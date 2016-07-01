₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,202 members, 3,816,473 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 05:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split (11984 Views)
Peter Okoye, P'square's First SUVs (Throwback Photo) / Davido's Daughter, Imade Visits P'square's House, Dances With Son (Pics, Video) / Aliko Dangote Visits P'square In Their New Home (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by skimeh(m): 2:32pm
Following the split of twin brothers,p-square.
Wikipedia has now choosen to address the musical group p-square as a thing of the past.
P-Square was a Nigerian R&B duo of identical twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produced and released their albums through Square Records, managed by their elder brother Jude Okoye. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon's Konvict Muzik and hit another fortune in 2012, when they signed a label a record distribution deal with Universal Music South Africa. After trying to patch series of internal imbroglio, the music duo finally parted ways on Sunday 24th September 2017.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/P-Square
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by paiz(m): 2:35pm
I have told all of you that is following this issue up
Leave these brothers alone
These are igbo men with business strategy
They are about to drop a new album
19 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by rentAcock(m): 4:00pm
Anyone can change anything they want on wikipedia, this isn't news. It's about time these two clowns broke up, its not cute anymore. It was okay seeing them perform as twins when they were younger, now they look like two grown ass men still dressing up identically, that's so gay. Why would anyone expect these two family men performing as a duo at this age?? Sooner or later they had to breakup and they've cooked up all this pseudo animosity so their gullible fans wouldn't know they have an ulterior motive all along.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by abuaoyen(f): 4:00pm
Hmm... This is serious!
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Papiikush: 4:00pm
Can we have enough of this Psquare issue?
This is the thirty-sixth time they are breaking up.
Can we focus more on other relevant matters? Like a plate of cooked noodles is now 250 naira without eggs
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by gurunlocker: 4:00pm
I think anybody can edit that if you have a wiki account...
There are rules to follow though
7 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by supersystemsnig: 4:00pm
LMAO
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 4:00pm
that AFONJA wife e no go beta for u
10 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by ItsAnderson: 4:00pm
they fuckeeed up
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Stethaine: 4:01pm
Really
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by ifedayor: 4:01pm
Ok
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Alphasoar(m): 4:01pm
Wikipedia? No be one aproko Nigerian go update am?
Abeg #LeaveTrashForLawma jare!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Winnyluv(f): 4:01pm
I pray they resolve their dispute peaceful and come back together.
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Gepheral: 4:01pm
Interesting
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by cokiek(f): 4:01pm
Peter and his inferiority complex... Shame on them both
Nollywood actress wealth allegedly gotten from eating Big men Poo (poo) in Dubai
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/07/top-nollywood-actress-wealth-allegedly.html
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Florblu(f): 4:01pm
Stop giving this 2 idiots attention please
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by johnsnow2016: 4:01pm
register
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by iluvpomo(m): 4:01pm
skimeh:FYI : People like you and me update Wikipedia : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikimedia_Foundation
4 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by terrymason(m): 4:01pm
Teacher: Two little black birds were sitting on a wall, one named peter one named paul, fly away peter, fly aware paul..... have forgotten the remaining part oh (teacher)!!!
See watin teacher do Psquare,,
Mary slessor right now
2 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Geraldyne(f): 4:01pm
na wah o...dier career won't be the same if they split..
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 4:01pm
Bad belle
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by aariwa(m): 4:01pm
Hopeless things.Them and all those gold diggers that married them for their fame to gain from their resources instead of encouraging them to improve their talents go soon chop grass when people stops buying their songs
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by chiiraq802(m): 4:02pm
Its a welcome development
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by lelvin(m): 4:02pm
Hehe
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by VincentOkojie(m): 4:03pm
10 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by careytommy7(m): 4:03pm
Waiting to see the fools that'll troop out to buy their next album.
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Stethaine: 4:03pm
I think Peter should send his wife abroad for now and then settle down and patch things up with his brothers. Two heads are better than one
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by prof22(m): 4:04pm
Acceptance and respect ! I think they should respect his decision. It's his life & he's an asult. When u r married a lot change but I still don't know the role Mr Jude is playing. #Agbaya
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by inverterpromo: 4:04pm
Too bad they didn't realize their strength was in unity. One dances and the other sings, God does not make mistakes. I hope they resolve their differences and come back together
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by analryder: 4:04pm
I do editing in Wikipedia also, this is nothing...
I think they have some personality issues people should stop abusing their wives
Initially it was P Square fighting Jude Okoye
Later P Square fighting MayD
Now P Square fighting P Square
1 Like
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by Josh44s(m): 4:04pm
Some people just perm for one corner they wait Person downfall.
3 Likes
|Re: Wikipedia Updates P'Square Status. Highlights On Their Fight & Split by onatisi(m): 4:04pm
congratulations to them
1 Like
~~Genenvieve Nnaji Disses Van Vicker~~ / Actress Chika Ike Displays 2012 Calendar / Blame Your Man For Cheating, Not The Other Woman - Emma Nyra
Viewing this topic: isidollarboy(m), nwobiebuka(m), mustybaba55(m), Godsage(f), vic4real22, frankpro27(m), courage89(m), Obaloluwa08(m), gudluckgreat(m), Wiseman007(m), mrsPT, Samabu07(m), MrDandy(m), gbolalincon, cncity(m), paulostical2004(m), jcmaiah(m), nnamdiokere45(m), TheKing4040(m), adrian3000(m), sambiyi(m), Clever82, TRADEMARK(m), bodmas119(m), Chrisx1x(m), bolkay47(m), informatix, Adehwale, Bunker1(m), opeyemi31, CHINE55(m), Benjacky48, Cladez(m), Kekostic(m), 2point5, Olive33, TeetoEsq(m), jide219(m), yappie11187, Chrysz(m), Mokunfope(m), eminemkayc, karli4nia(m), slimpoet11(m), Pedagogue, Kiakia(m), Raphwise(m), Bigframe, Ifymma(f), Yabsun(m), teens(m), memories1(f), ekoboy, philchudi, Ikem147(m), frances101(f), injurybaba(m), Gracious18, wandex08, bimbaztryzzi(m), Banter1, biodun95, Ndawe(f), softworker(m), iwakacome, Nasas(m), Ejeremiah, Joemion1(m), Bunk20, Cozbymaster97(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19