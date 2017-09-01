₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:01am
What is actually wrong with people?According to reports,a guy who graduated from school was celebrated in an unusual way by his friends.What do you think?Is this advisable?
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:02am
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:03am
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Skanas(m): 8:04am
Smh...una for kuku kill am naaa
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Ogonimilitant(m): 8:06am
That is secreet cult intiation
2 Likes
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by zantama05(m): 8:08am
with all dis madness you still end off with spilling over a course
2 Likes
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 8:19am
Madness everywhere
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by juman(m): 8:31am
Its not good way to celebrate success.
Anyway congratulation.
Pray for God guidance for you.
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by dannytoe(m): 8:56am
Imagine he has over ten carry-over waiting to be written
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by olatade(m): 8:58am
Nigerians always taking anything negative to the extreme
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by olatade(m): 8:59am
Nigerians always taking everything to the extreme
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by FemiEddy(m): 10:21am
too much joy dey kiii person
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by voicelez: 10:21am
I did this sh*t when I graduated from school not Knowing that life just started after school
Children mentality
2 Likes
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by livinus009(m): 10:21am
Who else thinks this is the highest level of Madness
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Financialfree: 10:21am
.
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by motun2017(f): 10:22am
were re o . if i have dz kind of friends il bid them on olx ni. mtcheew
3 Likes
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:22am
His scrotum sac like that of a ram
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by haywhyy(m): 10:23am
livinus009:
Lol.... That's how some Nigerians understand celebration
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 10:23am
And Slay Mamas are busy lookin' at his crotch...
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Naff24(f): 10:24am
These ones better, some na real flogging o.
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 10:24am
He did so that NNPC can help him for job
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by SWORD419: 10:24am
many are mad few are roaming the rest are on nairaland
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 10:24am
Imagine the so called leaders of tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by Ohcanada(m): 10:24am
olatade:
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by silasweb(m): 10:24am
This is funny
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by slawomir: 10:24am
is all good though
but this guy belle big small o
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:25am
He's not the first person to graduate and he wouldn't be the last person... This is nonsensical and shouldn't be the ideal way to celebrate him.
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by edeXede: 10:25am
I kmow he must be an Ipob.
They are too mumucious
What nonsense.
If I spent my hard earned money to send my son ti school and instead he chose to celebrate like an idiot, I. will disown him
|Re: University Graduate Celebrated By His Friends In A "Mad" Way (Photos) by ezex(m): 10:25am
What's all this for
