|Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by PapiNigga: 3:31pm
A twitter user @sino_rachel took to social media platform to celebrate her father who just graduated and earned his first degree at 54.
See her tweet below:
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by PapiNigga: 3:32pm
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Praisles(f): 3:36pm
Never say never #dreamscometrue
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Florblu(f): 3:41pm
Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by thesicilian: 3:43pm
Parents are the best. Which is why it always makes me feel sad and surprised whenever anyone dares to insult his parents in any way.
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 4:04pm
good
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by chibike69: 4:33pm
congratulations dad
nice one from a great dad
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Teewhy2: 4:33pm
That is the difference between been responsible and irresponsible father. Most fathers drop their dreams for the development of their children. GOD bless all responsible father.
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Pdazzle01(m): 4:33pm
wow!!!
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by ableguy(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Nellybank(m): 4:34pm
Quite inspiring. Congratulations dad. I remember how my dad went through hell just to ensure that I can face some naughty challenges on Nairaland
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by speak2femz: 4:34pm
that's so cool
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by SwagPower: 4:34pm
It's Neva late to go after that tin U've always desired.. !!!
Nice move Grandpa. ...
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by medolab90(m): 4:34pm
Wow great dad are rare
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by meelerh(f): 4:34pm
Great papa it's a good thing to seek knowledge no matter your age . Congrats education is sweet
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by 1N9a: 4:34pm
He deserves it
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Elnino4ladies: 4:35pm
I like the small girl
Congrats dad
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Assensio(m): 4:35pm
wic kain ppl b dis..degree at 54 and job at ......
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Zizicardo(f): 4:35pm
congrats to them
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by SeraphicTimes: 4:35pm
Congrats. Knowledge is power but thorough knowledge is indestructible.
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by uzo200(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by DonJandon(m): 4:36pm
Nice.... A man like this obtaining his first degree with a beautiful daughter like this which shows he had properly taken care of her all this while without a degree. Now thats a man.
To be a man is not by degree.
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by jidemoh: 4:36pm
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by jellylarh: 4:36pm
congrats sir
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Zizicardo(f): 4:36pm
ableguy:stay in the dark room, they soon bring your order
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by Blazinraj01(f): 4:36pm
He doesn't look 54 though
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by uzoclinton(m): 4:36pm
ok
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by chinawapz(m): 4:37pm
Eeh....too late
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by SwagPower: 4:37pm
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by sholay2011(m): 4:39pm
The lady is quite pretty I must say.
|Re: Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) by shollish(m): 4:39pm
Now wetin him wan use d degree do?
