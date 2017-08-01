Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stella Damasus: "My Mother-In-Law Has Taught Me So Much About Marriage" (5715 Views)

Stella Damasus: Getting Married 3 Times Was Worth It / Stella Damasus Celebrates David Adenimokan's 9th Birthday. Fans Slam Her / Stella Damasus Wears Daniel Ademinokan’s Shirt & She Slays (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Stella, who is married to video director, Daniel Ademinokan, while celebrating her mother-in-law and recalling all her advises disclosed that she is been more than a mother to her.



She explained that since coming into the family, she has taught her a lot including how to pray and what marriage is all about.







http://news.nollyzone.com/mother-law-taught-much-marriage-actress-stella-damasus/ Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, recently could not hide how happy she was for her mother-in-law, who turned a year older.Stella, who is married to video director, Daniel Ademinokan, while celebrating her mother-in-law and recalling all her advises disclosed that she is been more than a mother to her.She explained that since coming into the family, she has taught her a lot including how to pray and what marriage is all about.









Modified!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FTC since morning

where should i send my Account number tell that to the Oloshos, Slay Mamas and Baby Mamas. na dem go need your advice passModified!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FTC since morningwhere should i send my Account number 1 Like 1 Share

That's good just for you...

wydmag:

tell that to the Oloshos, Slay Mamas and Baby Mamas. na dem go need your advice pass true talk

How to pray? I assume she also taught you to how to do it in the oza room with her son

Hmmm, this is the first time I am hearing that a woman and her mother in law are in good times. Plz greet Tonto Dike for me when you see her 2 Likes

To all the single Guys, let's be prayerful because there are some "oloriburuku" girls out here praying for their mother inlaw to die before getting married to his son.



Awon omo wobe

Awon omo "Me and my husband alone"



Lord save me from em.. 2 Likes

alright!

She wants to be in our face by all means, everytime it's about husband, marriage issue 4 Likes 1 Share

The role model of slay queens

Celebs won't keep their biz out of social media! They should ask Tonto how market? 1 Like

Which of them? The current mom in law or the 2 previous ones 4 Likes

Even d mother-in-law is laughing at d stupid post. 1 Like

I pray to have a loving MIL. 2 Likes

kkk

Story story





By the way,



Neat S7 edge available 125k

S8+ with crack at the bottom 190k



Call/Whatsapp 07088715651

Ok

Your Mother-in-law wey dey prepare to sacrifice you instead of her son to move 1 step further to become the head Ikwikwi.. you no see the way she dey laugh @ your mumunity











Walahi....





Some Okada men cn be funny ehn...



Them go refuse to carry U from point A to B for 100naira......

Only for U to enter the next bike bt U go shock say them go ride from that Point A to B without carrying ANYONE!



JUST LIKE THE MOD THAT BANNED ME, U THINK U ARE DOING ME BUT U ARE DOING URSEF Hope she also tot U nt to take roles as "WIDOW" again!Walahi....Some Okada men cn be funny ehn...Them go refuse to carry U from point A to B for 100naira......Only for U to enter the next bike bt U go shock say them go ride from that Point A to B without carrying ANYONE!JUST LIKE THE MOD THAT BANNED ME, U THINK U ARE DOING ME BUT U ARE DOING URSEF





Before meets After! See shocking before pic of Nollywood queen of bleaching, Rukky Sanda

http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/nollywoods-queen-of-bleaching-rukky.html?m=1 Yeye dey smellBefore meets After! See shocking before pic of Nollywood queen of bleaching, Rukky Sanda

Husband Snatcher 1 Like

See husband and wife, see mother in-law.



U took him frm Doris abi.





Karma, where are u? 1 Like





For more juicy news stories, log on to



You can also follow the Facebook page on facebook.com/9NewsNG I'm happy for her. She's been through a lot already and definitely deserve the best.For more juicy news stories, log on to www.9newsng.com directly on your electronic device.You can also follow the Facebook page on facebook.com/9NewsNG 2 Likes

Florblu:

Husband Snatcher u wey still never see husband to marry dey call someone husband snatcher. Nah your sister husband she snatch? If u don't know how to treat your husband, those who know will snatch him u wey still never see husband to marry dey call someone husband snatcher. Nah your sister husband she snatch? If u don't know how to treat your husband, those who know will snatch him 1 Like

imam07:

u wey still never see husband to marry dey call someone husband snatcher. Nah your sister husband she snatch? If u don't know how to treat your husband, those who know will snatch him

This is the dumbest thing ever said this Decade This is the dumbest thing ever said this Decade

winner95:

That's good just for you...

Florblu:

Husband Snatcher Epele o, did she snatch ur husband? Epele o, did she snatch ur husband? 1 Like

olaolulazio:

See husband and wife, see mother in-law.



U took him frm Doris abi.





Karma, where are u?

leave karma.



you can't snatch a man that doesn't want to be snatched OK?



he is an adult!



Dorris has moved on. If a marriage doesn't work, its normal to move on na!



haba! leave karma.you can't snatch a man that doesn't want to be snatched OK?he is an adult!Dorris has moved on. If a marriage doesn't work, its normal to move on na!haba! 1 Like

Wc of the mother inlaws

Until the day Stella comes out and talks about this husband snatching thing once and for all , clear the air like Olori Zaynab she will always have the hits !! ,