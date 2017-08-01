₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by NaijaCelebrity: 2:26pm
Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently could not hide how happy she was for her mother-in-law, who turned a year older.
Stella, who is married to video director, Daniel Ademinokan, while celebrating her mother-in-law and recalling all her advises disclosed that she is been more than a mother to her.
She explained that since coming into the family, she has taught her a lot including how to pray and what marriage is all about.
http://news.nollyzone.com/mother-law-taught-much-marriage-actress-stella-damasus/
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by wydmag(m): 2:30pm
tell that to the Oloshos, Slay Mamas and Baby Mamas. na dem go need your advice pass
Modified!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FTC since morning
where should i send my Account number
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by winner95(m): 2:38pm
That's good just for you...
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by GidifeedNews: 2:51pm
true talk
wydmag:
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Keneking: 3:50pm
How to pray? I assume she also taught you to how to do it in the oza room with her son
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by voicelez: 3:51pm
Hmmm, this is the first time I am hearing that a woman and her mother in law are in good times. Plz greet Tonto Dike for me when you see her
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Papiikush: 3:51pm
To all the single Guys, let's be prayerful because there are some "oloriburuku" girls out here praying for their mother inlaw to die before getting married to his son.
Awon omo wobe
Awon omo "Me and my husband alone"
Lord save me from em..
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by aleeyus(m): 3:51pm
alright!
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by JamesReacher(m): 3:52pm
She wants to be in our face by all means, everytime it's about husband, marriage issue
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by careytommy7(m): 3:52pm
The role model of slay queens
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by queenfav(f): 3:52pm
Celebs won't keep their biz out of social media! They should ask Tonto how market?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Tinie: 3:52pm
Which of them? The current mom in law or the 2 previous ones
4 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by edo3(m): 3:52pm
Even d mother-in-law is laughing at d stupid post.
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Adaumunocha(f): 3:53pm
I pray to have a loving MIL.
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by ItsAnderson: 3:54pm
kkk
Story story
Story story
By the way,
Neat S7 edge available 125k
S8+ with crack at the bottom 190k
Call/Whatsapp 07088715651
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Yomzzyblog: 3:55pm
Ok
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Pidginwhisper: 3:55pm
Your Mother-in-law wey dey prepare to sacrifice you instead of her son to move 1 step further to become the head Ikwikwi.. you no see the way she dey laugh @ your mumunity
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by oshe11(m): 3:57pm
Hope she also tot U nt to take roles as "WIDOW" again!
Walahi....
Some Okada men cn be funny ehn...
Them go refuse to carry U from point A to B for 100naira......
Only for U to enter the next bike bt U go shock say them go ride from that Point A to B without carrying ANYONE!
JUST LIKE THE MOD THAT BANNED ME, U THINK U ARE DOING ME BUT U ARE DOING URSEF
Yeye dey smell
Yeye dey smell
Before meets After! See shocking before pic of Nollywood queen of bleaching, Rukky Sanda
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/nollywoods-queen-of-bleaching-rukky.html?m=1
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Florblu(f): 3:59pm
Husband Snatcher
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by olaolulazio(m): 4:03pm
See husband and wife, see mother in-law.
U took him frm Doris abi.
Karma, where are u?
1 Like
I'm happy for her. She's been through a lot already and definitely deserve the best.
I'm happy for her. She's been through a lot already and definitely deserve the best.
For more juicy news stories, log on to www.9newsng.com directly on your electronic device.
You can also follow the Facebook page on facebook.com/9NewsNG
2 Likes
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by imam07: 4:10pm
Florblu:u wey still never see husband to marry dey call someone husband snatcher. Nah your sister husband she snatch? If u don't know how to treat your husband, those who know will snatch him
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by Florblu(f): 4:15pm
imam07:
This is the dumbest thing ever said this Decade
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by flatbros: 4:18pm
winner95:
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by pweetiedee(f): 4:20pm
Florblu:Epele o, did she snatch ur husband?
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by pweetiedee(f): 4:22pm
olaolulazio:
leave karma.
you can't snatch a man that doesn't want to be snatched OK?
he is an adult!
Dorris has moved on. If a marriage doesn't work, its normal to move on na!
haba!
1 Like
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by nikkypearl(f): 4:23pm
Wc of the mother inlaws
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by 1acre: 4:25pm
Until the day Stella comes out and talks about this husband snatching thing once and for all , clear the air like Olori Zaynab she will always have the hits !! ,
|Re: Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" by rali123(f): 4:32pm
Happiness is all that matters, Good for her.
