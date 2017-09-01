Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi (10256 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/photos-lagos-state-govt-replaces-of.html



cc lalasticlala mynd44 Removal and replacement of dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop by Lagos State Governmentcc lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes

nice on Ambo 4 Likes

Nice move! 2 Likes

This fat man and rapid response are like me and hmmmmmm!

Thumbs up

This Ambode sha. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lagos is moving higher.... Wehdone Governor 3 Likes

At last, after the mumu patch they did before

Good one

Eko oni baje 3 Likes

Ambode is working 2 Likes

I hope they build a replacement soon

CeoNewshelm:

it is long over due



that footbridge is a death trap it is long over duethat footbridge is a death trap 1 Like

truth is that ambode is working and Lagos is moving forward 1 Like

nice one

They should replace it...

Well done Ambode even though I heard Tinubu will not give you second term

Lagos is a country in the Nation-state called Nigeria 1 Like

let me say my mind KANU really fu.c.ked up for letting biafrans down 3 Likes

okay

...

Okowa! Okowa!! Okowa!!! See what your mate is doing O! 3 Likes 1 Share

the PR team is working

Ambo aati bo wa.



Ambode is working.





Lagos is working. 1 Like

We thank God o

nice move



PR stunt[s]

This is not supposed to be news in this 21st century 1 Like

I am beginning to think the Lagos state government has a special ministry for 'picture taking', any small project they must release professional pictures....... 4 Likes

