 5:02am
Posted By: Yusuf Alli
http://thenationonlineng.net/2-1b-arms-scandal-fleeing-ex-governor-loses-choice-hotel-singapore-mistress/
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Sultannayef: 5:05am
Speculative journalism
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ubergold(m): 5:06am
What probably started as a well thought out scheme has gone wrong.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by babyfaceafrica: 5:12am
Story....who is the governor biko?..stop rigmarolling
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by DickDastardLION(m): 5:12am
i think this useless journalists will need "Operation Biro Sneeze" to stop conjuring up nonsense from their asss
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by sarrki(m): 5:13am
Sultannayef:
Oooooh is that so ?
Yet you claimed buhari for everything
Isn't that speculative also
The damaged our governor caused us is more than the presidency
Yet we all blame the central while they go on with atrocities under our nose
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Aufbauh(m): 5:14am
Please who is this ex-governor?
The ex-wife to ex-governor don collect eim ex-hotel.... Case close!
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by iornenge81(m): 5:16am
babyfaceafrica:abi
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by aieromon(m): 5:55am
babyfaceafrica:
The only ex-governor hiding in Singapore is Adamu Mu'azu.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Okoroawusa: 7:54am
aieromon:now u ve let the cat out of the bag.
Who send u message?
Better go find am.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Nutase(f): 8:28am
Luv that chick.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by omenka(m): 8:28am
Shey the governor has no name?
Pathetic journalism.
If na poor yahoo yahoo hustler now, dem go put your name including that of your mother and your ancestors. But since na billionaire thief, no taboo to mention him name.
Smh.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Nbote(m): 8:35am
Naija and super story.. Which arms investigation again?? Abeg what happened to d panel set up to probe d so called arms scandal? I still clearly remember dey shut d whole thing down on code.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Narldon(f): 8:35am
His name is "Runaway Ex Governor"
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by coldsummer: 8:36am
What sort of journalism is this.
Anyway, as someone who likes to investigate Gossip, I copied the case number from EFCC invitation as quoted here, searched it and the governor in question is
Mu'azu, former governor of Bauchi State.
CR: 3000/EFCC/ABJ/ASO/TM5/VOL.5/596
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by nwabobo: 8:37am
Afonja journalism on fleek.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by MhizzAJ(f): 8:38am
Really
He's lucky he didn't lose his life too
The governor doesn't ve a name abi
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ajepako(f): 8:38am
Pepper soup joint journalism
No name Abi Na ghost...
Iranu radarada
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Joephat(m): 8:39am
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by mykel25(m): 8:39am
It is well
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by mmafhew(m): 8:40am
aieromon:
Noted
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by olamil34: 8:40am
unexplainable stupidity
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by hardywaltz(m): 8:40am
Chia our money
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by Amosjaj(m): 8:40am
Story for the gods
Maga Don pay, hallelujah
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by ifyboy60(m): 8:40am
omenka:True.
Why waste our precious reading time if we shouldn't know his name.
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by AceVentura: 8:41am
Poor journalism!!
Does this write up make us mystery solvers?
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by jamace(m): 8:41am
If na poor man, his names including that of his ancestors would have been mentioned. It's very sad that even journalists oppress the poor in Nigeria!
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by babyfaceafrica: 8:42am
aieromon:hehen..how did you know?
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by 9japrof(m): 8:43am
Give us the name of the governor, all these noise and media trials.
With the noise thy have made of madueke, who would have believed that two years down the line, the woman is still walking around free on the street of London and has not been extradited to Nigeria or even jailed in london.
The same noise they made about Saraki's, harassing the criminal saint in the Senate, with all the media trials and cries that they have reserved the most choicest place in kuje for him only to be acquitted two years later.
All these anti corruption campaign is a ruse and media propaganda. All these energy on media campaign can be channeled of getting water tight cases that can be used in court against this polithievecians and their cronies.
2 years and counting and no tangible achievements
Na like this we go dey dey
|Re: Ex-Governor Loses Hotel In Singapore To Mistress by edyza(m): 8:44am
Is it not very typical in Nigerian journalism?
When the politicians loot our funds we tend to sugar coat them etc but when the poor man from the street steals we castigate them intoto
