



A Facebook user took to the social media platform to mourn his fate after parrots destroyed his maize farm.

He wrote:

The Parrot is a very wicked bird!

See the level of devastation it has done to my maize plantation...

At 6:30pm this evening, I was forced to close and allow it to have dinner, it was getting dark and the birds were still making noise at another end of the farm..

Hmmmm... I won't be there tomorrow to throw stones at it, only God knows how far it can go. The most painful part is that they prefer to attack the big cobs..

















