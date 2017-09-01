₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by metroblogger: 9:37am
Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo and Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel commission and inspect Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, AWA, Akwa Ibom. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-osinbajo-commissions-jubilee.html
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by MhizzAJ(f): 9:47am
The 3rd pix ..his facial expression though
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by teadrake(m): 10:05am
Agent of change.
Well-done Akwa-Ibom..more development!!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by ashjay001(m): 10:21am
Small small, akwa ibom don dey go d path of lagos n ogun o.
This is d kind of progress required.
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by haryorbarmie83(m): 10:26am
Good...
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Beremx(f): 10:37am
E remain to commission toothpick factory in 2023.
Naija i hail thee!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by bamite(m): 10:41am
Beremx:
Abegi.. This is the biggest in africa.
Appreciate the little efforts being made, its not everything you condemn all the time.
67 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:20am
Nice one!
Congrats to Akwa ibom@30
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 11:20am
Okowa no go do project make them come commission, useless governor
12 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:22am
SweetJoystick:hello
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 11:26am
Amarabae:Lol this man useless
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Amarabae(f): 11:30am
SweetJoystick:how a state with tecnorats like Tony elumelu and pat utomi will be sidelined and the big teeth okowa will be chosen is shocking,
sorry?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by rottennaija(m): 11:38am
I must say this, the governor has tried in this. Congrats, though I still have my reservations about the location of the project.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SNOWCREAM(m): 12:28pm
Mr commissioner sir
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by PehaKaso: 12:29pm
Can someone please help inform Mynd44 that I am back from the ban to commence the torturing phenomenon that I have become to him and his cohorts?
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:29pm
That's good.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by chijioke17(m): 12:30pm
resket
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by itiswellandwell: 12:31pm
Good one. Somethings that are of high usage in the country should be given priority for local production.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank.
7 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by smithsydny(m): 12:31pm
Weh done sir
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:32pm
God bless our nation
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by bullbull2: 12:32pm
To akwa ibom.. people...
The Military can not receive osinbajo airport... Because he is a civilian.
That was a wrong procedure.
Civilian fghting over some issue , is because them no know book. Osibanjo can not go to place that has Military..
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by dabbyz(f): 12:32pm
nice one
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Ogashub(m): 12:33pm
Akwa ibom ayaya...proud
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by proudlyYoruba(m): 12:34pm
Ogashub:u can enter motor or fly for air from here to Uyo. U can come with me i am missing the love at home
10 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by SweetJoystick(m): 12:36pm
Amarabae:It's left for the electorates to decide if either of them does contest
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by simijimi: 12:36pm
There is only one local govt. area in Aks nowadays
ONNA
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by sniperr007: 12:38pm
Beremx:
I taya. Commission private business project.
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by EbukaLive(m): 12:38pm
This is the hardest working VP in a very long time...
8 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by rozayx5(m): 12:38pm
keep the firms coming
Gas city
gas plant
FTZ
refinery
seaport
and Boom , Akwa iBom becomes a metropolis
9 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Commissions Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company In Akwa Ibom by Okbaba: 12:38pm
Good one! Well thought-out people oriented investment.
