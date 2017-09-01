₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,033 members, 3,812,148 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 07:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) (14446 Views)
Northern Governors Visit Governor Wike (Photos) / 2 Women Greet Fayose During Project Inspection In Okesa (pics) / Children Ran To Greet Wike Who Was Strolling On The Streets .PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:58pm
Below are photos of aged market women dancing on seeing Governor Wike of Rivers state.
One word for them!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/photos-of-elderly-market-women-dancing.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by mhizesther(f): 4:59pm
Heroes!!
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:00pm
Fellow madridsta.
Hala WIKE.
9 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by IJOBA2: 5:01pm
.
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by IJOBA2: 5:02pm
madridguy:YOU HAVENT ANSWERED MY QUESTION ALHAJI MADRIDGUY
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by IJOBA2: 5:03pm
mhizesther:THIS YOUR MAMMALIAN GLAND EHEN
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by paiz(m): 5:05pm
They love him for sure
3 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by madridguy(m): 5:06pm
Your question again?
IJOBA2:
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by IJOBA2: 5:07pm
madridguy:WHAT IS THE MEANING OF SAI MAI SALLAH
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by hazandino(m): 5:19pm
dat'z d power of leadership and money !!! Lol
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 5:22pm
Sign that he is performing
4 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 5:22pm
Wike is confused in administration,
Rivers state is stagnant, amaechi is better than wike abeg!
Apart from little project he is doing in just two local govts(portharcourt and obio akpor lgas) the rest of the local govts are just abandoned especially the riverine area!
Shame!
3 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by drunkcow(m): 5:30pm
when you know governor wike will leave something when he is leaving
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by PatriotTemidayo: 6:04pm
APC will have nightmares today.
8 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by RomeSankara: 6:06pm
Poverty has wounded our people so bad that they actually feel less than human
7 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by M2dX(m): 6:08pm
NONSENSE
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 6:16pm
Amarabae:Rivers plays tribal politics
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by YelloweWest: 6:19pm
market women love wike sharr.
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by smartty68(m): 6:20pm
Amarabae:They're all the same non is better than the other as long they don't have the interest of the commons/masses at heart.
We have to wake up
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 6:20pm
Market women dey sabi hail politicians
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by josef1(m): 6:22pm
IJOBA2:
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by priceaction: 6:23pm
The country is in a mess. It is supposed to be the other way round. People stealing from us blue back, people that turned Nigeria to where it is. The other time, it was a great grandpa prostrating for one kid like that and he was feeling funky. Poverty is a disease.
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:23pm
ok
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by Myself2(m): 6:24pm
Who is that Eboh smiling in the background of those pictures,is that not Nnamdi Kanu
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by vchykp(m): 6:25pm
that dude putting on light green looks like nnamdi kalu.. u sure say no be dsame ipob leader wey dey missin be dat??
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by tunjijones(m): 6:27pm
Poverty na bastard
1 Like
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by adisasegun(m): 6:28pm
Who den eelp
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by donpata(m): 6:29pm
Africa - Where politicians are gods. Behind the scene, those women might have rained insults on Wike. After all that..... Hunger still remains but wetin concern me...
3 Likes
|Re: Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) by IMASTEX: 6:29pm
Hmm
Gej Orders Agf To Prosecute Those Indicted In Fuel Subsidy Probe / Lekki Free Trade Zone Lagos Latest News / Omidyar & Ford Foundation Financing Sahara Reporters To Promote Media Tyranny
Viewing this topic: donsheva, deeola01, Kings1464(m), gokuu(m), emeakpor12345, cityofindustry, Selwin256(m), asskush, noncy21, amscholar001, Naturetony1, abbaapple, fetrillion(m), CaptainSkillz, imanuel80(m), tobeson(m), Akinsbobo2(m), danookisaiah, drhammed, iyeade123, kayjee101, habibg10, Bruiser0920, Henrolla(m), lilskipo(m), Marlbron, skyfada, bamidelee, santos4eva, Valro(m), melachima(m), Democrat1c(m), Blueblack, erasergozy, ableze01(m), ZhyonKross(m), pat077, rhodu, bigbussy(m), mark2sunny(m), kunlexy1759(m), iretex1(m), Tgul(f), kenodrill, Hiberry, Darkclaude, Achu7, IJOBA2, Classicalman(m), Monogamy, yorkool, swagagolic01, Iwant2knowGod(m), henrynoble33(m), Nodogragra4me, Treshmike(m), tnerro, Iamrespected1, koolkidcletus(m), Upnepaa(m), tosyne2much(m), meritknight, midetinz(m), Ndubuisi2580(m), emyguytec(m), rooftop(m), Azano, enigma2007(m), mmag(m), babtoundey(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9