Some of the cult members were also killed in the fierce shootout.



See previous thread >>> Yesterday, It was reported that men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) neutralized some armed men suspected to be kidnappers along the East/West road in Emouha area of Rivers state. It has now been revealed that the SARS operatives were involved in a gun battle with Degbam cult members. One of the SARS operative who was shot in the thigh by the cult members - was rushed to the hospital and is currently responding to treatment.Some of the cult members were also killed in the fierce shootout.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sars-operative-shot-gun-battle-degbam-cultists-rivers-state-photos.html See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4078440/gunmen-neutralized-sars-operatives-rivers

Wike's boys.



The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.



So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists) 1 Like

Kill The Beast 1 Like

operation murder all the ipob boys

These people are deadly

Hmm..the guys are bad oh



Quick recovery sha though I don't like SARS 1 Like

WiKe's boys on loose again.

The security situation in Rivers is now very worrying. I think Wike needs to declare state of emergency on security

I hate cultist

No wahala... today ipob tomorrow cultist ok ooo

Abeg make dem even send some of this SARS to sambisa. 1 Like

He get luck say him no die.

These SARS operatives are no longer worth a thing in the eyes of any Rivers resident.



They have over-used their power.



If an ANT is seen fighting with SARS in Rivers State, you will see that the whole community will support the ANT.



They need serious rebranding

Good for them sars. Show police no sympathy. They are very wicked. Arrest innocent citizens up and down extorting money.

I remember those days in Port Harcourt, the rivalry between degbam and dewell always causes tension in de area

