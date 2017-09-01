₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by madjam(m): 2:10pm
A Facebook user took to the social media platform to mourn his fate after parrots destroyed his maize farm.
He wrote:
The Parrot is a very wicked bird!
See the level of devastation it has done to my maize plantation...
At 6:30pm this evening, I was forced to close and allow it to have dinner, it was getting dark and the birds were still making noise at another end of the farm..
Hmmmm... I won't be there tomorrow to throw stones at it, only God knows how far it can go. The most painful part is that they prefer to attack the big cobs..
More @ https://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/09/nigerian-man-laments-after-parrot.html
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:36pm
first
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 5:36pm
Hmm..your villagers are unhappy with you
5 Likes
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 5:37pm
Spiritual parrot he should go and meet ifa
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 5:37pm
Sign from the Gods. At least, may e dey tank God, shebi na one persin wey I know rat chase comot for hin office. Nobi Coward-haram o; nobi Fulani herdsmen o; rat....common rat. Tufiakwa!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by mikeeze(m): 5:37pm
.
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by peteredo: 5:37pm
eya
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by kehinde1588(m): 5:37pm
Heya, what a pathetic situation. May God almighty redeem his lost corn.
laughing
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:37pm
eyah....evil parrots
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:37pm
Ok
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Financialfree: 5:38pm
j
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 5:38pm
Nostradamu:
Chei! See as NL don turn me land grabber . God dey.
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by LorenzoU(m): 5:38pm
deeply sorry find a means and deal with it
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by harsysky(m): 5:38pm
Call their father and talk to it. Buy kola, too.
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by kindklemz(m): 5:39pm
Where the pinshures?
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:39pm
Ok
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 5:39pm
No be ordinary parrot..
Village people at work
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by chronique(m): 5:39pm
Lol. I have a parrot at home and anytime I give it corn, it angrily removes all the grains, and starts eating something inside the cob. Sometimes, it eats the grains,sometimes,it doesn't. I don't think there is anything you can do to it except you catch it and put in a cage. But for now, be sure its food for the bird and the bird will always come back for more.
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by btcbunker: 5:40pm
what happened to this method ?
9 Likes
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 5:40pm
It's Fulani parrot, go straight to the point
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by wtfcoded: 5:40pm
Lol...i feel so sorry 4 u mehn.
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:40pm
ehya..pele
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by fagbohun4j(m): 5:40pm
Take heart bro, birds no get pots, na food from heaven like yours dem dey chop.
4 Likes
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by marunga(m): 5:41pm
so a parrot cannot enjoy delicious meal in peace again?
1 Like
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by quickberry(m): 5:41pm
seunmohmoh:to?
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by Slayer2: 5:42pm
Parrot from the village elders
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 5:42pm
quickberry:comment of course
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by deolu2000(m): 5:43pm
There are traditional ways of driving away birds from your farm. Simply get bottles to be dangling and making gingles, that way the birds will think someone is present in the farm. Try this and thank me later.
2 Likes
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:43pm
U refused to harvest d corn for us to eat that is y d parrot is trying to help u my broda. May souls of d corn rest in d parrot's belly in peace.
|Re: Parrot Destroys Man's Maize Farm (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 5:44pm
.
