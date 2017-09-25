₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,766 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost (12142 Views)
Pope Francis Storm Abia State To See Kanu PICS - CNN / Photo Of President Buhari & Osinbajo Smiling Before His Departure To London / APC Sets To Punish Tinubu Over His Role In Ondo Governorship Election -DailyPost (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:11pm On Sep 25
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun and other big wigs of the party are expected to participate in the party’s mega rally in Abia State.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/25/buhari-osinbajo-others-set-storm-abia/
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by RomeSankara: 8:13pm On Sep 25
You and I both Know Buhari won't go as he has never hidden his hatred for Nigerians for diverse backgrounds other than his ..
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by madridguy(m): 8:13pm On Sep 25
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by VargasVee(m): 8:18pm On Sep 25
What are they going there to do? I thought it is a terror zone?
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Afam4eva(m): 8:21pm On Sep 25
Buhari step foot in the south east? Since he became president, he has clearly avoided stepping foot in the SE and SS and i don't think he will do so till he leaves office. Except he proves me wrong.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Chinachriss(m): 8:21pm On Sep 25
APC is just wasting their time in Abia. After unleashing python dance on them you are coming to familiarise with them.
Ala piapukwa unu isi.
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Ojiofor: 8:23pm On Sep 25
Tales by moonlight.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by potent5(m): 8:56pm On Sep 25
Ashi Ashi. It is a BIGGGG LIE. I remember the last time Buhari was in Aba in 2007, the ugly experience he had will never allow him to go to the entire South East again.
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by clarocuzioo(m): 8:59pm On Sep 25
Are they going to meet terrorists
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by atiku2019manager: 9:01pm On Sep 25
lol. comedy. i can bet with my poo. buhari will not attend that rally. if he will attend at all, there no need for the vp to be there also. two of them can not attend same function.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Grundig: 9:04pm On Sep 25
Wait wait wait
Uche ogah is now an APC member. Choi. Naija politics shaaaaa
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Grundig: 9:07pm On Sep 25
Like someone pointed out. Buhari will not be coming. Not after the havoc the dance of pythons created
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by nwaanambra1: 9:09pm On Sep 25
buhari will rather prefer to visit mars than to ever step foot on southeast!
Bigoted Chadian claiming Nigeria!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Joephat(m): 9:19pm On Sep 25
If buhari steps his foot in my south east
I will be d suicide bomber to bomb him n his useless Fulani soldiers
13 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by MichaelSokoto(m): 9:28pm On Sep 25
let's settle dis thing hia & now...
Buhari will attend, click "Share"
him shadow nor gor near dia talkless of am, click "Like"
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by digoster(m): 10:05pm On Sep 25
We all know buhari will not near the south east
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by brainpulse: 10:09pm On Sep 25
A good one, if the cursed children of hate and terrorist won't threaten the President as they did the two times Buhari was about coming to the East.
In other news after Mrs Kanu failed to resume nor resign.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by UrennaNkoli(f): 10:09pm On Sep 25
lol..mega rally in Abia , they miss road well and they really over miss am. We go use arrow chase them back
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Epositive(m): 10:10pm On Sep 25
Joephat:
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by princechiemekam(m): 10:11pm On Sep 25
No
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by naijamakossa(m): 10:11pm On Sep 25
For another dance or what, because I know buhari can't dance
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Narldon(f): 10:11pm On Sep 25
Let the Pythons He sent to Abia State Swallow Him...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by maxiuc(m): 10:11pm On Sep 25
:
That's an insult to the people of Abia state
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Ogonimilitant(m): 10:11pm On Sep 25
Is it a condolence visit or what?
South East political class are the biggest fools on earth.
lPOB should continue the non violent agitation.
They should never trust their future in those politician's hand
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by lelvin(m): 10:12pm On Sep 25
Baba will find an excuse not to be there
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by crestedaguiyi: 10:12pm On Sep 25
Buhari is not wanted in our land
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by dreamworld: 10:12pm On Sep 25
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Beress(m): 10:12pm On Sep 25
Buhari is an unrepentant idiotic fuul
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by emmyspark007(m): 10:12pm On Sep 25
Buhari is the worst president in Nigeria's history
Too bad a goodman like Yaradua died too soon and didn't finish his tenure, if not Jonathan the clueless coward wouldn't have been the president and neither would buhari .
Truly Good men die early
Whereas evil men live long
Yaradua Rest in Perfect Peace Sir
A True Hero and a Great President
Wish you didn't die
God bless You Sir
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by emmyspark007(m): 10:13pm On Sep 25
Joephat:
Mumu..
Shut up!
Igbos don't partake in suicide bombings
YOU ARE NOT FROM SOUTH EAST and south east is not your own
Buhari should go to borno, his evil presence is not needed in abia state.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by MaziOmenuko: 10:13pm On Sep 25
Afam4eva:
Are you willingly ignorant or is it a case of selective amnesia? So the cross river state that he visited is in the north east?
1 Like
|Re: Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Set To Storm Abia - Dailypost by Elukapendragon(m): 10:16pm On Sep 25
He wants to go there and mock them.... Buhari has failed the SOUTH EAST, SOUTH-SOUTH.... what is he going there again for? another python twerk?
1 Like
Amaechi Postpones Summit In Honour Of Patience Jonathan's Mother / Patrick Akpobolokemi Granted N20million Bail / Shocking Before And After Transformation Of Nnamdi Kanu In Prison [PICS]
Viewing this topic: otohiba, drake22, dasanchez1(m), posiedon(m), NovusHomo(m), Hollysaint, fularm(m), kpumpey, Eluala(m), Stevengerd(m), Gavrelino123, Yusman316, DeepLearning, Iyascobobby and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 69