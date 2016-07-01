Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split (11984 Views)

Peter Okoye, P'square's First SUVs (Throwback Photo) / Davido's Daughter, Imade Visits P'square's House, Dances With Son (Pics, Video) / Aliko Dangote Visits P'square In Their New Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Wikipedia has now choosen to address the musical group p-square as a thing of the past.



P-Square was a Nigerian R&B duo of identical twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produced and released their albums through Square Records, managed by their elder brother Jude Okoye. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon's Konvict Muzik and hit another fortune in 2012, when they signed a label a record distribution deal with Universal Music South Africa. After trying to patch series of internal imbroglio, the music duo finally parted ways on Sunday 24th September 2017.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/P-Square Following the split of twin brothers,p-square.Wikipedia has now choosen to address the musical group p-square as a thing of the past.

I have told all of you that is following this issue up



Leave these brothers alone

These are igbo men with business strategy



They are about to drop a new album 19 Likes

Anyone can change anything they want on wikipedia, this isn't news. It's about time these two clowns broke up, its not cute anymore. It was okay seeing them perform as twins when they were younger, now they look like two grown ass men still dressing up identically, that's so gay. Why would anyone expect these two family men performing as a duo at this age?? Sooner or later they had to breakup and they've cooked up all this pseudo animosity so their gullible fans wouldn't know they have an ulterior motive all along. 32 Likes 1 Share

Hmm... This is serious! 1 Like







This is the thirty-sixth time they are breaking up.



Can we focus more on other relevant matters? Like a plate of cooked noodles is now 250 naira without eggs

Can we have enough of this Psquare issue?This is the thirty-sixth time they are breaking up.Can we focus more on other relevant matters? Like a plate of cooked noodles is now 250 naira without eggs 32 Likes 2 Shares

I think anybody can edit that if you have a wiki account...



There are rules to follow though 7 Likes

LMAO

that AFONJA wife e no go beta for u 10 Likes

they fuckeeed up

Really

Ok

Wikipedia? No be one aproko Nigerian go update am?



Abeg #LeaveTrashForLawma jare!!! 4 Likes

I pray they resolve their dispute peaceful and come back together.

Interesting





Nollywood actress wealth allegedly gotten from eating Big men Poo (poo) in Dubai

http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/07/top-nollywood-actress-wealth-allegedly.html Peter and his inferiority complex... Shame on them bothNollywood actress wealth allegedly gotten from eating Big men Poo (poo) in Dubai 1 Like

Stop giving this 2 idiots attention please 1 Like

register

skimeh:

Following the split of twin brothers,p-square.

Wikipedia has now choosen to address the musical group p-square as a thing of the past.https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/P-Square FYI : People like you and me update Wikipedia : FYI : People like you and me update Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikimedia_Foundation 4 Likes

Teacher: Two little black birds were sitting on a wall, one named peter one named paul, fly away peter, fly aware paul..... have forgotten the remaining part oh (teacher)!!!

See watin teacher do Psquare,,



Mary slessor right now 2 Likes

na wah o...dier career won't be the same if they split.. 1 Like

Bad belle

Hopeless things.Them and all those gold diggers that married them for their fame to gain from their resources instead of encouraging them to improve their talents go soon chop grass when people stops buying their songs 1 Like

Its a welcome development

Hehe

10 Likes

Waiting to see the fools that'll troop out to buy their next album.

I think Peter should send his wife abroad for now and then settle down and patch things up with his brothers. Two heads are better than one 1 Like

Acceptance and respect ! I think they should respect his decision. It's his life & he's an asult. When u r married a lot change but I still don't know the role Mr Jude is playing. #Agbaya 1 Like

Too bad they didn't realize their strength was in unity. One dances and the other sings, God does not make mistakes. I hope they resolve their differences and come back together 1 Like 1 Share

I do editing in Wikipedia also, this is nothing...



I think they have some personality issues people should stop abusing their wives



Initially it was P Square fighting Jude Okoye



Later P Square fighting MayD



Now P Square fighting P Square 1 Like

Some people just perm for one corner they wait Person downfall. 3 Likes