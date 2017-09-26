₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,003 members, 3,815,756 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 11:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) (1968 Views)
Nollywood Actor, Okaka De Don Is Dead / Friday Ugwu "Okaka De Don" Dies In Fatal Accident / Joy Ugwu, Miss Asaigbo In Kirikiri Prison (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by money121(m): 9:41am
Nollywood actor, Friday Ugwu, better known as Okada De Don has died last night in a ghastly motor accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The producer who shot into limelight after producing and acting in the movie Okaka De Don, a popular comedy series, was crushed by a trailer which lost control, leaving his friend dead on the spot.
Confirming the incident, an official of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said corpse of Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, has been deposited in a mortuary in Lagos
Source: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/?m=1
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by money121(m): 9:42am
R.I.P
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Greatgrandson(m): 9:49am
Na wao!
2017, the year that swallowed Nollywood!
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 9:49am
Sad way 2 go .. RIP
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by tuscani: 11:46am
Adam RIP
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by jide219(m): 11:47am
I don't know him but rip though
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Intellad(m): 11:47am
did he die with that his big black d.ick? I love giving bj to bbc
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 11:47am
Mmadu
Ntu ka ibu
Na ntu ka iga alachiha
RIP
1 Share
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Pweetyjuddy(f): 11:47am
Don't know him
RIP
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Financialfree: 11:48am
.
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Intellad(m): 11:48am
two different picx. did he die with his father?
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by harryboyng(m): 11:49am
..all these trailers causing accident as a result of filed brake. It's high time measures are taken to accertakn they are road worthy. One too did the same thing last week Thursday just some distance after Winners, Ota road. RIP. And may God give your family the heart to bear their loss����
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by kingbets1: 11:51am
Stop doing try by error in betting, and start smiling to the bank every week with millionairebettingtips....
https://web.facebook.com/Millionaire-Betting-Tips-2015698778652158/
http://www.millionairebettingtips.com/
|Re: Friday Ugwu AKA Okada De Don Is Dead (Photos) by Oonuconnectauto: 11:52am
RIP
(0) (Reply)
Do You Think I Can Be Like Modenine,2face,ruggedy Baba Or Dbanj? / Rap Lovers What Do U Think Bout Him? Am Coming Soon. / Top Entertainment Stakeholders To Promote University Of Entertainment;setto Open
Viewing this topic: casspersteve, ikaboy, MrPdtech, Dee1murphy(m), ifyain, dave2(m), cribby, Sunkyphil, Wizzie01, archsaintspirit(m), Pweetyjuddy(f), stcool(m), nwaimoroseyaho, denitro(m), Alnoor, idrisalomagold(m), rayralph(m), Nigga44, fvckme(f), rogodo(m), mekuso89(m), kokomaster3d, ajilegend(m), ajiifixing(m), bobothem(m), vic224real, Lincoln275(m), DerscomTQJ, drsugar, KKKWHITE(m), gly2ken, tutusky, lopeye(m), ryusufu(m), mekusa12, obaogo, MhizKristy(f), dahvid007(m), brookz, elume2020(m), elpiro, Childofaking, olamil34(m), Greene66, missypurple1(f), akoson, Ezeimo, Kimcutie(m), Sermwell(m), koolmoore(m), LordKO(m), leyeakanji(m), orobless(m), mhillie(f), Donsammi(m), polite2(m), goslowgoslow, angiemartinez(f), edetcnn(m), agwu123(m), tracrbloc, bionixs, lalasticlala(m), engrbhadmus(m), IkpuMmiri(f), shawdon(m), GuysnMum, obal2, L3G3ND(f), fafambo, emmabest2000(m), chrissyjay, thesuave10(m), 2shure, Gary88, zikter(m), Anthonychike, Rightdan(m), Kamsichime(m), Chillity, ChristyB(f), money121(m), salesengine, Igbasonproff1(m), Copperfield(m), smirn(m), Banter1, Blessmira, bigseank(m), Jehitalahun, NosaH(m), FFA, lizberry1, Ryabcool(m), Ideegee(m), hernandex07(m), uhuogba(m), Oonuconnectauto, andresia(m), eddyvilla, kaybee88(m), OldBeer, KpagoGIN(m), Kutupapapa, Damnmaster, MzOnajin1(f), WisdomFlakes, kellystech(m), Risingphoenix12, diveD, shinaoye, ThankgodP73, mezynaija(m), Moreoffaith(m), ritamarie(f), egwue, HORLADY(m), baddest04, olisa1010, LaBush1, iyatrustee(f) and 266 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19