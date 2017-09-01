Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) (14240 Views)

See her tweet below:



A twitter user @sino_rachel took to social media platform to celebrate her father who just graduated and earned his first degree at 54.

Never say never #dreamscometrue 28 Likes 2 Shares

Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww 6 Likes 1 Share

Parents are the best. Which is why it always makes me feel sad and surprised whenever anyone dares to insult his parents in any way. 33 Likes 2 Shares

good

congratulations dad





nice one from a great dad 4 Likes





That is the difference between been responsible and irresponsible father. Most fathers drop their dreams for the development of their children. GOD bless all responsible father.

wow!!! 2 Likes

Quite inspiring. Congratulations dad. I remember how my dad went through hell just to ensure that I can face some naughty challenges on Nairaland 2 Likes

that's so cool





Nice move Grandpa. . .. It's Neva late to go after that tin U've always desired.. !!!Nice move Grandpa. ... 4 Likes

Wow great dad are rare

Great papa it's a good thing to seek knowledge no matter your age . Congrats education is sweet

He deserves it

Congrats dad 3 Likes

wic kain ppl b dis..degree at 54 and job at ......

congrats to them

Congrats. Knowledge is power but thorough knowledge is indestructible. 1 Like

Nice.... A man like this obtaining his first degree with a beautiful daughter like this which shows he had properly taken care of her all this while without a degree. Now thats a man.

To be a man is not by degree. 8 Likes

congrats sir

He doesn't look 54 though 4 Likes

The lady is quite pretty I must say. 2 Likes