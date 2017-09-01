₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by solaugo1: 7:19pm On Sep 25
President Buhari has arrived Abuja, Nigeria after a stop over in London.
The Nigeria President had participated in the 72nd UNGA where he delivered a speech among other dignitaries in attendance.
He left the US for London for a brief visit which many presume to see his doctors for medical consultation.
Details shortly...
More Photos
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by haryorbarmie83(m): 7:21pm On Sep 25
Welcome back my amiable president.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Crownadex(m): 7:22pm On Sep 25
U're wlcm Baba
Just make sure u rest for like a month this tym b4 u take another trip ....
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Newbiee: 7:23pm On Sep 25
Baba oyoyo!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Kentursky(m): 7:24pm On Sep 25
Welcome back Sir!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Baawaa(m): 7:29pm On Sep 25
This is heart attack for some senseless people especially bia-fraud people
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by omowolewa: 7:31pm On Sep 25
Welcome, ee can now.discuss restructuring
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by teadrake(m): 7:31pm On Sep 25
Welcome back home our President.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by isht689: 7:33pm On Sep 25
Welcome back sir!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:34pm On Sep 25
Welcome back baba.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:34pm On Sep 25
Welcome back baba.We thank God for journey mercy.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by DaudaAbu(m): 7:36pm On Sep 25
The eagle has landed ....
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by EazyMoh(m): 7:36pm On Sep 25
Baba Ya Dawo, Ku ci kan ku dai MAYU!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by geo4c: 7:39pm On Sep 25
old picture. his wife didn't travel with him
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Mekanus(m): 7:39pm On Sep 25
Just watch as naija wahala go begin multiply as the terrorist Don land
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Applaner: 7:48pm On Sep 25
k
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by OrestesDante(m): 7:50pm On Sep 25
Buhari balling soft!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by diegwu01: 7:52pm On Sep 25
Did anyone confirm if it was Buhari Himself or Jubrin of Sudan that returned.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by vedaxcool(m): 7:58pm On Sep 25
Sai Baba welcome...
Meanwhile Cownu behind a Gerdamere Truck being repatriated to Nigeia looking. ...
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:18pm On Sep 25
Welcome Mr President. All hand must be on deck to move the country forward. God bless Nigeria and God bless Nigerians.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Viergeachar: 8:25pm On Sep 25
Let the calls for restructuring grow louder!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Alariwo2: 8:44pm On Sep 25
Welcome back Mr president..
May God grant you the strength to wash Nigeria clean. Iseee!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by BALLOSKI: 8:50pm On Sep 25
The python dance initiator, you're welcome back. The man whose roar causes tremor in the east and have terrorists scampering for safety.
I know this is what you'll do to kanu when you get hold of him. No mercy. Treat him like in the picture below.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by BALLOSKI: 8:51pm On Sep 25
Where's sarrki?
Is that Dave Umahi I'm seeing in the picture? Better gofanor.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by ogbeniolola: 8:54pm On Sep 25
Oh noooo!...This is bad news for FFK!
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by BALLOSKI: 8:56pm On Sep 25
ogbeniolola:I thought Amuruka will hold baba there.
Go buhari Ya dawo / sai murna ga mu tallakawa/
Lafiyarsa lau sai dai kuci ka'i n ku yan uwa mayu /
Barka da shigowa baba na Allah uban talakawa.
Buhari Ya dawo.
Buhari's singer, Dauda Rara
Masu gudu so gudu.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Chascop: 9:08pm On Sep 25
Welcome back sir.. thank you for making a useless speech at the UN... now, come and continue from where you stopped
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by DONFASZY(m): 9:33pm On Sep 25
Leave Nigeria alone n go to exile for all we care
Ur present is killing us more
Ur speech was composed by a drunkard
Buhari,u r a headless horse n u read d yeye speech as expected
Most people left dere seat in UN cos u r most useless African president alive
Zimbabwe president Is even bera dan u
go to exile for all we care
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by sarrki(m): 9:46pm On Sep 25
BALLOSKI:
Patriotic Nigeria you are
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by GoroTango: 9:49pm On Sep 25
DONFASZY:Shege IPOB miscreant
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Asidy(m): 10:03pm On Sep 25
welcome back home baba, the patriotic Nigerians are solidly proud!
!
Proudly Aboki!
WHAT IS ALL THE RHETORICS ABOUT THE Northerners:
Aboki only writes and speaks English under duress because Aboki already has a matured, developed language to speak and to write. Aboki has had a civilised administrative system before the whites ever thought of coming. Aboki wore clothes at a time when the "noisy neighbors" were roaming around Unclad! Aboki established the "biggest", most sophisticated empire in west Africa as far back as the 18th century. Aboki, just like the English, French, Chinese could read and write in his own language as far back as the 14th century. The architectural masterpiece of the Aboki was therefore everyone as far back as 1423. Aboki was never enslaved, nor sold to slavery or chained like an animal by any European or Caucasian race! The Aboki people are the largest and most spread people in west Africa! Aboki's language is most widely spoken language in west Africa, third most in Africa! Aboki's language is so important that the British, American, German, French, and Chinese broadcasting all have it's service being aired! Aboki was the richest in the 50's (Alhassan Dantata), richest in the 80's (Maideribe), and richest in the 21st century (Dangote). And these were what the whites observed before they decided bequeathing "ruling power" to the Aboki when they were leaving.
|Re: President Buhari Arrives Abuja After A Stop Over In London by Theakthedream: 10:04pm On Sep 25
diegwu01:Ask Nnamdi Kanu, if you can find him..
