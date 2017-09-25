Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Port Harcourt Pastor Infects Pregnant Woman With HIV During Deliverance (4229 Views)

By John Owen Nwachukwu 





A 23-year-old pastor identified as Kingsley Ihunda has been arraigned by a Port Harcourt chief magistrates’ court for allegedly infecting a pregnant woman, Ejiro Abua with HIV.



The incident happened at the Ada-George area of Diobu, Port Harcourt Local Government of Rivers State.



The woman, a mother of one, narrated that she had lost two pregnancies, and was directed to the pastor by one Treasure Victor, 40, a female herbalist, for special prayers.



As she alleged in the court, it was during the process of deliverance that the pastor Ihunda infected her with HIV following a ‘holy bite’

The woman told the court that she also lost the pregnancy.



She also told the court that she consulted the herbalist for assistance to stop the hotness of her womb, which she suspected to be the cause of her miscarriages, but instead of helping her, she directed her to Pastor Ihunda, whom she said worked with her.



She explained that the pastor allegedly asked her to pay N1,500 for olive oil for prayer.



According to her, “When I objected to paying the money, he told me that if I refused to pay, my husband and child would die. The woman (herbalist), supported him and encouraged me to pay the money.



“She said she had brought other expectant mothers, who had the same problem, to the pastor, and after payment and prayers, their problems were solved.



“When I heard this, I decided to pay and come for prayers. During prayers, he asked me to raise my clothes, I refused, but the herbalist encouraged me to comply.



“He rubbed oil on my waist, bit me, sucked my blood and spat it out, claiming that was the cause of my problem and it had been solved.”



The woman further alleged that she tested positive for HIV few months later but her husband tested negative, adding that it was discovered the pastor infected her.



The pastor and the herbalist were charged with conspiracy, assault and pretence.



The Police prosecutor, Jonas Rufus, told the court that the crime was committed on July 27 at Ada George, Mile 3, Diobu, Port Harcourt.



According to him, the offences breached sections 516(A), 351, 335 and 343(g) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Volume II Laws of Rivers State Nigeria 1999.



However, the accused pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail.



The matter was adjourned till Sept. 29 for hearing.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/25/port-harcourt-pastor-infects-pregnant-woman-hiv-deliverance/





lalasticlala

Imagine herbalist and pastor are now business partners



am i the only one reading this? herbalist directed her to a pastor!!! 6 Likes

Obara gaybriel

wydmag:

am i the only one reading this? herbalist directed her to a pastor!!! Joint business. The herbalist will settle her village people so that they will allow the miracle from the pastor to manifest quickly.







Seems it worked Joint business. The herbalist will settle her village people so that they will allow the miracle from the pastor to manifest quickly.Seems it worked 1 Like 1 Share

Tenkobos:

Joint business. The herbalist will settle her village people so that they will allow the miracle from the pastor to manifest quickly.







Seems it worked that woman is permit me to say daft, how on earth will a herbalist direct you to a particular pastor and you will in the name of miracle go

Any little or small thing for Nigerian woman like this don' turn spiritual,



Thank God you no take your stupidity affect your husband.



Christianity at it's finest 1 Like

Nigerian pastors never disappoint.

diseased filthy backward country fit for dogs 1 Like

How does this correlate with the pastor infecting her. God help her if the pastor is tested and it comes out he's negative.

the pastor is Luis Suarez's elder cousin from Nigeria... holy bite indeed... abeg where ia dullard Buhari 1 Like

Christians, when going to church, take your brain along with you. especially women. Women have paid so much attention to their pastors more than their husbands and that isnt proper.



Religion shouldnt stop you from reasoning. Its not everything you must take to your religious leader. You want to marry; you take it to your pastor to know if its the willl of God. You want to start a business ; you take it to your pastor to pray and tell you the business to venture into. You want to enter university ; you go to pastor to pray and tell you the course to study. Thats what leads to all these.



Nobody said you shouldnt go to church but go with your brain for reasoning. The holy spirit ministers to us all if only we pay attention to our inner mind.



Are you sure thats the whole story ? The guy might have bleeped her and she cut the story short 3 Likes 1 Share

Pls can someone explain how biting can transmit hiv virus...na zombie virus be that 1 Like

