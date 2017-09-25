₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Islie: 9:03am
By John Owen Nwachukwu
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/25/port-harcourt-pastor-infects-pregnant-woman-hiv-deliverance/
lalasticlala
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by paiz(m): 9:05am
Imagine herbalist and pastor are now business partners
God have messi
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:12am
Pastor is a human so nothing wrong with that.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by wydmag(m): 9:13am
am i the only one reading this? herbalist directed her to a pastor!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Homeboiy(m): 9:15am
Obara gaybriel
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Tenkobos(m): 9:16am
wydmag:Joint business. The herbalist will settle her village people so that they will allow the miracle from the pastor to manifest quickly.
Seems it worked
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by CaptainG00D: 9:19am
Nawao... "holy bite" kwa and she stupidly agree.
Women are so so gullible.
Expecially on religiois matters .
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by wydmag(m): 9:21am
that woman is permit me to say daft, how on earth will a herbalist direct you to a particular pastor and you will in the name of miracle go
Tenkobos:
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by hatchy: 9:22am
Na wao!
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by obo389(m): 9:53am
It's well
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by LastSurvivor11: 11:25am
This kind of HIV doesn't kill, it's referred as HOLY HIV
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by patadaeze: 11:26am
Holy poo
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Moreoffaith(m): 11:26am
Khikhikhi
Herbalist +pastor+madam Ejiro Abua= ??
Any little or small thing for Nigerian woman like this don' turn spiritual,
Thank God you no take your stupidity affect your husband.
Wetin concern me self
Walking outa thread like Mc Gregor.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by winternationals(m): 11:27am
endtime pastor
modified, the person with issue of pregnancy lost is also dump
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by modelmike7(m): 11:27am
More like a fiction!
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by hahn(m): 11:27am
Christianity at it's finest
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by neoclassical: 11:27am
NAWAOOO
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Silentscreamer(f): 11:27am
Nigerian pastors never disappoint.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Lakeside79(m): 11:27am
diseased filthy backward country fit for dogs
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by ignis(f): 11:28am
KAI
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by supersystemsnig: 11:28am
How does this correlate with the pastor infecting her. God help her if the pastor is tested and it comes out he's negative.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:28am
I will go Unclad and curse d both of u..
Efulefu..
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by Juell(m): 11:29am
Foolish woman
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 11:30am
the pastor is Luis Suarez's elder cousin from Nigeria... holy bite indeed... abeg where ia dullard Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by alexistaiwo: 11:30am
*singing*
Speechless speechless
That's how you make me feel.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by sircrabo: 11:31am
Christians, when going to church, take your brain along with you. especially women. Women have paid so much attention to their pastors more than their husbands and that isnt proper.
Religion shouldnt stop you from reasoning. Its not everything you must take to your religious leader. You want to marry; you take it to your pastor to know if its the willl of God. You want to start a business ; you take it to your pastor to pray and tell you the business to venture into. You want to enter university ; you go to pastor to pray and tell you the course to study. Thats what leads to all these.
Nobody said you shouldnt go to church but go with your brain for reasoning. The holy spirit ministers to us all if only we pay attention to our inner mind.
Are you sure thats the whole story ? The guy might have bleeped her and she cut the story short
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by snnaija(f): 11:31am
Pls can someone explain how biting can transmit hiv virus...na zombie virus be that
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by cuteguy123(m): 11:31am
Fake ass story from hungry bloggers.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by horlahsunbo225(m): 11:31am
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by ipobarecriminals: 11:32am
ipooo
|Re: Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance by macphilip: 11:32am
foolish woman, you forgot to also tell us you have been giving the pastor free kpomo
that was what gave you the HIV
Father Arrested For Selling Day-old Son For N350,000. / Father Jailed For Impregnating Daughter / Photos: Driver Allegedly Killed By Police In Agbor, Delta State
