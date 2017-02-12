₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Sabasi: 5:41pm On Feb 11
https://nigeriacircle.com/guyana-nigerian-held-without-bail-for-1-5m-credit-card-fraud/
A Nigerian national, Babatunde Rasaki, based in Georgetown, Guyana, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday to answer to fraud related charges. Georgetown is the capital city of Guyana. His request for bail was denied. The man was remanded to prison.
The Prosecutor alleged that on January 9 and 13, at Georgetown and with intent to defraud, he obtained from the Lucky Dollar store one washing machine, a television set and other articles valued at $582,495, by virtue of an American Express credit card, in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.
The second charge read that the accused, on January 10 at Wellington Street, Georgetown, and with intent to defraud, obtained from Gizmos, Gadgets valued at $550,000, by virtue of an American Express credit card in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.
Rasaki, who was unrepresented, told the court that on the days in question, he had accompanied Angelino, who is of Brazilian descent and does not speak English, to the business enterprises and made the purchases on her behalf.
Bail was refused on the grounds that he does not have family in Guyana or a local address in the jurisdiction. Police are also currently conducting an investigation with regards to the other documents found in his possession.
He is scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on February 16.
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by sekundosekundo: 5:43pm On Feb 11
Following
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by axeman2(m): 5:50pm On Feb 11
afonja and crime yahoo yahoo boys.
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Hdayo1(m): 10:49pm On Feb 11
Lemme pitch my tent here jeje cos I know this is going to the destiny land...
Cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by gedidiah: 3:14am
This one don too much na
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Eleniyan231(m): 3:20am
The hustle is real
See wetin buhari cause
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by HsLBroker(m): 10:07am
gedidiah:
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by sotall(m): 10:07am
hmmm....na wa oooo. Say no to crime.
Name checkers and tribal warlords....food is ready
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by talk2archy: 10:07am
Babatunde Rasaki........Confirmed from Kuje.
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by DrayZee: 10:07am
Afonja sef Una no dey tire?
No offense pls
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Bumbae1(f): 10:08am
Jesu see SINZ igo come visit u for kirikirir
Yahoo boyz at work God please protect me ohhhhh hmmmm
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by StRichard: 10:08am
Hmmmm....next
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by ZeroTolerance: 10:08am
A Yoruba Muslim bringing disgrace to Nigeria as usual.
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by doublewisdom: 10:09am
I want to join name checkers association. How do I get the form?
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Elnino4ladies: 10:09am
West side is the drug side lol
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by haywire1: 10:09am
Eleniyan231:
Wettin concern buhari for this matter ... The guy is a fool, shopped a million dollar worth of items, that's suspicious ...
#
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Pvin: 10:09am
Afonja ti take over
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by pyyxxaro: 10:09am
He must be related to Andrew Yakubu
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by driand(m): 10:10am
Name checked
Afonjas just lost one...
Anyway I wish him luck, he's still a brother... He's better than the urchins looking rob their brothers on the streets at gun point..
God bless the real hustlers on the street
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by wemmieslim(f): 10:10am
Him own don done,
Rasaki omo ale jatijati.
(Rasak, the bastard).
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by ibkgab001: 10:10am
au revoir....
Kamakaze on Kentro
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by gentlepraise: 10:11am
Some1 is disappointed here...... NAME CHECKERS
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Urukpe: 10:11am
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by killthemods: 10:11am
I KNOW SAY NA WE.
#AFONJAUNITED
#KISSYOURMONEYGOODBYE
I DON'T DO FRAUD BUT I DON'T RESENT BEING AN AFONJA, WE DO MORE GOOD THAN HARM
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Mayflowa(m): 10:11am
What can he buy that would amount to 500k dollars? Only diamond and gold can worth that much. Not TVs. There is more to this
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:11am
Afonjas and yahoo yahoo
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by tydi(m): 10:11am
what is guyana
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by soldierdollar(m): 10:12am
Afon....
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Olu20090: 10:12am
Afonjas at it again this early morning....
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by b0rn2fuck(m): 10:13am
Bumbae1:na ur nyansh bend for profile like that abi na u bend ur legs?
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by Bumbae1(f): 10:14am
b0rn2fuck:
Jesu nah Sunday ohh
My leg straight
|Re: Guyana - Nigerian Held Without Bail For $1.5M Credit Card Fraud (PICS) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 10:14am
Ghen ghen hin cup don full and now runneth over. Warning to other G boys quit while you still can before you get addicted
