A Facebook user took to the social media platform to mourn his fate after parrots destroyed his maize farm.
He wrote:

The Parrot is a very wicked bird!
See the level of devastation it has done to my maize plantation...
At 6:30pm this evening, I was forced to close and allow it to have dinner, it was getting dark and the birds were still making noise at another end of the farm..
Hmmmm... I won't be there tomorrow to throw stones at it, only God knows how far it can go. The most painful part is that they prefer to attack the big cobs..








Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:36pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 5:36pm
Hmm..your villagers are unhappy with you

5 Likes

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 5:37pm
Spiritual parrot he should go and meet ifa

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 5:37pm
Sign from the Gods. grin grin At least, may e dey tank God, shebi na one persin wey I know rat chase comot for hin office. Nobi Coward-haram o; nobi Fulani herdsmen o; rat....common rat. Tufiakwa!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by mikeeze(m): 5:37pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by peteredo: 5:37pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 5:37pm
Heya, what a pathetic situation. May God almighty redeem his lost corn.
laughing
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:37pm
eyah....evil parrots

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:37pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Financialfree: 5:38pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 5:38pm
Chei! See as NL don turn me land grabber angry. God dey. grin

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by LorenzoU(m): 5:38pm
deeply sorry find a means and deal with it
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by harsysky(m): 5:38pm
Call their father and talk to it. Buy kola, too.

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by kindklemz(m): 5:39pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:39pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 5:39pm
No be ordinary parrot..

Village people at work
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by chronique(m): 5:39pm
Lol. I have a parrot at home and anytime I give it corn, it angrily removes all the grains, and starts eating something inside the cob. Sometimes, it eats the grains,sometimes,it doesn't. I don't think there is anything you can do to it except you catch it and put in a cage. But for now, be sure its food for the bird and the bird will always come back for more.

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by btcbunker: 5:40pm
what happened to this method ?

9 Likes

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 5:40pm
It's Fulani parrot, go straight to the point
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by wtfcoded: 5:40pm
Lol...i feel so sorry 4 u mehn.
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:40pm
ehya..pele
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by fagbohun4j(m): 5:40pm
Take heart bro, birds no get pots, na food from heaven like yours dem dey chop.

4 Likes

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by marunga(m): 5:41pm
so a parrot cannot enjoy delicious meal in peace again?

1 Like

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by quickberry(m): 5:41pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Slayer2: 5:42pm
Parrot from the village elders grin
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:42pm
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by deolu2000(m): 5:43pm
There are traditional ways of driving away birds from your farm. Simply get bottles to be dangling and making gingles, that way the birds will think someone is present in the farm. Try this and thank me later.

2 Likes

Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:43pm
U refused to harvest d corn for us to eat that is y d parrot is trying to help u my broda. May souls of d corn rest in d parrot's belly in peace.
Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:44pm
