PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi

Politics

PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by CeoNewshelm(m): 9:28pm
Removal and replacement of dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop by Lagos State Government

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/photos-lagos-state-govt-replaces-of.html

cc lalasticlala mynd44

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Logician: 9:33pm
nice on Ambo

4 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by LMandela(m): 9:33pm
Nice move!

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:34pm
This fat man and rapid response are like me and hmmmmmm!
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by punkoften: 9:49pm
Thumbs up
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Flashh: 9:49pm
This Ambode sha. smiley

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Ayo4251(m): 9:50pm
Lagos is moving higher.... Wehdone Governor

3 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Ebubemg(m): 9:50pm
At last, after the mumu patch they did before
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by YourWife(f): 9:50pm
Good one
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ymee(m): 9:51pm
Eko oni baje

3 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by asawanathegreat(m): 9:51pm
Ambode is working

2 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Kobicove(m): 9:51pm
I hope they build a replacement soon
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
CeoNewshelm:
Removal and replacement of dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge at Fadeyi Bus Stop by Lagos State Government

http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/09/photos-lagos-state-govt-replaces-of.html

cc lalasticlala mynd44


it is long over due

that footbridge is a death trap

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by boldking(m): 9:52pm
truth is that ambode is working and Lagos is moving forward

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ItzHoludex(m): 9:52pm
nice one

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by NwaNimo1(m): 9:52pm
They should replace it...
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by nairavsdollars: 9:52pm
Well done Ambode even though I heard Tinubu will not give you second term
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by smartolala: 9:52pm
Lagos is a country in the Nation-state called Nigeria

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by boldking(m): 9:52pm
let me say my mind KANU really fu.c.ked up for letting biafrans down

3 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by dwizy(m): 9:52pm
okay
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by MhizzAJ(f): 9:53pm
...
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by tutudesz: 9:53pm
Okowa! Okowa!! Okowa!!! See what your mate is doing O!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by gift01: 9:53pm
the PR team is working
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by ahamonyeka(m): 9:54pm
Ambo aati bo wa.

Ambode is working.


Lagos is working.

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by 1acre: 9:55pm
We thank God o
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by cokiek(f): 9:55pm
nice move
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by OnyeJombo: 9:55pm
I have been owing airtel 3months now... They just called my MTN line to ask why I've been dodging their calls.. The thing shock me) Who gave them my MTN number
angry angry

8 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Jacktheripper: 9:55pm
PR stunt[s]
Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by chrischina(m): 9:56pm
This is not supposed to be news in this 21st century

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by soberdrunk(m): 9:57pm
I am beginning to think the Lagos state government has a special ministry for 'picture taking', any small project they must release professional pictures....... angry

4 Likes

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Soyhe(f): 9:57pm
OnyeJombo:
I have been owing airtel 3months now... They just called my MTN line to ask why I've been dodging their calls.. The thing shock me) Who gave them my MTN number
angry angry
moi

1 Like

Re: PHOTOS: Lagos State Govt Replaces Of Dilapidated Pedestrian Bridge At Fadeyi by Kufie(m): 9:59pm
You can't hate Ambode! You just can't!! Lagos is moving!!

3 Likes

