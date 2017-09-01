₦airaland Forum

Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo)

Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by ijustdey: 2:54pm
From NGOZI UWUJARE



A woman in Nasarawa State, Aisha Isa, 20, who is the second wife of her husband, has shown herself to be an incarnate of the devil. She is alleged to have killed the two daughters of her husband’s first wife.

The two girls, four-year-old Zainab and Ramatu, 2, were bound, hands and feet, and allegedly thrown into a well by Aisha and they drowned. The absolutely wicked act was committed in Yelwabassa village in Kokona Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

As Sunday Sun gathered from the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, Mohammed Kura, the suspect, who is now in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Nasarawa State Police Command, claimed in a confessional statement to police detectives handling the case that she committed the alleged homicidal act because the mother of the two little girls forbade them from running errands for her.

Trouble began six years ago when she got married to Alhaji Isa, as the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Kura told Sunday Sun . It was not long before the new wife began to quarrel with the mother of the two girls.

In April 2017, Aisha killed the first victim, two-year-old Ramatu, whose hands and legs she tied and threw into the well, where the little child died. The family simply buried her corpse and nobody found out how it happened. But nemesis caught up with her when she did the same thing to four-year-old Zainab in August.

At the headquarters of the State Criminal Investigation Department where she is in custody, pending arraignment in court, Aisha, who lost her own six-month-old baby gave a chilling account of what happened.

Her words: “It was the devil that used me. I took Ramatu, tied her two hands and legs and threw her into the well. In August 2017, I also took Zainab, tied her hands and legs and threw her into the well.

After sometime I raised alarm, I shouted and attracted the attention of neighbours. My husband and the first wife rushed out. They asked what happened and I confessed immediately to them what I did.

“I have been having misunderstanding with my co-wife. She caused the problem.

Whenever I sent the children on errand, she would tell them in my presence not to run errands for me. So, each time I called them, they ignored me. I decided to teach her children a lesson.”

Continuing, she said: “I got married six years ago. I gave birth to a baby six-months ago, but the baby died. Since then I had no baby and I have been telling Allah to give another baby.”

After she confessed to her husband, he quickly went with a neighbor to report the crime at the Garaku Police Station.

With the enormity of what she did having hit home, a sense of remorse has overwhelmed Aisha and she pleaded: “I want the family to forgive me for what I did; I have regretted my mistake and want my husband to forgive me.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, Mr. Mohammed Akeera said that the suspect would be charged to court soon for the alleged murder.



http://sunnewsonline.com/satanic-wife-woman-drowns-2-children-of-co-wife-in-well/


lalasticlala
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by taylor88(m): 2:54pm
Don't know what's wrong with females bearing Aisha




They very synonymous to terrorism and violence




These poor ppl can never stop marrying many wives

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 2:56pm
Has she hound reach
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 2:58pm
After women, fear God.

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by ovieokodhi(m): 3:00pm
Even after Islam permits two to four wives still the ladies can't accept to have a competitor. But like the quaran teaches about polygamy it states that if at all you must marry more than one wife be prepare to love them equally or stay with only one..and it not possible to give equal love.

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by eDeity: 3:01pm
I suppose By now Her head should be on the floor?
Human reminds the most dangerous creature ever lived on the surface of the earth. Call upon them and they'll start listing
Lion
Mosquito
Leopard
Shark
It's all lie, we are the only creature that kills their kind deliberately, without feeling a bit of sympathy.

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by wildcatter23(m): 5:45pm
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by loadedvibes: 5:45pm
These northerners are wicked o

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Financialfree: 5:45pm
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by YelloweWest: 5:45pm
Blame polygamy.

Women are and will always be jealous.

We dont like to share!
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Wisedove(m): 5:46pm
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:46pm
looks underage to me

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by michresa(m): 5:46pm
wicked world
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by AmandaLuv(f): 5:46pm
Wicked cry
Muslims tho undecided

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by digoster(m): 5:46pm
She should be used for money rituals immediately sad
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Narldon(f):




Even Devil will Scream "God Forbid" if he sees this



Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by muxyray(m): 5:47pm
Such a devastating story. .
Rip to the dead
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by pembisco(m): 5:47pm
taylor88:
Don't know what's wrong with females bearing Aisha




They very synonymous to terrorism and violence




These poor ppl can never stop marrying many wives
"Suicide bomber" from Yola bears which name?

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Chiedu4Trump: 5:47pm
These Northerners have no regard for human life.

One reason the South needs to leave them to form their Boko Haram Republic
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Pidgin2(f): 5:48pm
sad Polygamy is abnormal that's why it always brings chaos to any home where it exists.
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by johnstar(m): 5:48pm
Na wao



Nairaland go start news for front page with religious topics on Sundays


Later for evening na bad news dey follow up


Odi egwu
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by kobijacobs(m): 5:48pm
I don't think this kind of crime in the north is stopping anytime soon. jealous wives
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by queenamirah: 5:48pm
God please hv mercy on us...na wa ooo sad
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:48pm
Kai, dis is unbelievable how can woman do this kind of a tin to innocent children! May she rot in jail.
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 5:48pm
She's 20 and has been married for 6yrs
If the above is correct, shouldn't the beastly horsebandi be killed first angry undecided

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by priceaction: 5:48pm

Trouble began six years ago when she got married to Alhaji Isa, as the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Kura told Sunday Sun . It was not long before the new wife began to quarrel with the mother of the two girls.

20 years, married 6 years ago
Married to alhaji isa, a pediophile

When someone that supposed to be in school learning about life is introduced to alhaji big brokus at early life. What do you expect? Marital maturity? Even those that married as adults self still dey struggle.
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Godsate: 5:49pm
Eeeeeeeh!

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:49pm
Wickedness in low places.

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 5:49pm
Devil will go to heaven even before some human beings..
Am shocked..

Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 5:49pm
The problem with women is that most times they act before they think..
RIP to the children..
Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by jonadaft: 5:50pm
AmandaLuv:
Wicked cry
Muslims tho undecided
Dọ́lt
evans, rev kings and Clifford orji your brothers are also Muslims too abi? Jobless olosho

