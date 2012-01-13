₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 9:38am
Yesterday, It was reported that men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) neutralized some armed men suspected to be kidnappers along the East/West road in Emouha area of Rivers state. It has now been revealed that the SARS operatives were involved in a gun battle with Degbam cult members. One of the SARS operative who was shot in the thigh by the cult members - was rushed to the hospital and is currently responding to treatment.
Some of the cult members were also killed in the fierce shootout.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/sars-operative-shot-gun-battle-degbam-cultists-rivers-state-photos.html
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4078440/gunmen-neutralized-sars-operatives-rivers
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by 40kobo77: 9:39am
Wike's boys.
The whole of Rivers State is only Port-harcourt. And the whole of Port-harcourt is Old Aba and Olu Obasanjo road.
So you can imagine what this small town is going through, in the hands of all these Wike's boys (cultists)
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by CastedDude: 9:39am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by EASY39(m): 9:41am
Kill The Beast
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by AmandaLuv(f): 11:37am
Ooohhh
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by rbernaldo2: 11:37am
operation murder all the ipob boys
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by patadaeze: 11:37am
These people are deadly
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by drunkpunk(m): 11:38am
Make I park my wheelBIRO for here...
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Integrityfarms(m): 11:38am
40kobo77:
Same as Buhari Fulani Boys
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:38am
Hmm..the guys are bad oh
Quick recovery sha though I don't like SARS
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by dannytoe(m): 11:38am
WiKe's boys on loose again.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by olamil34(m): 11:38am
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 11:38am
The security situation in Rivers is now very worrying. I think Wike needs to declare state of emergency on security
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by legendsilver(m): 11:38am
I hate cultist
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by joeaz58: 11:38am
sorry ooo
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Financialfree: 11:38am
.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by nofindome(m): 11:38am
No wahala... today ipob tomorrow cultist ok ooo
#Lala
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by joshingjosh(m): 11:38am
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by bentlywills(m): 11:38am
K
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by kingbets1: 11:38am
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Sirambassador(m): 11:39am
Hmmm
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 11:39am
Abeg make dem even send some of this SARS to sambisa.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by DaBill001(m): 11:39am
40kobo77:
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by 12345baba: 11:39am
He get luck say him no die.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sipsip(m): 11:39am
40kobo77:
That is geographically incorrect my friend. Please attach prove with map.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by guy2two: 11:40am
These SARS operatives are no longer worth a thing in the eyes of any Rivers resident.
They have over-used their power.
If an ANT is seen fighting with SARS in Rivers State, you will see that the whole community will support the ANT.
They need serious rebranding
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by cuteguy123(m): 11:40am
Good for them sars. Show police no sympathy. They are very wicked. Arrest innocent citizens up and down extorting money.
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by Tobium1(m): 11:40am
I remember those days in Port Harcourt, the rivalry between degbam and dewell always causes tension in de area
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by maberry(m): 11:41am
40kobo77:Stop talking like someone is drugged and brainwashed!
don't get yourself into trouble
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by chijioke199126: 11:41am
|Re: Degbam Cultists Shoot SARS Operative In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) by sam4(m): 11:42am
kk
