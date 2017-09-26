₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by dinma007: 8:50am
“Our Make Up Sex Is Always Fire” – Joke Jigan Celebrates Husband's Birthday
Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan took to her Instagram to share beautiful photos with her husband, Jeg as he turns a year older today. She also revealed their make up sex is always fire!
She wrote;
“Yes we fight, pride sets in sometimes, we won’t talk for days! I hate it when we do that anyways but the make up sex is always fire, I love it when the “Baby am sorry and I love u” text comes in trust me , I can’t love u less honey HBD my king”
http://www.lailasblog.com/make-sx-always-fire-actress-joke-jigan-says-celebrates-husbands-birthday/
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by josephine123: 8:53am
chei
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by classicfrank4u(m): 8:56am
so Dre is make up "bleep" too, I can't wait to get married goon so I can offend my wife everyday so we go Dy *make up bleep*
3 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by thesicilian: 8:59am
Childish and immature.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:08am
lols!! so funny mendacious post just to get some attention .
you don't talk with your hubby for days under one roof!
hahaha am pretty sure no woman would do that to me though, I hate it when a woman trying to question her husband authority, beating is not far from such lady.
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Praisles(f): 9:08am
Aunty wanna form bad babe, u try ma..ojebi ton ni sex with your husband. .orisirisi
3 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by OrestesDante(m): 9:08am
Done with this sh*t.. Next one pls?
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by smardray(m): 9:15am
but DJ Khaled....did u just leave your brother to face this problem of a wife alone?? shiaaa that's bad
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Michellla(f): 9:22am
that piece of info ain't meant for the public
12 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Homeboiy(m): 9:30am
I don't care
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Houseofglam7(f): 9:33am
For heavens sake, we don't wanna know.
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Rokia2(f): 9:33am
taoheedoriloye:I pity the poor lady you are gonna marry.
You better come out from that 1410 cave you're living in.
Coward of a fool. If you wanna fight why not fight your fellow men? Big azzz coward.
6 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 9:36am
Awon drama queen. I'm too old for drama.
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 9:41am
taoheedoriloye:I understand the concept in beating some women. though, I don't condone it.
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 9:43am
Rokia2:That gentleman up there might be into it perhaps for the make up sex?
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by selflessposhheart(f): 9:50am
love the gown
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Evaberry(f): 9:50am
Two light skinned Couple
now that's rare
Good to know their sex life is still hot.
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Rokia2(f): 9:52am
Chubhie:Don't even try to make this funny.
Beating a woman is just a big no no for me. Such men are nothing but animals to me. There are so many ways of resolving conflict in relationships. If your wife is too disrespectful and don't wanna change get yourself a submissive one simple.
Beating a woman is nothing sort of cowardice.
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 10:00am
Rokia2:When animal jam animal,how would you expect any better? Why do you make it seem the man tag equates to super human?
Haven't you heard of women who beat their husbands to stupor? is that also cowardice?
2 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Rokia2(f): 10:09am
Chubhie:hello did any woman make a statement here about beating a man?
That fool did.
Typical to blame the woman for everything. SMH!
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 10:15am
Rokia2:Hi.
Typical to blame the man for everything.Dont shake your head. twerking sounds nice?
6 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Rokia2(f): 10:16am
Chubhie:You couldn't come up with something original?
Out of here nonsense!
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Chubhie: 10:21am
Rokia2:You think this is competition? Watch the door before you knock yourself out.
7 Likes
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by veekid(m): 11:17am
Are they sharing the same hypo?
1 Like
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by YomzzyDBlogger: 11:18am
Ok
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by modelmike7(m): 11:19am
God for you
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by midehi2(f): 11:20am
Na waoo
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by dairo2: 11:20am
smh
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Ishilove: 11:20am
Too much information. Mscheeew
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by supersystemsnig: 11:21am
Isn't this...hmphm
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by Beehshorp(m): 11:22am
I said it, oloshoism is now a proud business in our entertainment industry now
|Re: Joke Jigan Celebrates Olawale Osato Jegunmah, Her Husband's Birthday by veacea: 11:22am
No need again
