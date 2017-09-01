₦airaland Forum

Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by metroblogger: 9:37am
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel commission and inspect Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, AWA, Akwa Ibom. See photos below
.

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-osinbajo-commissions-jubilee.html

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by MhizzAJ(f): 9:47am
The 3rd pix ..his facial expression though

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by teadrake(m): 10:05am
Agent of change.
Well-done Akwa-Ibom..more development!!!

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by ashjay001(m): 10:21am
Small small, akwa ibom don dey go d path of lagos n ogun o.
This is d kind of progress required.

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:26am
Good...

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Beremx(f): 10:37am
E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.

Naija i hail thee!

angry

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by bamite(m): 10:41am
Beremx:
E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.

Naija i hail thee!

angry

Abegi.. This is the biggest in africa.

Appreciate the little efforts being made, its not everything you condemn all the time.

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:20am
Nice one!
Congrats to Akwa ibom@30

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 11:20am
Okowa no go do project make them come commission, useless governor

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:22am
SweetJoystick:
Okowa no godo project make them come commission, useless governor
hello

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 11:26am
Amarabae:
hello
Lol this man useless

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:30am
SweetJoystick:

Lol this man useless
how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,
sorry?

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by rottennaija(m): 11:38am
I must say this, the governor has tried in this. Congrats, though I still have my reservations about the location of the project.

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:28pm
Mr commissioner sir

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by PehaKaso: 12:29pm
Can someone please help inform Mynd44 that I am back from the ban to commence the torturing phenomenon that I have become to him and his cohorts?

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:29pm
That's good.
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by chijioke17(m): 12:30pm
resket
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by itiswellandwell: 12:31pm
Good one. Somethings that are of high usage in the country should be given priority for local production.


Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by smithsydny(m): 12:31pm
Weh done sir
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:32pm
God bless our nation
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by bullbull2: 12:32pm
angry

To akwa ibom.. people...

The Military can not receive osinbajo airport... Because he is a civilian.

That was a wrong procedure.

Civilian fghting over some issue , is because them no know book. Osibanjo can not go to place that has Military..

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by dabbyz(f): 12:32pm
nice one
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Ogashub(m): 12:33pm
Akwa ibom ayaya...proud

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:34pm
Ogashub:
Akwa ibom ayaya...proud
u can enter motor or fly for air from here to Uyo. U can come with me i am missing the love at home

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 12:36pm
Amarabae:
how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,
sorry?
It's left for the electorates to decide if either of them does contest

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by simijimi: 12:36pm
There is only one local govt. area in Aks nowadays
ONNA sad sad

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by sniperr007: 12:38pm
Beremx:
E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.

Naija i hail thee!

&gt;sad

I taya. Commission private business project.
Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by EbukaLive(m): 12:38pm
This is the hardest working VP in a very long time...

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by rozayx5(m): 12:38pm
wink wink


keep the firms coming


Gas city
gas plant
FTZ
refinery
seaport

and Boom , Akwa iBom becomes a metropolis

Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Okbaba: 12:38pm
Good one! Well thought-out people oriented investment.

