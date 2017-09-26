₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by aminulive: 4:08pm
A Nigerian housemaid has recorded her boss sexually abusing her in Oman. The unidentified lady secretly recorded the encounter and published it online.
The lady sent the video to an online platform with the following message;
"I was once a victim BT a return in peace that I can’t give ven explain how I made it back I ve frds still suffering and crying for rescued
I ve a video of one of d omani trying to rape Mr and that was my escape root home
In October I told an Agent I wanted to travel since my business was not moving well So he said there ve people in Oman looking for nanny and house help So I agreed and paid him 400k D visa came out on 11th and I traveled on 19th of October 2016 I got to Oman save, a Philippian guy came to pick me up to me to a house I was locked up till morning So an Arab man came and took me to muscat D day I got there on my first night he’s eldest son came and wanted to rape me BT I was able to drag with me D guy keep coming every night So I complained to my agent cos my employees does not understand English just Arabic.
So my agent advice I should make a video so I did After I did d video I was taken to d office without d family knowing my mission So I got to d office My agent in Oman retrieved my passport from my boss and my 1month salary So I was ask to stay in a room on getting to d room I meet an Igbo lady from Aba by name Stella Nathan.
Stella was locked up for 3weeks without food So since I had evidence against them I was returned to Nigeria same day..November 22 so I called Stella’s family and d family paid d sum of $1500 to d people be4 she came back home We ve so many people hoping to return BT they won’t allow them Our gals are suffering in Oman We normally wake up 4am and go to bed 12midnight
We need help I ve some number with me d ladies keep chatting me cos I was able to write my number on d wall of d room. there is another lady still trapped there her name is Senami Abiodun she is still crying for help in oman, So many people are there crying for help to return Pls Nigeria gals need help D maid and nanny job is too much we suffer rape in Oman"
She also advised other Nigerian ladies not to travel to the country.
PoliticsNGR has obtained the video, watch it below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/26/nigerian-housemaid-records-boss-abusing-sxually-oman-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8K00xwv26so
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by sarrki(m): 4:10pm
Nah film ?
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Victornezzar: 4:11pm
sarrki:baba hapi bday
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by nairanaira12: 4:15pm
Nonsense. Not enough evidence
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Saintsquare(m): 4:15pm
Pls naija girls should look for better country to migrate and not this countries where they get treated like animals, and sadly no conviction for the dogs, God help us
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Youthsarise: 4:21pm
Something ain't right here. It's obvious that the man saw her placing the camera... Not my business though
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by SIRmanjar(m): 4:26pm
Senami abiodun toto go don dey speak fluent arabic by now
Arabs are the most wicked pipu on planet earth..They see blacks as slaves be you Muslim or Christian them no send,you be KAFIR to them..Thank GOD for christian europeanz.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by bugzygee(m): 5:19pm
video removed
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by sarrki(m): 5:31pm
Victornezzar:
Thank you my brother
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Victornezzar: 6:17pm
sarrki:no p baba
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Nutase(f): 6:20pm
Wow. The grass is not always greener on the other side. These Arabs are perverts
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by glingev(m): 7:44pm
sarrki:
Happy birthday brother, wishing you many happier years. Cheers
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by sarrki(m): 8:41pm
glingev:
Amen
God bless you
You are a patriot
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by emeijeh(m): 9:14pm
Was the man hypnotized?
I can see her placing the camera in position.
Is this not a movie?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by rentAcock(m): 9:15pm
All lies, they know they are going there for ashewo work, if she wants to be a maid she could've stayed in Nigeria and served a Nigerian. Someone promised you a menial job as a nanny where you will get paid 400k every month and you didn't find it fishy. This story is riffed with so much lies, they locked you for 3 weeks without food and u still survived.
As a matter of fact she should be deported to Nigeria and charged with international prostitution and human trafficking.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by IamSINZ(m): 9:15pm
sarrki:
HBD Zombie.
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by effty(m): 9:17pm
sarrki:Buhari is robbing the central bank...
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by fbtowner(m): 9:18pm
I feel pity for some ppl. When they seek housemaid jobs in dubai and other countries. Just for the thirst to travel abroad. Smh.
It never occur to them that they can do better here. The hate they have for this country has made them conclude their mind that nothing good can happen to them here.
I hope she gets the help she need
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by nairavsdollars: 9:19pm
And maybe they told her to come to Oman and work in oil company
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by ruggedtimi(m): 9:19pm
atleast the agent na legit person...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by ikaboy: 9:20pm
Sarki my man.... Dem suppose give u one thread to celebrate u..... Head of the patriots
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by iamchybs(m): 9:20pm
Now she has evidence... lemme see how he'll deny it
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by dubemnaija: 9:20pm
sarrki:
HBD to Nairaland's Resident ZomBie in Chief
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by samskin(m): 9:20pm
now we should kill the man....? mtcheww small time now dead body go start claim say person f*k ham
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by onajison(m): 9:22pm
This is rely bad
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Kolababe: 9:23pm
Sad
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by Guilderland1: 9:23pm
That is the part of the contract, is she a vigin?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Housemaid In Oman Records Her Boss Abusing Her Sexually by samskin(m): 9:23pm
iamchybs:what if it all a game plan?
