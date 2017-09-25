Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost (12142 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and other big wigs of the party are expected to participate in the party’s mega rally in Abia State.



The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson told newsmen on Monday in Umuahia, the state capital after the inauguration of the party’s Contact, Mobilization/Rally Committee that the event would hold in the state capital in October.



Godson explain that planned mega rally was to present new members of the party including former Governor of the state, Dr. Orji Kalu, Chidi Onyeukwu Ajaegbu, immediate past President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, CEO Masters Energy and former Abia PDP governorship aspirant in 2015 election, Chief David Ogba Onuoha, MD of defunct Bourdex telecommunication and Abia North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, MD of defunct Hallmark Bank and brother to former senate president (Adolphus Wabara), Mark Wabara among other Abia political big weights who will be presented to the public at the event scheduled to hold at the state capital.



According to Godson, the rally was preparatory to the party’s efforts to woo more supporters ahead of the 2019 general election.



He restated that the party would not zone the governorship position in the state to any zone, stressing that the party through an open and credible primaries would present candidates who are willing to serve Abians and deliver dividend of democracy to all parts of the state.



“A governor is like a father with many children. He loves the children equally and shares his wealth to them without favouring anyone. APC will produce a governor and leaders that have the interest of their subjects at heart.



“We are not going to promote godfatherism, but to present candidates based on their acceptability by the people who will elect them through a credible primary,” he said.



Chairman of the committee and deputy chairman of the party, Chief Ogumka Adiele promised that they were going to do the work entrusted in their care with their best.



Other members of the committee including Hon Acho Obioma, former House of Rep member and chairman Akoka Federal College of Education Governing Board Council, Chief Oxford Wabara and others pledged their commitment in ensuring that they work cooperatively with the committee’s chairman to produce a positive result.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/25/buhari-osinbajo-others-set-storm-abia/



You and I both Know Buhari won't go as he has never hidden his hatred for Nigerians for diverse backgrounds other than his .. 32 Likes 1 Share

What are they going there to do? I thought it is a terror zone? 30 Likes 1 Share

Buhari step foot in the south east? Since he became president, he has clearly avoided stepping foot in the SE and SS and i don't think he will do so till he leaves office. Except he proves me wrong. 28 Likes 3 Shares

APC is just wasting their time in Abia. After unleashing python dance on them you are coming to familiarise with them.



Ala piapukwa unu isi. 62 Likes 4 Shares

Tales by moonlight. 3 Likes

Ashi Ashi. It is a BIGGGG LIE. I remember the last time Buhari was in Aba in 2007, the ugly experience he had will never allow him to go to the entire South East again. 6 Likes

Are they going to meet terrorists 9 Likes

lol. comedy. i can bet with my poo. buhari will not attend that rally. if he will attend at all, there no need for the vp to be there also. two of them can not attend same function. 2 Likes

Wait wait wait



Uche ogah is now an APC member. Choi. Naija politics shaaaaa 3 Likes 1 Share

Like someone pointed out. Buhari will not be coming. Not after the havoc the dance of pythons created 7 Likes







Bigoted Chadian claiming Nigeria! buhari will rather prefer to visit mars than to ever step foot on southeast!Bigoted Chadian claiming Nigeria! 17 Likes 1 Share

If buhari steps his foot in my south east



I will be d suicide bomber to bomb him n his useless Fulani soldiers 13 Likes







Buhari will attend, click "Share"



him shadow nor gor near dia talkless of am, click "Like" let's settle dis thing hia & now...Buhari will attend, clickhim shadow nor gor near dia talkless of am, click 37 Likes 3 Shares

We all know buhari will not near the south east 1 Like

A good one, if the cursed children of hate and terrorist won't threaten the President as they did the two times Buhari was about coming to the East.



In other news after Mrs Kanu failed to resume nor resign. 3 Likes 2 Shares

lol..mega rally in Abia , they miss road well and they really over miss am. We go use arrow chase them back 4 Likes

If buhari steps his foot in my south east



I will be d suicide bomber to bomb him n his useless Fulani soldiers 5 Likes

For another dance or what, because I know buhari can't dance 3 Likes









Let the Pythons He sent to Abia State Swallow Him...







That's an insult to the people of Abia state That's an insult to the people of Abia state 9 Likes

Is it a condolence visit or what?

South East political class are the biggest fools on earth.



lPOB should continue the non violent agitation.

They should never trust their future in those politician's hand 4 Likes 2 Shares

Baba will find an excuse not to be there 4 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not wanted in our land 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is an unrepentant idiotic fuul 1 Like

Buhari is the worst president in Nigeria's history





Too bad a goodman like Yaradua died too soon and didn't finish his tenure, if not Jonathan the clueless coward wouldn't have been the president and neither would buhari .



Truly Good men die early

Whereas evil men live long





Yaradua Rest in Perfect Peace Sir

A True Hero and a Great President

Wish you didn't die

God bless You Sir 5 Likes

If buhari steps his foot in my south east



I will be d suicide bomber to bomb him n his useless Fulani soldiers

Igbos don't partake in suicide bombings

YOU ARE NOT FROM SOUTH EAST and south east is not your own





Buhari should go to borno, his evil presence is not needed in abia state. Mumu..Shut up!Igbos don't partake in suicide bombingsYOU ARE NOT FROM SOUTH EAST and south east is not your ownBuhari should go to borno, his evil presence is not needed in abia state. 5 Likes

Buhari step foot in the south east? Since he became president, he has clearly avoided stepping foot in the SE and SS and i don't think he will do so till he leaves office. Except he proves me wrong.

Are you willingly ignorant or is it a case of selective amnesia? So the cross river state that he visited is in the north east? Are you willingly ignorant or is it a case of selective amnesia? So the cross river state that he visited is in the north east? 1 Like