“Our Make Up Sex Is Always Fire” – Joke Jigan Celebrates Husband's Birthday



Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan took to her Instagram to share beautiful photos with her husband, Jeg as he turns a year older today. She also revealed their make up sex is always fire!



She wrote;



“Yes we fight, pride sets in sometimes, we won’t talk for days! I hate it when we do that anyways but the make up sex is always fire, I love it when the “Baby am sorry and I love u” text comes in trust me , I can’t love u less honey HBD my king”



chei

so Dre is make up "bleep" too, I can't wait to get married goon so I can offend my wife everyday so we go Dy *make up bleep* 3 Likes

Childish and immature. 22 Likes 2 Shares

lols!! so funny mendacious post just to get some attention .

you don't talk with your hubby for days under one roof!



hahaha am pretty sure no woman would do that to me though, I hate it when a woman trying to question her husband authority, beating is not far from such lady. 1 Like

Aunty wanna form bad babe, u try ma..ojebi ton ni sex with your husband. .orisirisi 3 Likes

Done with this sh*t.. Next one pls? 1 Like

?? shiaaa that's bad but DJ Khaled....did u just leave your brother to face this problem of a wife alone?? shiaaa that's bad

that piece of info ain't meant for the public 12 Likes

I don't care



For heavens sake, we don't wanna know. 1 Like

hahaha am pretty sure no woman would do that to me though, I hate it when a woman trying to question her husband authority, beating is not far from such lady. I pity the poor lady you are gonna marry.





You better come out from that 1410 cave you're living in.



Coward of a fool. If you wanna fight why not fight your fellow men? Big azzz coward. I pity the poor lady you are gonna marry.You better come out from that 1410 cave you're living in.Coward of a fool. If you wanna fight why not fight your fellow men? Big azzz coward. 6 Likes

Awon drama queen. I'm too old for drama. 1 Like

hahaha am pretty sure no woman would do that to me though, I hate it when a woman trying to question her husband authority, beating is not far from such lady. I understand the concept in beating some women. though, I don't condone it. I understand the concept in beating some women. though, I don't condone it.

That gentleman up there might be into it perhaps for the make up sex? That gentleman up there might be into it perhaps for the make up sex? 1 Like

love the gown love the gown

Two light skinned Couple



now that's rare





Good to know their sex life is still hot.

That gentleman up there might be into it perhaps for the make up sex? Don't even try to make this funny.

Beating a woman is just a big no no for me. Such men are nothing but animals to me. There are so many ways of resolving conflict in relationships. If your wife is too disrespectful and don't wanna change get yourself a submissive one simple.



Beating a woman is nothing sort of cowardice. Don't even try to make this funny.Beating a woman is just a big no no for me. Such men are nothing but animals to me. There are so many ways of resolving conflict in relationships. If your wife is too disrespectful and don't wanna change get yourself a submissive one simple.Beating a woman is nothing sort of cowardice.

Beating a woman is nothing sort of cowardice. When animal jam animal,how would you expect any better? Why do you make it seem the man tag equates to super human?



Haven't you heard of women who beat their husbands to stupor? is that also cowardice? When animal jam animal,how would you expect any better? Why do you make it seem the man tag equates to super human?Haven't you heard of women who beat their husbands to stupor? is that also cowardice? 2 Likes

That fool did.



Typical to blame the woman for everything. SMH! hello did any woman make a statement here about beating a man?That fool did.Typical to blame the woman for everything. SMH!

Typical to blame the man for everything.Dont shake your head. twerking sounds nice? Hi.Typical to blame the man for everything.Dont shake your head. twerking sounds nice? 6 Likes

Out of here nonsense! You couldn't come up with something original?Out of here nonsense!

Are they sharing the same hypo? 1 Like

Ok

God for you

Na waoo

smh

Too much information. Mscheeew

Isn't this...hmphm

I said it, oloshoism is now a proud business in our entertainment industry now