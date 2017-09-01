₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 9:25pm On Sep 26
A man was savagely beaten after he was descended upon for calling someone 'mad man' in Kano state. According to reports, the young man was involved in a squabble over an undisclosed matter with a man identified as Ibrahim before insulting him by calling him a mad man. All hell went loose as the guy decided to show the young man the "real" meaning of madness with series of hot punches.
The young man who got himself few hours later had this photo taken at the Kano state police command.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/see-happened-guy-calling-man-mad-kano-state-photo.html
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by PrettyCrystal: 9:26pm On Sep 26
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by nairavsdollars: 9:27pm On Sep 26
Yeepa..this one weak me oooo. Did the man say I am in my house, come and beat me?
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by josephine123: 9:31pm On Sep 26
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Tolexander: 9:32pm On Sep 26
The boy succeeded invoking the madness in the man and got the reward for the invocation.
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Alariwo2: 9:34pm On Sep 26
Same way NA dealt with Kanu and his useless parents before taking them into underground dungeons
Nigerians dey para now no be small.. oju eje ni efribody wa
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:41pm On Sep 26
Omoh see beating,Ibrahim really designed the mouth that called him mad man,come design face join,nawa ooo
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Mrjo(m): 9:52pm On Sep 26
One eye missing, who can get it from the mad man?
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by ReorxTohGan(m): 9:56pm On Sep 26
Lol...He Really Showed Him How A Mad Man behaves...
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 9:59pm On Sep 26
Before this guy calls someone 'mad' again, it will take decades
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by PointZerom: 10:08pm On Sep 26
I was there when it happened;
Ibrahim said that Buhari has destroyed the remaining image of Nigeria by creating another terrorist group, he wondered how foreign investors will invest in a country with 3 deadly terrorist groups but when he said that Buhari should not be allowed to go for 2nd term, this young, man became angry and called him a mad man.
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 10:08pm On Sep 26
Alariwo2:You can insult Kanu all you want but for being so comfortable to call his parents useless without provocation means that you are the most useless human being on the planet. You should be ashamed of yourself.
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Alariwo2: 10:17pm On Sep 26
FortifiedCity:
His parents are more than useless for failing to train their bastard son ok?
Only useless parents will watch their wards call people ike PMB, OBJ and other great men names without calling the child to order.
So kindly fvck off my mentions. Thnks
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by FortifiedCity: 10:21pm On Sep 26
Alariwo2:...and how different are you from him? Charcoal calling soot black.
Mr. man go and sleep and snore like you do
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by kalufelix(m): 10:24pm On Sep 26
Holy Ghost!
Mayweather Fall On You...Kpele
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by fabulousfortune(m): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Chai.... see d way dem reconfigure dis guy face
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:26pm On Sep 26
Sense fall on him
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by AntiWailer: 10:27pm On Sep 26
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by john4reala(m): 10:27pm On Sep 26
But all I said was "Sai Baba"
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by davodyguy: 10:27pm On Sep 26
This is injury upon insult and not the other way round
Insult first, then injury came
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by IKON360(m): 10:27pm On Sep 26
Alariwo2:why can't you comment without insulting?
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 10:28pm On Sep 26
lol
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Flashh: 10:28pm On Sep 26
He seeked for fighting experience with a "mad man". For calling someone "mad", then he saw "madness".
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by Apina(m): 10:28pm On Sep 26
PointZerom:If this ur story is true, then he got what he deserves. The Ibrahim guy deserves a medal for the graphical representation of each terrorist group
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by boman2014: 10:28pm On Sep 26
Where r dose my primary sch friends dat will say"if I slap u ehn u go fly go American"Abeg slap me now make I fly go nja tire me.
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by salbis(m): 10:28pm On Sep 26
Person no fit play with Kanawa again?
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by addikt(m): 10:29pm On Sep 26
Thank goodness no blood was lost ....
He only got soaked inside his skin.
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by 9jayes: 10:29pm On Sep 26
FortifiedCity:
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by IKON360(m): 10:29pm On Sep 26
Alariwo2:your stupidity is blinding
|Re: Guy Who Called A Man 'Mad' In Kano Severely Beaten (Photo) by crazygod(m): 10:29pm On Sep 26
It'd only a 'mad' man that can inflict this kinda injury on a sane man. Even Tyson Neva punch person like this before
