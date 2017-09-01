Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Elderly Market Women Greet Wike (Photos) (14446 Views)

One word for them!





Below are photos of aged market women dancing on seeing Governor Wike of Rivers state.

They love him for sure 3 Likes





dat'z d power of leadership and money !!! Lol

Sign that he is performing 4 Likes

Wike is confused in administration,

Rivers state is stagnant, amaechi is better than wike abeg!

Apart from little project he is doing in just two local govts(portharcourt and obio akpor lgas) the rest of the local govts are just abandoned especially the riverine area!



Shame! 3 Likes

when you know governor wike will leave something when he is leaving 2 Likes 1 Share

APC will have nightmares today. 8 Likes

Poverty has wounded our people so bad that they actually feel less than human 7 Likes

We have to wake up They're all the same non is better than the other as long they don't have the interest of the commons/masses at heart.We have to wake up

The country is in a mess. It is supposed to be the other way round. People stealing from us blue back, people that turned Nigeria to where it is. The other time, it was a great grandpa prostrating for one kid like that and he was feeling funky. Poverty is a disease. 1 Like

Who is that Eboh smiling in the background of those pictures,is that not Nnamdi Kanu 1 Like

that dude putting on light green looks like nnamdi kalu.. u sure say no be dsame ipob leader wey dey missin be dat??

Poverty na bastard 1 Like

Africa - Where politicians are gods. Behind the scene, those women might have rained insults on Wike. After all that..... Hunger still remains but wetin concern me... 3 Likes