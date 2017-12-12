₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,580 members, 3,964,725 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 10:13 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) (16763 Views)
Actress Adunni Ade Expose Cleavage As She Rock New Hairstyle / Eniola Badmus Pictured With B-red Of HKN Gang / #OneHellOfANiteTour: Chris Brown Announces Wizkid As A Special Guest On Tour (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by praizblog: 3:03am
Eniola Badmus Pictured With Obafemi Matins and Wizkid As She Rock Expensive Gucci bag
Big and bold beautiful actress Eniola Badmus was pictured with obagoal known as obafemi matins and wizkid as at a show wiz on the beach in Lagos
She even show Us the Gucci bag she Rock to the show.
Where is Hushpuppi to come and confirm the originality…. Lol
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/eniola-badmus-pictured-with-obafemi-matins-and-wizkid-as-she-rock-expensive-gucci-bag/
1 Share
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by praizblog: 3:04am
Oya boss lady
See her funny pose with wizkid here http://www.praizeupdates.com/eniola-badmus-pictured-with-obafemi-matins-and-wizkid-as-she-rock-expensive-gucci-bag/
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by MrsEvakinqz(m): 3:34am
Boss lady indeed...
Keep slaying dem
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by emmie14: 6:01am
So this is news abi?
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by festwiz(m): 6:19am
OP, how is this important? If we wanted to see her wares, like you apparently, we'd follow her on Instagram.
OP...
5 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by OKorowanta: 6:36am
Dats no news.
It could have been news if they were pictured frying akara.
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by tyson98: 6:37am
Single @ 40
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:24am
emmie14:if this is not news bros why do u open d thread in d first place.... hypocrites
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Larrey(f): 7:30am
Eniola gbogbo bigz girlz
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by emmie14: 7:37am
opeyemiieblog:Tell me y that trash should be news
3 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by axortedbabe(f): 7:40am
To confirm d authenticity of d bag?
I bought dis same bag 3k
So do d math
Meanwhile my own is gucche
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:53am
emmie14:ans my own question first of this dosnt attract u why do you now open d trash..... lol... oniranu
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 8:43am
Her Gucci bag na toilet roll and junks full inside
This woman dey ooze from head to toe..I heard she smells her armpit to know if she would need to baff a certain day or just postpone it
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by LisaAnne(f): 8:43am
tyson98:How does that affect you?
4 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 8:44am
Q
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 8:44am
How much be hollandia yoghurt for your area?
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by mammanbawa: 8:45am
Like we give a bleep.
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by money121(m): 8:45am
Ok
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by PulseWeb: 8:46am
so every green and red bag is now Expensive Gucci bag
i fit take you to Aba market, u will see ORIGINAL Expensive Gucci bag
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by BagWay: 8:47am
she wont last in bed
max 3mins
and these fat girls
fuc
dia pusi can smell wit discharge fluids
to find one chubby gal wey her pusy no stink
very difficult
normal.pussy and dic smells due to heat
but wen it changes from smell
to stink
na infection
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 8:47am
N
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Standardcosting: 8:48am
tyson98:Go wife her
2 Likes
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Standardcosting: 8:48am
PulseWeb:
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Ireboya(m): 8:49am
Good for her
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by stevezuks: 8:49am
Get your under graduate project research written by professionals from https://runmyresearch.com/hire-a-researcher/
To get the best grades from your under graduate and post graduate research projects.
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 8:49am
ok next news please...mods una dey slow oo ehen!
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by England91: 8:51am
Gozie okeke akanchawa performs live at unusual praise 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sny51rcoQ1U
Please subscribe for more entertainment videos. Also click below to view all my playlists. Trending Naija Videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqWxHWi06xf9IPkCq31WW0uvWBED9jw7
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by sam471: 8:51am
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by ipodstinks: 8:56am
Wizkid, where you point hand too this boy ehn
1 Like
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by KayDEAN(m): 8:58am
Gucci be looking fake
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by Adakintroy: 8:59am
A Rossy 'o' donor we can call our own-!
|Re: Eniola Badmus, Obafemi Matins And Wizkid Hang Out Together (Photos) by SIaye: 9:00am
why she has the same face on all pictures
Yinka Olonode's Suicide: Bros,so U Finally Killed Urself? (tribute) / See (actress) Chiamaka Nwokeukwu's Siblings. / Nas And Kelis Divorce!
Viewing this topic: 4rin(m), TarabaTino, Tobies, jimmywealth, razykay(m), Saheed9, Mhizkel(f), kunty, kamikaze2458(m), Adieza(m), babasoji, tempex88(m), supersaz66(m), teelaw4life(m), puma90, donpy(m), lolade27(m), Macmoni(m), lotasha(f), damasin, ultravires(m), maina55, bunmioguns(m), influenz, doyin25, ColdNight(m), Bigsammysparkle, Seyioluwa11(m), Ohleyman, ArcherPrime(m), ajadematanle, ekems2017(f), overlord29(m), KushyKush, Mosesayo86, jubril247, jennybarbie(f), Kydscope, yomtolly(f), timatedre, profbayo, tilope1991(f), Kingjags, Yemike(m), Talkingboy, goryorhal(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3