Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 9:38am
Yesterday, It was reported that men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) neutralized some armed men suspected to be kidnappers along the East/West road in Emouha area of Rivers state. It has now been revealed that the SARS operatives were involved in a gun battle with Degbam cult members. One of the SARS operative who was shot in the thigh by the cult members - was rushed to the hospital and is currently responding to treatment.

Some of the cult members were also killed in the fierce shootout.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sars-operative-shot-gun-battle-degbam-cultists-rivers-state-photos.html

See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4078440/gunmen-neutralized-sars-operatives-rivers

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by 40kobo77: 9:39am
Wike's boys.

The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.

So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)

1 Like

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 9:39am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by EASY39(m): 9:41am
Kill The Beast

1 Like

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 11:37am
Ooohhh
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by rbernaldo2: 11:37am
operation murder all the ipob boys cry
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by patadaeze: 11:37am
These people are deadly
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by drunkpunk(m): 11:38am
Make I park my wheelBIRO for here...
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 11:38am
40kobo77:
Wike's boys.

The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.

So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)

Same as Buhari Fulani Boys

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:38am
Hmm..the guys are bad oh

Quick recovery sha though I don't like SARS

1 Like

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by dannytoe(m): 11:38am
WiKe's boys on loose again.
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by olamil34(m): 11:38am
thenewbits.com
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 11:38am
The security situation in Rivers is now very worrying. I think Wike needs to declare state of emergency on security
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by legendsilver(m): 11:38am
I hate cultist
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by joeaz58: 11:38am
sorry ooo
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Financialfree: 11:38am
.
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by nofindome(m): 11:38am
No wahala... today ipob tomorrow cultist ok ooo
#Lala
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by joshingjosh(m): 11:38am
lipsrsealed
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by bentlywills(m): 11:38am
K
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by kingbets1: 11:38am
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Sirambassador(m): 11:39am
Hmmm
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:39am
Abeg make dem even send some of this SARS to sambisa.

1 Like

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by DaBill001(m): 11:39am
40kobo77:
Wike's boys.

The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.

So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by 12345baba: 11:39am
He get luck say him no die.
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sipsip(m): 11:39am
40kobo77:
Wike's boys.

The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.

So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)

That is geographically incorrect my friend. Please attach prove with map.
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by guy2two: 11:40am
These SARS operatives are no longer worth a thing in the eyes of any Rivers resident.

They have over-used their power.

If an ANT is seen fighting with SARS in Rivers State, you will see that the whole community will support the ANT.

They need serious rebranding
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by cuteguy123(m): 11:40am
Good for them sars. Show police no sympathy. They are very wicked. Arrest innocent citizens up and down extorting money.
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Tobium1(m): 11:40am
I remember those days in Port Harcourt, the rivalry between degbam and dewell always causes tension in de area
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by maberry(m): 11:41am
40kobo77:
Wike's boys.

The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.

So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)
Stop talking like someone is drugged and brainwashed!
don't get yourself into trouble

Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by chijioke199126: 11:41am
Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sam4(m): 11:42am
kk

Viewing this topic: chinedu202000(m), ZACHIE, majoruzo, kings4660(m), IMOLE17, bulitex(m), hahn(m), jairusben(m), jonnyjustcome22, chiraqDemon(m), Stlawr(m), k10, babaolofin, ElCapone(m), pyyxxaro, sonymax16(m), bigx(m), sosoliso123, Foxyn, iammo(m), lafuria1(m), farggie, Mekanus(m), Sondon(m), chidiadivictor(m), fakeprophet(m), yrex01(m), Ignatiusprince(m), gieala, datguru, abigeorgef, numtums(m), Novelle, imma2(m), Charmingz(m), Kashbwoyjnr, Abduletudaye(m), Mac2016(m), Omogbhollahorn(m), obajoey(m), lincs25(m), DeltahArmy(m), Made1414(m), bdek(m), dhebo(m), nelson86, lightwind(m), replete(m), Reborn14(m), Imagine1(m), Ghost1759(m), taxsman(m), hdeeman, solomonsly11(m), bebanky, edgeP(m), mayoadegbola(m), annnikky(f), caesaraba(m), autonomous22, mathel(m), gaby(m), oluwaahmed, angelyinka(f), thonyokun(m), bajes01, Calsde, Danielmoore(m), sinky55(m), Elysianheritage, joekachi, HopeAtHand, dudley1459, Uteghe(m), Jaddyx, liondbrave, centononye(m), pole, CodeHouse, Elliot2(m), PureMe01, harry2009(m), Ilasan, zarkknight(m), gbemoh, louwie(m), rocoh(m), abuomaIV(m), Ikpeabujo(m), soronzo, lexpeople, MaKenz, Sundouglas, Shaev7(m), paulsowande(m), MhiztaAbdul(m), gazoka(m), justscorchone(m), zobay(m), Realali(f) and 187 guest(s)

