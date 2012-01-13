Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) (1936 Views)

Gifty: 'I Quit My Job In Ghana Because My Boss Asked For Sex' / Toyin Aimakhu And Her Tailor Put On Blast Over Her New Look [PICS] / This Guy Asked For Wizkid's Snapchat - See The Reply He Got (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





All this "Madam I sabi do am" tailors. Twitter user @pejupoppins shared the end product of the design she asked her tailor to sew for her. Lol!







More @ All this "Madam I sabi do am" tailors. Twitter user @pejupoppins shared the end product of the design she asked her tailor to sew for her. Lol!More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/09/See-What-This-Lady-Asked-For-And-See-What-Her-Tailor-Made-For-Her..html





The tailor don take osogbo weed The tailor don take osogbo weed

Nice one Tailor



If the lady in the first pic had worn that dress, it would have been better on her.



Not all dress can fit your body 。

Accept that. 3 Likes

The person in the gold dress has more curves sha.



You need to look at your body type when choosing a style.



Shebi na cheap tailor she dey find, she got the value for her cheap money. 1 Like

The tailor is an amateur 1 Like

AWON tailor ABULE

I can't stop laughing out loud here....lolz!

Now she's all set for the sack race at this year's inter house sports 2 Likes

why complain , you dont have the physique in the picture either. but the tailor for at least make am fitted na 1 Like

she no get hips and big boobs like the other nah







nice one tailor

Na ur body nah 1 Like

Hahahahaha

Patented:

why complain , you dont have the physique in the picture either. but the tailor for at least make am fitted na

True True

You don't expect your tailor to sew the dress and also give you the body of the model

All of you complaining of the lady not having the physique, I tire for you o.



The plain truth is that the tailor didn't get her correct measurement. If the cloth was fitted like the model's own, it would have come out nice!!! If the model's own wasn't made to fit, it wouldn't have looked good on her too

but it is close to the Original now.. Just take it to another tailour to help u to slim fit it, then u are good to go but it is close to the Original now.. Just take it to another tailour to help u to slim fit it, then u are good to go





What was she expecting? Am sure she paid 1500 or 2000 for the cloth She carry bellanaija style give Obioma to sewWhat was she expecting? Am sure she paid 1500 or 2000 for the cloth

Wow

Give that same dress to a sexy lady.....you will notice it will make more sense on her.

The tailor did a wonderful job. the body size isn't just the same. Dont blame the tailor for that.

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

.

Lol

Meanwhile I heard there was a terrible accident opposite Kogi poly, Lokoja. Pls someone should give us info about it

Plzz excuse me i want to faint

This is what you get when you quickly book a space, now I have nothing to say.





I haven't recovered from the laughter This happened to me yesterdayI haven't recovered from the laughter

Cheating does not pay

Savage!!!

She got exactly what she asked for.



Tailor cannot give u hips.



What she needs is a plastic surgeon. Not tailor.