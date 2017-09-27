₦airaland Forum

World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 12:42pm
A rough diamond the size of a tennis ball has sold for £40 million ($53 million).

The 1,109-carat stone, which is the world’s largest uncut diamond, was brought by high-profile British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat and will now be cut and polished.

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada's Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.

The 1,109-carat stone, which is the world’s largest uncut diamond, was bought by high-profile British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat, and will now be cut and polished, Lucara said in a statement.

The price paid was an “improvement” on the highest bid received for the diamond at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2016, Lucara Chief Executive and President William Lamb said.

Lamb had gambled that ultra-rich collectors, who buy and sell precious art works for record-breaking sums at auction, would do the same with a diamond in the raw. The unprecedented bet failed when bids did not meet the auction reserve price and the diamond was not sold.

Lamb said in July the unsold stone “weighs heavily” on the company’s stock, which is down more than 40 percent in the past year.

The stone, named “Lesedi La Rona,” or “Our Light” in the national language of Botswana where it was mined at Lucara’s Karowe mine in November 2015, is said to be 2.5 to 3 billion years old.

The rough diamond is second in size only to the 3,106.75 carat Cullinan, which was cut into 105 diamonds, including several British Crown Jewels.

The Lesedi will “dictate how it wants to be cut, and we will take the utmost care to respect its exceptional properties,” Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds said in the statement.

https://ca.reuters.com/article/topNews/idCAKCN1C032G-OCATP

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 12:42pm
The huge stone was discovered by Vancouver-based company Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana late 2015.


The diamond is named Lesedi La Rona which means ‘our light’ in Botswana’s Tswana language and first formed 2.5 to three billion years ago.


Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds said: ‘The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut.’


It could be cut into smaller gems for jewellery or left whole in a private collection.

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 12:43pm
Mtcheeeew

I can even buy two of it sef












Yes,i can buy it in my dream

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by WIZGUY69(m): 12:46pm
mogbe! shocked abeg what's the work of diamond?

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Afoochekk1914(m): 12:46pm
This thing is richer than diamond platnumz Sha.

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by paiz(m): 12:54pm
Since I saw this i have started digging around my house

This is more than neymar

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by iamchybs(m): 12:54pm
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Daeylar(f): 12:56pm
19.3 Billion shocked shocked shocked

Mtcheew, I thought it was sold for 19.3 billon dollars,
Not knowing it was 19.3 billion in naira.

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by stGabrielo(m): 12:57pm
Mtcheew,so this little crap can reflect God in heaven shey abi watin be im work

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Daeylar(f): 12:57pm
iamchybs:
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

grin grin

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 12:58pm
Explorers:
The huge stone was discovered by Vancouver-based company Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana late 2015
Imagine,it was discovered in Botswana and they just took it like that...... the money they would get after selling it they would not even invest it in the country or even settle the locals,am sure the country has some debt to pay......they would​ Just carry the thing sell it off and pocket the money or share it among themselves

Explores,see am waiting for when you would create a topic and tell us how the money was spent

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 12:59pm
Yes...
I have a vision... I will discover this in my farmland soon!

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 1:01pm
Izuogu1:
Yes...
I have a vision... I will discover this in my farmland soon!
Continue searching am waiting for you

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:03pm
iamchybs:
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Or while walking or hiking.


But to get that, one need to go 100s of miles below the earth surface.

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by hahn(m): 1:04pm
paiz:
Is wearing diamond the key to everlasting life

Everlasting life is a myth
Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by hahn(m): 1:05pm
iamchybs:
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Everything of value has a price

Stop smoking weed undecided

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by iamchybs(m): 1:10pm
Explorers:


Or while walking or hiking.


Daeylar:


grin grin

As in ehn.... I don't even want that big size... Half don do. I'm not greedy grin

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by olayinkajnr(m): 1:15pm
iamchybs:
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef

Lmao. I remember when I used to enter the market very early in the morning with hope that I'll pick some cash or other items on the floor. I've never got lucky!!!

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 1:37pm
Iamsheye:
Continue searching am waiting for you

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by DrClemzzY(m): 1:56pm
Just see the kind amount wen dat stone go cost for Nigeria.
Almost 20b naira.
.
.
Chai!
Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by uzoclinton(m): 2:02pm
Chei.... $53 million for only Stone
Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by lekjons(m): 2:02pm
Sometimes i just wonder what makes rare things expensive, expensive, even if they are useless.

If i found the paint brush Leonardo Da Vinci used to paint Monalisa, some people will pay millions for it..


19bn USD for that thing, imagine!

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by RobinRay(m): 2:02pm
₦19.3 Billion for a stone


lemme go and bring that shiny stone I saw when I was going to buy fufu

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by sukkot: 2:03pm
rubbish. that thing looks like alum used to clean snail

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Abbeyme: 2:03pm
Can I cut this for you guys??

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by vincentjk(m): 2:03pm
It's explorers o

Lemme chill here first because d post go make sense

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:04pm
and na me first see am ...
Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by paschal47(m): 2:04pm
when I saw uncut, the first thing that came to my mind was weed
Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by princealexndre(m): 2:05pm
Nah $53million that girl hold for hand like say she hold her b.f ballz

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Nbote(m): 2:05pm
How much dem pay Botswana for dat piece of stone wen dem dig unearth am?

Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by KarisLam: 2:05pm
ok

