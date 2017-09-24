Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / A Review Of "Ponmile" By Reminisce And Its Reference To Domestic Violence (5857 Views)

"Ponmile" by Reminisce is great. The audio, cool and then I saw the video. I was enjoying it until it got to a point and I hated the song. I hated the song not because the song was not good and all but the video passes a subtle message that made my entire body revolt.



It featured Adekola Odunlade and Lota Chukwu, great acting by the two of them except for some flaws.



1. When he slapped her in 2:58, I am pretty sure he slapped her left cheek so why was she holding her right cheek? Oh well……maybe reverbration happened but the second issue is my main issue.



2. The song goes

"I love you no more, ko ma kin se'se ooooo (I love you no more is not a sin)

If you don't love me again, please let me know

Malo je kin ka e mo corner pele brother Samu (dont let it be that I find you cheating with some guy)

Olewu ooo; its very dangerous"



For a song that carried such words, I didnt expect it to have a domestic violence scene. Yeah yeah, he had a disclaimer in the end about how he doesnt believe in DV but isnt it weird that all through the song, the man was keeping in the madness his wife was throwing at him. He was keeping his demons chained until it got to the part where Reminisce said cheating for her will be dangerous.



You are in a country where domestic violence (especially against women) is high and you come out to do a video that subtly promotes it (the disclaimer doesnt do it please).



I told a friend that I will prefer if the video showed that the man imagined the entire domestic violence part and he just snapped out of it and decided to look at her and say "I need a divorce" not end where the man raise a machete, and changed his mind about killing her.



We know the man never actually proved that she was cheating just suspicions and he started acting weird which was what made the woman go psycho.



Before you go "but it is just a song; an artistic impression", please I have heard where peoole use songs to relate to their personal lives and musicians should try harder to make things better not make it look okay and then do a disclaimer.



Olamide's "Story for the gods" and the date rape all over the song is another source of concern but issue for another day.



By the way, here is a video of the song





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3vDQQSvJf8



Have a great day





CC mynd44

Lalasticlala

believe me there isn't anything as terrible as a marriage filled with abuse both physical and emotional abuse on either party. As Africans we endure a lot cause along comes our extended family and family pride, your wife isn't a Punching bag and your husband a nagging tool vice versa. 13 Likes

SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE









PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 2 Likes

That song is on my replay. Lit 5 Likes

My stance on domestic violence hasn't changed.

#reposted





My Bae knows that no matter the level of provocation, I can never lay my hands on her and she also know better not to exploit that chance because what I will do to her ehnn domestic violence will be a mercy.

Say no to domestic violence.

Say yes to using your brain instead of your hands to deal with your spouses.

Let me stop here because I have the propensity to always spoil my comments with nonsense after making common sense. 22 Likes 1 Share

U see.... That's why Tope Alabi is the bomb lol

Una follow that song again 1 Like

Baba Afusa always deliver 6 Likes

maxnedu11:

believe me there isn't anything as terrible as a marriage filled with abuse both physical and emotional abuse on either party. As Africans we endure a lot cause along comes our extended family and family pride, your wife isn't a Punching bag and your husband a nagging tool vice versa. 1 Like

maxnedu11:

believe me there isn't anything as terrible as a marriage filled with abuse both physical and emotional abuse on either party. As Africans we endure a lot cause along comes our extended family and family pride, your wife isn't a Punching bag and your husband a nagging tool vice versa. True but nagging should never be responded to with slaps True but nagging should never be responded to with slaps 1 Like

Sharon6:

SAY NO TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE







PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE! is gold or diamond hidden in your signature? is gold or diamond hidden in your signature? 9 Likes

Cool....



You raised valid point but each individual to his own expression. That was how he and the director decided to express themselves.



However, for me I would have loved it for the whole drama to continue and they show the wife's friends urging her to carry on.



Then towards the end when he was like....ha ha ha ha....hay hay hay hay, they should show the husband dangling on a rope from his neck after committing suicide from the trouble his wife gave him.



Then briefly after this, they show show d wife going to meet her friends who previously encouraged her, and now the friends turn her down.



My reason, domestic violence is never one way , men of recent have been painted as violent, but women has not stopped been the devil since the days of Adam.



Respect to all women, my wife and mother inclusive, but then MOST women are the fuel of domestic violence..... If you wanna cut down domestic violence, start from the angle of the woman.



I don't expect any woman to be a dummy to her husband, but then women need more wisdom in handling issues, for the men, a little cut in alcohol and probably weed smoking for those that do it will help.



Only few men in their right senses will hit his wife, most men that beat (not one touch hit) their wives are either drunk, high, or have had it up to here or two or even the three.





All in all, ponmile is a fantastic song, respect to ibile, alaga reminisce ....only issue I have with d song is I can't sing it out before my wife thinks I'm referring to her....lol, and I also cannot post some lyrics on social media as the spirits leads before people think I have issues with my marriage which is less than one year....greater lol 24 Likes 1 Share

On replay always!!!!!It is only in Nigeria films that Even after robbers have left a scene 1 hour ealier,police will still catch up with them.....If you like listen to Tope alabi from morning to night,if you are a wife beater,it can’t change you!!!Its in the blood!!!OP,go and sing your own!!! 7 Likes

Did Cardi b do a remix for BODAK YELLOW and name it BUDAH YELLOW. Am confused 1 Like

Y

Broke pple always have an opinion

I love the song... Reminisce killed it 3 Likes

the msg was clear.... the couple in that video need to see a pyscho... the wife was overbearing and the hussy too was fed up

I watched the video for the first time yesterday. The lyrics is "permissible" but that video is "NO".

I am more concerned about that song because it is emotional and the message resonates with millions of Nigerian men.



Domestic violence can only be curbed in highly prosperous and economically viable societies, not Nigeria with all the hazards of living therein.



Kudos to alaga ibile 6 Likes

thats what you get when you stop listening to Ojo Ade and Niyi Adedokun 2 Likes

VIOLENCE IS NEVER THE ANSWER



It is written boldly, and what better way to preach it than to show it? 1 Like

Nice review.

Ur point doesn't hold water, seen the video thousand times but never saw the picture of what you js painted and pretty sure not many saw it too. Great video, great song, great concept.



Ok