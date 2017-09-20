₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Muckross1122(m): 9:33am
Nollywood actress, "Joke Jigan" popularly known as "jokelet" has reportedly broke up with her husband, as the actress deletes all her husband pictures from her instagram page and flood her page with suspicious posts.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/jokelet-break-up-with-her-husband.html
“Our Make Up Sex Is Always Fire” – Joke Jigan Celebrates Husband's Birthday
. http://www.nairaland.com/4079645/joke-jigan-celebrates-olawale-osato
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by joe4rich1: 11:11am
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Apogee14: 11:11am
11:11
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by hucienda: 11:11am
Divorce rate on the rise ...
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by ShitHead: 11:11am
A good wife always forgives her husband when she's wrong.
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Ayo4251(m): 11:11am
Ftc
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by MediumStout(m): 11:11am
Funny biafrans
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by mamuzoOMAH(m): 11:11am
mtcheew. wahala
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Jetleeee: 11:11am
So this one sef na celebrity
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by bettercreature(m): 11:11am
She don find higher bidder
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by TRADEMARK(m): 11:11am
where is the stupidity guy on nairaland? between eating pussy and hitting it from behind ,which is your favorite ...
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Mathe77: 11:11am
Marriage too dey plastic
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by nairavsdollars: 11:11am
I don't know this olosho in Nollywood..
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by winkmart: 11:11am
Marriage based on lust
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by haywire1: 11:12am
From the above pictures all over the Internet, what do expect will end this kind of relationship if not break up... Mcheeeeeew.... NEXT PLS
.
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by eluquenson(m): 11:12am
This whoredom got husband, smh
The duo both look alike....Jigolo and harlot
What a wonderful crash
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Sirpaul(m): 11:12am
I pray whoever is reading this, that every ounce of fear, anxiety , and discouragement will be taken away. May God comfort you with His love and refill your heart with His peace.
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Bluenwobs: 11:12am
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by oviejnr(m): 11:12am
Lol, but why post their raunchy pics online recently all this celebrities tho.
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Mac2016(m): 11:12am
Fool
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by sirugos(m): 11:12am
Not my problem
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by VIPERVENOM(m): 11:12am
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Lomprico2: 11:12am
Ashawo marriage!
Once the sex becomes boring then its over since that is the reason for d union. Lust!
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by modelmike7(m): 11:12am
......and another one
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by EWAagoyin(m): 11:13am
Olosho and omo igboro marriage no go ever fit work na
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by ULSHERLAN(m): 11:13am
No be this girl say she and her bf dey Bleep like rabbit some weeks back? Aye ti get won. Dem don finally get them. Atimes, it's good to keep your relationship private
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by cescky(m): 11:13am
Razz actress, nothing to learn from these types...
Who posts such raunchy pictures for the world to see...
I pity the future generations that look to these ones as role model's.....if you have children better monitor and hold them tight,
These so called celebs are cracking the future one after another
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Mizhoneywealth: 11:13am
celebrities and divorce are 5&6
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by contactmorak: 11:13am
Lol
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by rossyc(f): 11:13am
ok
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by Wondersoc: 11:13am
See all the pictures they took together. So all those na for show?
|Re: Joke Jigan Breaks Up With Husband, Olawale Osato Jegunmah? Deletes All His Pics by KLWL(m): 11:13am
Good for her. FCT
