Joanne Wickenden, 23-years-old, sparked outrage after she recorded the racist clip in her British Airways uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night.



https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/26/british-airways-sack-hostess-behind-racist-rant-against-nigerians/ British Airways has sacked the hostess who recorded a racist video in which she was seen ranting and insulting Nigerian passengers, MailOnline has reported.Joanne Wickenden, 23-years-old, sparked outrage after she recorded the racist clip in her British Airways uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night. 1 Like 1 Share

Beauty with no brain 28 Likes 1 Share

That's a good one by BA. Serves the lady right, hope she learnt her lesson. 9 Likes

Silly bïtch

That serves her right



#we are Nigerians!



#we are Nigerians!
#No one messes with us!

The Hunger Bringer in Aso Rock should be sacked too .... Bloody Shogun of sorrow. 15 Likes

If na naija, she go even get promotion on top 23 Likes 1 Share

Her last name caught my attention 3 Likes

Thats a welcome development though

Her village people strong o. Although me i saw it as a joke and nothing more. When her friends that backed her up ask how she's feeling, she be like 5 Likes

Stop fooling yourself!

Appropriate but the tribalism exhibited within is equally worrying. 12 Likes

That's way you get for insulting your customers when you're not the boss. But her comments weren't racist sha. 3 Likes

Nigerians are powerful people.

good for her

Coming very sharp unlike naija 6 Likes

not racist y did she have to mention d**k ... ?

Good riddance 2 Likes

A country where things work, i have seen / heard worse on Nairaland.. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Last week, a Turkish girl lost her miss turkey crown because of some stupid joke she posted on twitter way back in July and now this one has lost her job because she was just fooling around with her phone camera on... This is a big lesson to people ( especially girls) that jokes about everything on social media....Last week, a Turkish girl lost her miss turkey crown because of some stupid joke she posted on twitter way back in July and now this one has lost her job because she was just fooling around with her phone camera on... 9 Likes