http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigeria-model-bunmi-ademokoya-with-legendary-boxing-announcermichael-buffer Award winning Nigerian international model, Bunmi Ademokoya rocking a red EleganteByAisha gown, stepped out at the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award in Louisville, Kentucky United States. The event had in attendance many world figures,including the Prince of Dubai and legendary American ring announcer,Michael Buffer known for his famous phrase, "Let's get ready to rumble!". 2 Likes

Where her breast and nyash travel go? 9 Likes

Kpankere in gown, with her head like Peugeot 504 gear stick 7 Likes

Nice attire Nice attire 2 Likes

So na the guy be this.



But she won out bwest for him mouth? 1 Like

And so?

Great girl

Doing afonjas proud 2 Likes

I love her dress 2 Likes 1 Share

Where her breast and nyash travel go?

To Daura To Daura

Where her breast and nyash travel go?

your own lost your own lost 11 Likes

Beautiful 4 Likes

Ehn.. Seren ren

Noted

.

She ugly small sef 1 Like

hehehe

How did I miss this event?

Kpankere in gown, with her head like Peugeot 504 gear stick





lolz..... lolz..... 1 Like

We don't know her here in...

this girl no get yansh so what will I fu.c.k inside her......my dick will touch bone o 1 Like

lovely pictures

lepa standing..

And so, yesterday I was with John Cena do they see me. Come who post dis tin here mind ur self.

She ugly small sef

O nda warawara bi ewa inu ikoko O nda warawara bi ewa inu ikoko 1 Like

This is crazy Mehn

Royal Rumble.. . miss undertaker, ken, Batista, rey mysterio... Can't even remember d last time I watched wrestling.

Kpankere in gown, with her head like Peugeot 504 gear stick you are a big fool you this jack ass you this bleeping clingy goat you this som or daughter of a bitch asshole like you abusing someone you are a big fool you this jack ass you this bleeping clingy goat you this som or daughter of a bitch asshole like you abusing someone 1 Like

Still an Olosho 1 Like