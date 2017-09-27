Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) (18738 Views)

The 1,109-carat stone, which is the world’s largest uncut diamond, was brought by high-profile British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat and will now be cut and polished.



VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.



The 1,109-carat stone, which is the world’s largest uncut diamond, was bought by high-profile British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat, and will now be cut and polished, Lucara said in a statement.



The price paid was an “improvement” on the highest bid received for the diamond at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2016, Lucara Chief Executive and President William Lamb said.



Lamb had gambled that ultra-rich collectors, who buy and sell precious art works for record-breaking sums at auction, would do the same with a diamond in the raw. The unprecedented bet failed when bids did not meet the auction reserve price and the diamond was not sold.



Lamb said in July the unsold stone “weighs heavily” on the company’s stock, which is down more than 40 percent in the past year.



The stone, named “Lesedi La Rona,” or “Our Light” in the national language of Botswana where it was mined at Lucara’s Karowe mine in November 2015, is said to be 2.5 to 3 billion years old.



The rough diamond is second in size only to the 3,106.75 carat Cullinan, which was cut into 105 diamonds, including several British Crown Jewels.



The Lesedi will “dictate how it wants to be cut, and we will take the utmost care to respect its exceptional properties,” Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds said in the statement.

The huge stone was discovered by Vancouver-based company Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana late 2015.





The diamond is named Lesedi La Rona which means ‘our light’ in Botswana’s Tswana language and first formed 2.5 to three billion years ago.





Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds said: ‘The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut.’





It could be cut into smaller gems for jewellery or left whole in a private collection. 4 Likes 1 Share

Mtcheeeew



I can even buy two of it sef

























Yes,i can buy it in my dream 16 Likes 1 Share

abeg what's the work of diamond? mogbe!abeg what's the work of diamond? 21 Likes

This thing is richer than diamond platnumz Sha. 19 Likes 1 Share

Since I saw this i have started digging around my house



This is more than neymar 41 Likes 1 Share

Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef 52 Likes 3 Shares





Mtcheew, I thought it was sold for 19.3 billon dollars,

Not knowing it was 19.3 billion in naira. 19.3 BillionMtcheew, I thought it was sold for 19.3 billon dollars,Not knowing it was 19.3 billion in naira. 4 Likes 1 Share

abi watin be im work Mtcheew,so this little crap can reflect God in heaven sheyabi watin be im work 1 Like

iamchybs:

Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

39 Likes 3 Shares

Explorers:

The huge stone was discovered by Vancouver-based company Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana late 2015 Imagine,it was discovered in Botswana and they just took it like that...... the money they would get after selling it they would not even invest it in the country or even settle the locals,am sure the country has some debt to pay......they would​ Just carry the thing sell it off and pocket the money or share it among themselves



Explores,see am waiting for when you would create a topic and tell us how the money was spent Imagine,it was discovered in Botswana and they just took it like that...... the money they would get after selling it they would not even invest it in the country or even settle the locals,am sure the country has some debt to pay......they would​ Just carry the thing sell it off and pocket the money or share it among themselvesExplores,see am waiting for when you would create a topic and tell us how the money was spent 15 Likes 2 Shares

Yes...

I have a vision... I will discover this in my farmland soon! 6 Likes

Izuogu1:

Yes...

I have a vision... I will discover this in my farmland soon! Continue searching am waiting for you Continue searching am waiting for you 9 Likes 1 Share

iamchybs:

Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Or while walking or hiking.





But to get that, one need to go 100s of miles below the earth surface. Or while walking or hiking.But to get that, one need to go 100s of miles below the earth surface. 2 Likes 1 Share

paiz:

Is wearing diamond the key to everlasting life

Everlasting life is a myth Everlasting life is a myth

iamchybs:

Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Everything of value has a price



Stop smoking weed Everything of value has a priceStop smoking weed 3 Likes

Explorers:





Or while walking or hiking.





Daeylar:







As in ehn.... I don't even want that big size... Half don do. I'm not greedy As in ehn.... I don't even want that big size... Half don do. I'm not greedy 1 Like

iamchybs:

Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Lmao. I remember when I used to enter the market very early in the morning with hope that I'll pick some cash or other items on the floor. I've never got lucky!!! Lmao. I remember when I used to enter the market very early in the morning with hope that I'll pick some cash or other items on the floor. I've never got lucky!!! 4 Likes

Iamsheye:

Continue searching am waiting for you 2 Likes

Just see the kind amount wen dat stone go cost for Nigeria.

Almost 20b naira.

.

.

Chai!

Chei.... $53 million for only Stone

Sometimes i just wonder what makes rare things expensive, expensive, even if they are useless.



If i found the paint brush Leonardo Da Vinci used to paint Monalisa, some people will pay millions for it..





19bn USD for that thing, imagine! 1 Like







lemme go and bring that shiny stone I saw when I was going to buy fufu ₦19.3 Billion for a stonelemme go and bring that shiny stone I saw when I was going to buy fufu 6 Likes

rubbish. that thing looks like alum used to clean snail 2 Likes

Can I cut this for you guys?? 1 Like

It's explorers o



Lemme chill here first because d post go make sense 5 Likes

and na me first see am ...

when I saw uncut, the first thing that came to my mind was weed

Nah $53million that girl hold for hand like say she hold her b.f ballz 1 Like

How much dem pay Botswana for dat piece of stone wen dem dig unearth am? 2 Likes