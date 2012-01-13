₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Martins98(m): 9:16am
All this "Madam I sabi do am" tailors. Twitter user @pejupoppins shared the end product of the design she asked her tailor to sew for her. Lol!
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/09/See-What-This-Lady-Asked-For-And-See-What-Her-Tailor-Made-For-Her..html
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 9:19am
The tailor don take osogbo weed
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by doughziay(m): 9:23am
Nice one Tailor
If the lady in the first pic had worn that dress, it would have been better on her.
Not all dress can fit your body 。
Accept that.
3 Likes
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:24am
The person in the gold dress has more curves sha.
You need to look at your body type when choosing a style.
Shebi na cheap tailor she dey find, she got the value for her cheap money.
1 Like
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by honniemail(f): 9:24am
The tailor is an amateur
1 Like
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 9:24am
AWON tailor ABULE
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by surveyorng: 9:28am
I can't stop laughing out loud here....lolz!
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 9:32am
Now she's all set for the sack race at this year's inter house sports
2 Likes
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Patented: 9:34am
why complain , you dont have the physique in the picture either. but the tailor for at least make am fitted na
1 Like
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Young03(m): 9:36am
she no get hips and big boobs like the other nah
nice one tailor
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:51am
Na ur body nah
1 Like
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 9:56am
Hahahahaha
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by rossyc(f): 10:04am
Patented:True
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Florblu(f): 10:19am
You don't expect your tailor to sew the dress and also give you the body of the model
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by angelTI(f): 10:55am
All of you complaining of the lady not having the physique, I tire for you o.
The plain truth is that the tailor didn't get her correct measurement. If the cloth was fitted like the model's own, it would have come out nice!!! If the model's own wasn't made to fit, it wouldn't have looked good on her too
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 10:55am
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Originality007: 10:55am
but it is close to the Original now.. Just take it to another tailour to help u to slim fit it, then u are good to go
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:56am
She carry bellanaija style give Obioma to sew
What was she expecting? Am sure she paid 1500 or 2000 for the cloth
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 10:56am
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by HERSLEY(f): 10:56am
Wow
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:56am
Give that same dress to a sexy lady.....you will notice it will make more sense on her.
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by bizybrain(m): 10:56am
The tailor did a wonderful job. the body size isn't just the same. Dont blame the tailor for that.
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by shit234xxx: 10:56am
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Financialfree: 10:56am
.
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by TsaTrinity(m): 10:57am
Lol
Meanwhile I heard there was a terrible accident opposite Kogi poly, Lokoja. Pls someone should give us info about it
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by icardi9: 10:57am
Plzz excuse me i want to faint
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 10:57am
This is what you get when you quickly book a space, now I have nothing to say.
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Coefficient(m): 10:58am
This happened to me yesterday
I haven't recovered from the laughter
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Bobnotrouble: 10:58am
Cheating does not pay
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Sixaxis: 10:58am
Savage!!!
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by YelloweWest: 10:58am
She got exactly what she asked for.
Tailor cannot give u hips.
What she needs is a plastic surgeon. Not tailor.
|Re: The Outfit A Lady Asked For And What Her Tailor Made For Her (Photos) by Adadioranma79(f): 10:58am
The A-shape wasnt cut out well, and OP didnt pad her boobs wella too
