Source: What is actually wrong with people?According to reports,a guy who graduated from school was celebrated in an unusual way by his friends.What do you think?Is this advisable?

Smh...una for kuku kill am naaa 1 Like

That is secreet cult intiation 2 Likes

with all dis madness you still end off with spilling over a course 2 Likes

Madness everywhere 1 Like

Its not good way to celebrate success.



Anyway congratulation.



Pray for God guidance for you.

Imagine he has over ten carry-over waiting to be written

Nigerians always taking anything negative to the extreme

too much joy dey kiii person

I did this sh*t when I graduated from school not Knowing that life just started after school

Children mentality 2 Likes

Who else thinks this is the highest level of Madness 2 Likes 1 Share

were re o . if i have dz kind of friends il bid them on olx ni. mtcheew 3 Likes

His scrotum sac like that of a ram 1 Like

livinus009:

Who else thinks this is the highest level of Madness

And Slay Mamas are busy lookin' at his crotch... 1 Like

These ones better, some na real flogging o.

He did so that NNPC can help him for job 1 Like

many are mad few are roaming the rest are on nairaland

Imagine the so called leaders of tomorrow 1 Like

olatade:

This is funny

is all good though

but this guy belle big small o

He's not the first person to graduate and he wouldn't be the last person... This is nonsensical and shouldn't be the ideal way to celebrate him.





I kmow he must be an Ipob.

They are too mumucious

What nonsense.



