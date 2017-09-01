₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by ijustdey: 2:54pm
From NGOZI UWUJARE
http://sunnewsonline.com/satanic-wife-woman-drowns-2-children-of-co-wife-in-well/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by taylor88(m): 2:54pm
Don't know what's wrong with females bearing Aisha
They very synonymous to terrorism and violence
These poor ppl can never stop marrying many wives
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 2:56pm
Has she hound reach
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Shelloween(m): 2:58pm
After women, fear God.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by ovieokodhi(m): 3:00pm
Even after Islam permits two to four wives still the ladies can't accept to have a competitor. But like the quaran teaches about polygamy it states that if at all you must marry more than one wife be prepare to love them equally or stay with only one..and it not possible to give equal love.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by eDeity: 3:01pm
I suppose By now Her head should be on the floor?
Human reminds the most dangerous creature ever lived on the surface of the earth. Call upon them and they'll start listing
Lion
Mosquito
Leopard
Shark
It's all lie, we are the only creature that kills their kind deliberately, without feeling a bit of sympathy.
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by wildcatter23(m): 5:45pm
.
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by loadedvibes: 5:45pm
These northerners are wicked o
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Financialfree: 5:45pm
rip
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by YelloweWest: 5:45pm
Blame polygamy.
Women are and will always be jealous.
We dont like to share!
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Wisedove(m): 5:46pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Tiwaladeice(m): 5:46pm
looks underage to me
1 Like
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by michresa(m): 5:46pm
wicked world
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by AmandaLuv(f): 5:46pm
Wicked
Muslims tho
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by digoster(m): 5:46pm
She should be used for money rituals immediately
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Narldon(f): 5:46pm
Even Devil will Scream "God Forbid" if he sees this
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by muxyray(m): 5:47pm
Such a devastating story. .
Rip to the dead
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by pembisco(m): 5:47pm
taylor88:"Suicide bomber" from Yola bears which name?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Chiedu4Trump: 5:47pm
These Northerners have no regard for human life.
One reason the South needs to leave them to form their Boko Haram Republic
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Pidgin2(f): 5:48pm
Polygamy is abnormal that's why it always brings chaos to any home where it exists.
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by johnstar(m): 5:48pm
Na wao
Nairaland go start news for front page with religious topics on Sundays
Later for evening na bad news dey follow up
Odi egwu
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by kobijacobs(m): 5:48pm
I don't think this kind of crime in the north is stopping anytime soon. jealous wives
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by queenamirah: 5:48pm
God please hv mercy on us...na wa ooo
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 5:48pm
Kai, dis is unbelievable how can woman do this kind of a tin to innocent children! May she rot in jail.
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by AuroraB(f): 5:48pm
She's 20 and has been married for 6yrs
If the above is correct, shouldn't the beastly horsebandi be killed first
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by priceaction: 5:48pm
20 years, married 6 years ago
Married to alhaji isa, a pediophile
When someone that supposed to be in school learning about life is introduced to alhaji big brokus at early life. What do you expect? Marital maturity? Even those that married as adults self still dey struggle.
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Godsate: 5:49pm
Eeeeeeeh!
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 5:49pm
Wickedness in low places.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 5:49pm
Devil will go to heaven even before some human beings..
Am shocked..
1 Like
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 5:49pm
The problem with women is that most times they act before they think..
RIP to the children..
|Re: Woman Drowns 2 Children Of Co-Wife In Well In Nasarawa (Photo) by jonadaft: 5:50pm
AmandaLuv:Dọ́lt
evans, rev kings and Clifford orji your brothers are also Muslims too abi? Jobless olosho
1 Like
