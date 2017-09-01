₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:28pm
Removal and replacement of dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop by Lagos State Government
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Logician: 9:33pm
nice on Ambo
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by LMandela(m): 9:33pm
Nice move!
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:34pm
This fat man and rapid response are like me and hmmmmmm!
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by punkoften: 9:49pm
Thumbs up
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Flashh: 9:49pm
This Ambode sha.
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Ayo4251(m): 9:50pm
Lagos is moving higher.... Wehdone Governor
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Ebubemg(m): 9:50pm
At last, after the mumu patch they did before
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by YourWife(f): 9:50pm
Good one
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ymee(m): 9:51pm
Eko oni baje
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by asawanathegreat(m): 9:51pm
Ambode is working
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Kobicove(m): 9:51pm
I hope they build a replacement soon
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
CeoNewshelm:
it is long over due
that footbridge is a death trap
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by boldking(m): 9:52pm
truth is that ambode is working and Lagos is moving forward
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ItzHoludex(m): 9:52pm
nice one
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by NwaNimo1(m): 9:52pm
They should replace it...
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by nairavsdollars: 9:52pm
Well done Ambode even though I heard Tinubu will not give you second term
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by smartolala: 9:52pm
Lagos is a country in the Nation-state called Nigeria
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by boldking(m): 9:52pm
let me say my mind KANU really fu.c.ked up for letting biafrans down
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by dwizy(m): 9:52pm
okay
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by MhizzAJ(f): 9:53pm
...
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by tutudesz: 9:53pm
Okowa! Okowa!! Okowa!!! See what your mate is doing O!
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by gift01: 9:53pm
the PR team is working
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ahamonyeka(m): 9:54pm
Ambo aati bo wa.
Ambode is working.
Lagos is working.
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by 1acre: 9:55pm
We thank God o
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by cokiek(f): 9:55pm
nice move
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by OnyeJombo: 9:55pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Jacktheripper: 9:55pm
PR stunt[s]
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by chrischina(m): 9:56pm
This is not supposed to be news in this 21st century
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by soberdrunk(m): 9:57pm
I am beginning to think the Lagos state government has a special ministry for 'picture taking', any small project they must release professional pictures.......
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Soyhe(f): 9:57pm
OnyeJombo:moi
|Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Kufie(m): 9:59pm
You can't hate Ambode! You just can't!! Lagos is moving!!
