Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) (23021 Views)

Nigerian Man Goes Mad In Malaysia, Strips Unclad, As Juju Fails (Video) / Prostitute Runs Mad In Owerri, Along Douglas Road, Strips Herself Unclad / Nigerian Prostitute Runs Mad In Malaysia After A Nigerian Guy Booked Her (Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The young man who got himself few hours later had this photo taken at the Kano state police command.



Source; A man was savagely beaten after he was descended upon for calling someone 'mad man' in Kano state. According to reports, the young man was involved in a squabble over an undisclosed matter with a man identified as Ibrahim before insulting him by calling him a mad man. All hell went loose as the guy decided to show the young man the "real" meaning of madness with series of hot punches.The young man who got himself few hours later had this photo taken at the Kano state police command.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-happened-guy-calling-man-mad-kano-state-photo.html 3 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala 2 Shares

Yeepa..this one weak me oooo. Did the man say I am in my house, come and beat me? 82 Likes 5 Shares

The boy succeeded invoking the madness in the man and got the reward for the invocation. 7 Likes 1 Share





Nigerians dey para now no be small.. oju eje ni efribody wa Same way NA dealt with Kanu and his useless parents before taking them into underground dungeonsNigerians dey para now no be small.. oju eje ni efribody wa 30 Likes 2 Shares





Omoh see beating,Ibrahim really designed the mouth that called him mad man,come design face join,nawa ooo Omoh see beating,Ibrahim really designed the mouth that called him mad man,come design face join,nawa ooo 13 Likes

One eye missing, who can get it from the mad man? 2 Likes

Lol...He Really Showed Him How A Mad Man behaves... 4 Likes





Before this guy calls someone 'mad' again, it will take decades Before this guy calls someone 'mad' again, it will take decades 23 Likes 3 Shares

I was there when it happened;



Ibrahim said that Buhari has destroyed the remaining image of Nigeria by creating another terrorist group, he wondered how foreign investors will invest in a country with 3 deadly terrorist groups but when he said that Buhari should not be allowed to go for 2nd term, this young, man became angry and called him a mad man. 36 Likes 1 Share

Alariwo2:

Same way NA dealt with Kanu and his useless parents before taking them into underground dungeons



Nigerians dey para now no be small.. oju eje ni efribody wa You can insult Kanu all you want but for being so comfortable to call his parents useless without provocation means that you are the most useless human being on the planet. You should be ashamed of yourself. You can insult Kanu all you want but for being so comfortable to call his parents useless without provocation means that you are the most useless human being on the planet. You should be ashamed of yourself. 43 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

You can insult Kanu all you want but for being so comfortable to call his parents useless without provocation means that you are the most useless human being on the planet. You should be ashamed of yourself.

His parents are more than useless for failing to train their bastard son ok?



Only useless parents will watch their wards call people ike PMB, OBJ and other great men names without calling the child to order.



So kindly fvck off my mentions. Thnks His parents are more than useless for failing to train their bastard son ok?Only useless parents will watch their wards call people ike PMB, OBJ and other great men names without calling the child to order.So kindly fvck off my mentions. Thnks 52 Likes 3 Shares

Alariwo2:





His parents are more than useless for failing to train their bastard son ok?



Only useless parents will watch their wards call people ike PMB, OBJ and other great men names without calling the child to order.



So kindly fvck off my mentions. Thnks ...and how different are you from him? Charcoal calling soot black.

Mr. man go and sleep and snore like you do ...and how different are you from him? Charcoal calling soot black.Mr. man go and sleep and snore like you do 20 Likes 1 Share

Holy Ghost!

Mayweather Fall On You...Kpele

Chai.... see d way dem reconfigure dis guy face

Sense fall on him 1 Like





But all I said was "Sai Baba" 3 Likes

This is injury upon insult and not the other way round



Insult first, then injury came

Alariwo2:

Same way NA dealt with Kanu and his useless parents before taking them into underground dungeons



Nigerians dey para now no be small.. oju eje ni efribody wa why can't you comment without insulting? why can't you comment without insulting?

lol

He seeked for fighting experience with a "mad man". For calling someone "mad", then he saw "madness". 4 Likes

PointZerom:

I was there when it happened;



Ibrahim said that Buhari has destroyed the remaining image of Nigeria by creating another terrorist group, he wondered how foreign investors will invest in a country with 3 deadly terrorist groups but when he said that Buhari should not be allowed to go for 2nd term, this young, man became angry and called him a mad man. If this ur story is true, then he got what he deserves. The Ibrahim guy deserves a medal for the graphical representation of each terrorist group If this ur story is true, then he got what he deserves. The Ibrahim guy deserves a medal for the graphical representation of each terrorist group 1 Like

Where r dose my primary sch friends dat will say"if I slap u ehn u go fly go American"Abeg slap me now make I fly go nja tire me.

Person no fit play with Kanawa again?

Thank goodness no blood was lost ....







He only got soaked inside his skin. 1 Like 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

You can insult Kanu all you want but for being so comfortable to call his parents useless without provocation means that you are the most useless human being on the planet. You should be ashamed of yourself.

Alariwo2:





His parents are more than useless for failing to train their bastard son ok?



Only useless parents will watch their wards call people ike PMB, OBJ and other great men names without calling the child to order.



So kindly fvck off my mentions. Thnks your stupidity is blinding your stupidity is blinding 5 Likes