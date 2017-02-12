https://nigeriacircle.com/guyana-nigerian-held-without-bail-for-1-5m-credit-card-fraud/

A Nigerian national, Babatunde Rasaki, based in Georgetown, Guyana, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday to answer to fraud related charges. Georgetown is the capital city of Guyana. His request for bail was denied. The man was remanded to prison.



The Prosecutor alleged that on January 9 and 13, at Georgetown and with intent to defraud, he obtained from the Lucky Dollar store one washing machine, a television set and other articles valued at $582,495, by virtue of an American Express credit card, in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.



The second charge read that the accused, on January 10 at Wellington Street, Georgetown, and with intent to defraud, obtained from Gizmos, Gadgets valued at $550,000, by virtue of an American Express credit card in the name of Ann Clara Angelino, knowing same to be forged.



Rasaki, who was unrepresented, told the court that on the days in question, he had accompanied Angelino, who is of Brazilian descent and does not speak English, to the business enterprises and made the purchases on her behalf.



Bail was refused on the grounds that he does not have family in Guyana or a local address in the jurisdiction. Police are also currently conducting an investigation with regards to the other documents found in his possession.



He is scheduled to appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on February 16.

