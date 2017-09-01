welcome back home baba, the patriotic Nigerians are solidly proud!

!



Proudly Aboki!



WHAT IS ALL THE RHETORICS ABOUT THE Northerners:



Aboki only writes and speaks English under duress because Aboki already has a matured, developed language to speak and to write. Aboki has had a civilised administrative system before the whites ever thought of coming. Aboki wore clothes at a time when the "noisy neighbors" were roaming around Unclad! Aboki established the "biggest", most sophisticated empire in west Africa as far back as the 18th century. Aboki, just like the English, French, Chinese could read and write in his own language as far back as the 14th century. The architectural masterpiece of the Aboki was therefore​ everyone as far back as 1423. Aboki was never enslaved, nor sold to slavery or chained like an animal by any European or Caucasian race! The Aboki people are the largest and most spread people in west Africa! Aboki's language is most widely spoken language in west Africa, third most in Africa! Aboki's language is so important that the British, American, German, French, and Chinese broadcasting all have it's service being aired! Aboki was the richest in the 50's (Alhassan Dantata), richest in the 80's (Maideribe), and richest in the 21st century (Dangote). And these were what the whites observed before they decided bequeathing "ruling power" to the Aboki when they were leaving. 4 Likes 2 Shares