Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) (16763 Views)

Actress Adunni Ade Expose Cleavage As She Rock New Hairstyle / Eniola Badmus Pictured With B-red Of HKN Gang / #OneHellOfANiteTour: Chris Brown Announces Wizkid As A Special Guest On Tour (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Big and bold beautiful actress Eniola Badmus was pictured with obagoal known as obafemi matins and wizkid as at a show wiz on the beach in Lagos



She even show Us the Gucci bag she Rock to the show.



Where is Hushpuppi to come and confirm the originality…. Lol





Gist from Praizeupdates





http://www.praizeupdates.com/eniola-badmus-pictured-with-obafemi-matins-and-wizkid-as-she-rock-expensive-gucci-bag/ Eniola Badmus Pictured With Obafemi Matins and Wizkid As She Rock Expensive Gucci bagBig and bold beautiful actress Eniola Badmus was pictured with obagoal known as obafemi matins and wizkid as at a show wiz on the beach in LagosShe even show Us the Gucci bag she Rock to the show.Where is Hushpuppi to come and confirm the originality…. Lol 1 Share













See her funny pose with wizkid here Oya boss ladySee her funny pose with wizkid here http://www.praizeupdates.com/eniola-badmus-pictured-with-obafemi-matins-and-wizkid-as-she-rock-expensive-gucci-bag/

Boss lady indeed...





Keep slaying dem 3 Likes

So this is news abi? 4 Likes

OP, how is this important? If we wanted to see her wares, like you apparently, we'd follow her on Instagram.



OP... 5 Likes

Dats no news.

It could have been news if they were pictured frying akara. 1 Like

Single @ 40

emmie14:

So this is news abi? if this is not news bros why do u open d thread in d first place.... hypocrites if this is not news bros why do u open d thread in d first place.... hypocrites 4 Likes

Eniola gbogbo bigz girlz 1 Like

opeyemiieblog:

if this is not news bros why do u open d thread in d first place.... hypocrites Tell me y that trash should be news Tell me y that trash should be news 3 Likes

To confirm d authenticity of d bag?

I bought dis same bag 3k

So do d math

Meanwhile my own is gucche 2 Likes

emmie14:



Tell me y that trash should be news ans my own question first of this dosnt attract u why do you now open d trash..... lol... oniranu ans my own question first of this dosnt attract u why do you now open d trash..... lol... oniranu 1 Like

Her Gucci bag na toilet roll and junks full inside

















This woman dey ooze from head to toe..I heard she smells her armpit to know if she would need to baff a certain day or just postpone it

tyson98:

Single @ 40 How does that affect you? How does that affect you? 4 Likes

Q

How much be hollandia yoghurt for your area? 1 Like

Like we give a bleep.

Ok





i fit take you to Aba market, u will see ORIGINAL Expensive Gucci bag so every green and red bag is now Expensive Gucci bagi fit take you to Aba market, u will seeExpensive Gucci bag

she wont last in bed

max 3mins

and these fat girls

fuc

dia pusi can smell wit discharge fluids

to find one chubby gal wey her pusy no stink

very difficult



normal.pussy and dic smells due to heat

but wen it changes from smell

to stink

na infection 2 Likes

N

tyson98:

Single @ 40 Go wife her Go wife her 2 Likes

PulseWeb:

so every green and red bag is now Expensive Gucci bag



i fit take you to Aba market, u will see ORIGINAL Expensive Gucci bag

Good for her

Get your under graduate project research written by professionals from

To get the best grades from your under graduate and post graduate research projects. from https://runmyresearch.com/hire-a-researcher/ To get the best grades from your under graduate and post graduate research projects.

ok next news please...mods una dey slow oo ehen!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sny51rcoQ1U

Please subscribe for more entertainment videos. Also click below to view all my playlists. Trending Naija Videos: Gozie okeke akanchawa performs live at unusual praise 2017Please subscribe for more entertainment videos. Also click below to view all my playlists. Trending Naija Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqWxHWi06xf9IPkCq31WW0uvWBED9jw7

Wizkid, where you point hand too this boy ehn 1 Like

Gucci be looking fake

A Rossy 'o' donor we can call our own-!