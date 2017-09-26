₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by mmb: 10:03pm On Sep 26
British Airways has sacked the hostess who recorded a racist video in which she was seen ranting and insulting Nigerian passengers, MailOnline has reported.
Joanne Wickenden, 23-years-old, sparked outrage after she recorded the racist clip in her British Airways uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night.
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/09/26/british-airways-sack-hostess-behind-racist-rant-against-nigerians/
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by aktolly54(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Holuwahyomzzy: 10:12pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
Good
Beauty with no brain
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by nelsonnw: 10:12pm On Sep 26
Sorry....FTc
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by cremedelacreme: 10:12pm On Sep 26
That's a good one by BA. Serves the lady right, hope she learnt her lesson.
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by DatLagboi(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by DanielsParker(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
nice
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Mouthgag: 10:12pm On Sep 26
Silly bïtch
That serves her right
#we are Nigerians!
#No one messes with us!
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by DickDastardLION(m): 10:12pm On Sep 26
The Hunger Bringer in Aso Rock should be sacked too .... Bloody Shogun of sorrow.
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by codedpee(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
If na naija, she go even get promotion on top
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by fantasti: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Hopefully
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Ugoeze2016: 10:13pm On Sep 26
Her last name caught my attention
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by HighKing01(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
[/right][right]
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by bigwig10(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
Thats a welcome development though
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Naijashortcode(m): 10:13pm On Sep 26
Ok
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by WizAkzy: 10:14pm On Sep 26
Her village people strong o. Although me i saw it as a joke and nothing more. When her friends that backed her up ask how she's feeling, she be like
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by goingsolo: 10:16pm On Sep 26
Too late.
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by JamesReacher(m): 10:17pm On Sep 26
codedpee:Stop fooling yourself!
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Pavore9: 10:17pm On Sep 26
Appropriate but the tribalism exhibited within is equally worrying.
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Ignatio(m): 10:19pm On Sep 26
That's way you get for insulting your customers when you're not the boss. But her comments weren't racist sha.
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by teamsynergy: 10:20pm On Sep 26
good
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by coldsummer: 10:20pm On Sep 26
Nigerians are powerful people.
Where's Dino
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:20pm On Sep 26
good for her
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by tosinjay(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
Coming very sharp unlike naija
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by AK6464(m): 10:21pm On Sep 26
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by teamsynergy: 10:22pm On Sep 26
Ignatio:not racist y did she have to mention d**k ... ?
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by kygo(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
Good riddance
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by Baroba(m): 10:22pm On Sep 26
A country where things work, i have seen / heard worse on Nairaland..
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by lenghtinny(m): 10:23pm On Sep 26
This is a big lesson to people ( especially girls) that jokes about everything on social media ....
Last week, a Turkish girl lost her miss turkey crown because of some stupid joke she posted on twitter way back in July and now this one has lost her job because she was just fooling around with her phone camera on...
|Re: British Airways Sacks Hostess Behind Racist Rant Against Nigerians by teamsynergy: 10:25pm On Sep 26
Baroba:
not just nairaland, even on reddit or Facebook or twitter, people always hide behind their fones to talk nonsense. but once u do it openly which put ur company in a bad position, ur as$ is goin burn
