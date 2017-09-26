





Source: Nollywood actor, Friday Ugwu, better known as Okada De Don has died last night in a ghastly motor accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.The producer who shot into limelight after producing and acting in the movie Okaka De Don, a popular comedy series, was crushed by a trailer which lost control, leaving his friend dead on the spot.Confirming the incident, an official of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Benue State chapter, Gideon Ameh said corpse of Ugwu, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, has been deposited in a mortuary in LagosSource: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/?m=1