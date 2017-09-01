Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom (13828 Views)

Ambode Commissions Jubilee Chalet In Epe (Photos) / Osinbajo Commissions Calabar Monorail (Photos) / Ambode Commissions Jubilee Bridge Ajah (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-osinbajo-commissions-jubilee.html Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel commission and inspect Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, AWA, Akwa Ibom. See photos below 7 Likes

The 3rd pix ..his facial expression though 3 Likes

Agent of change.

Well-done Akwa-Ibom..more development!!! 10 Likes 1 Share

Small small, akwa ibom don dey go d path of lagos n ogun o.

This is d kind of progress required. 46 Likes 1 Share

Good... 1 Like





Naija i hail thee!



E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.Naija i hail thee! 11 Likes 1 Share

Beremx:

E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.



Naija i hail thee!





Abegi.. This is the biggest in africa.



Appreciate the little efforts being made, its not everything you condemn all the time. Abegi.. This is the biggest in africa.Appreciate the little efforts being made, its not everything you condemn all the time. 67 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one!

Congrats to Akwa ibom@30 9 Likes 1 Share

Okowa no go do project make them come commission, useless governor 12 Likes

SweetJoystick:

Okowa no godo project make them come commission, useless governor hello hello 23 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

hello Lol this man useless Lol this man useless 1 Like 1 Share

SweetJoystick:



Lol this man useless how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,

sorry? how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,sorry? 7 Likes 1 Share

I must say this, the governor has tried in this. Congrats, though I still have my reservations about the location of the project. 1 Like

Mr commissioner sir 1 Like

Can someone please help inform Mynd44 that I am back from the ban to commence the torturing phenomenon that I have become to him and his cohorts? 9 Likes

That's good.

resket

Good one. Somethings that are of high usage in the country should be given priority for local production.





Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank. 7 Likes

Weh done sir

God bless our nation





To akwa ibom.. people...



The Military can not receive osinbajo airport... Because he is a civilian.



That was a wrong procedure.



Civilian fghting over some issue , is because them no know book. Osibanjo can not go to place that has Military.. To akwa ibom.. people...The Military can not receive osinbajo airport... Because he is a civilian.That was a wrong procedure.Civilian fghting over some issue , is because them no know book. Osibanjo can not go to place that has Military.. 1 Like

nice one

Akwa ibom ayaya...proud 4 Likes

Ogashub:

Akwa ibom ayaya...proud u can enter motor or fly for air from here to Uyo. U can come with me i am missing the love at home u can enter motor or fly for air from here to Uyo. U can come with me i am missing the love at home 10 Likes

Amarabae:

how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,

sorry? It's left for the electorates to decide if either of them does contest It's left for the electorates to decide if either of them does contest 1 Like



ONNA There is only one local govt. area in Aks nowadaysONNA 2 Likes

Beremx:

E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.



Naija i hail thee!



>

I taya. Commission private business project. I taya. Commission private business project.

This is the hardest working VP in a very long time... 8 Likes







keep the firms coming





Gas city

gas plant

FTZ

refinery

seaport



and Boom , Akwa iBom becomes a metropolis keep the firms comingGas citygas plantFTZrefineryseaportand Boom , Akwa iBom becomes a metropolis 9 Likes