|Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by NEHLIVE: 9:10pm
Award winning Nigerian international model, Bunmi Ademokoya rocking a red EleganteByAisha gown, stepped out at the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award in Louisville, Kentucky United States. The event had in attendance many world figures,including the Prince of Dubai and legendary American ring announcer,Michael Buffer known for his famous phrase, "Let's get ready to rumble!".
2 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by NEHLIVE: 9:10pm
More
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Homeboiy(m): 9:15pm
Where her breast and nyash travel go?
9 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by soberdrunk(m): 9:16pm
Kpankere in gown, with her head like Peugeot 504 gear stick
7 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by free2ryhme: 9:53pm
NEHLIVE:
Nice attire
2 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by owomida1: 9:53pm
So na the guy be this.
But she won out bwest for him mouth?
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by babyfaceafrica: 9:53pm
And so?
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by ymee(m): 9:54pm
Great girl
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by nairavsdollars: 9:54pm
Doing afonjas proud
2 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by 1acre: 9:54pm
I love her dress
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:54pm
Homeboiy:
To Daura
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by free2ryhme: 9:54pm
Homeboiy:
your own lost
11 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by MhizzAJ(f): 9:54pm
Beautiful
4 Likes
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by punkoften: 9:54pm
Ehn.. Seren ren
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by unlimitedsoundz(m): 9:54pm
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Adebola02(m): 9:54pm
Noted
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Financialfree: 9:55pm
.
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Ayo4251(m): 9:55pm
She ugly small sef
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by cokiek(f): 9:56pm
hehehe
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Robbin7(m): 9:57pm
How did I miss this event?
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Originality007: 9:57pm
soberdrunk:
lolz.....
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Kobicove(m): 9:57pm
We don't know her here in...
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by boldking(m): 9:58pm
this girl no get yansh so what will I fu.c.k inside her......my dick will touch bone o
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by YoungPell305(m): 9:58pm
lovely pictures
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by tayo200(m): 9:59pm
lepa standing..
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by asawanathegreat(m): 9:59pm
And so, yesterday I was with John Cena do they see me. Come who post dis tin here mind ur self.
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by free2ryhme: 9:59pm
Ayo4251:
O nda warawara bi ewa inu ikoko
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Yomid78: 10:00pm
This is crazy Mehn
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Adaumunocha(f): 10:01pm
Royal Rumble.. . miss undertaker, ken, Batista, rey mysterio... Can't even remember d last time I watched wrestling.
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by Morenikeji090: 10:01pm
soberdrunk:you are a big fool you this jack ass you this bleeping clingy goat you this som or daughter of a bitch asshole like you abusing someone
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by devigblegble: 10:03pm
Still an Olosho
1 Like
|Re: Bunmi Ademokoya And Michael Buffer Pictured Together by soberdrunk(m): 10:04pm
Morenikeji090:
"Son". I am not against insults, i just dont like typos with my insults
3 Likes
