₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,885,764 members, 3,818,341 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 September 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) (18738 Views)
Uncut Rough Diamond For Sell / The Most Expensive Hair Comb In The World, Sold For $9,700(N5 Million) / (PHOTOS) The Plus Size Model Who Holds The Record For World’s Largest Hips (1) (2) (3) (4)
|World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 12:42pm
A rough diamond the size of a tennis ball has sold for £40 million ($53 million).
The 1,109-carat stone, which is the world’s largest uncut diamond, was brought by high-profile British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat and will now be cut and polished.
VANCOUVER (Reuters) - A tennis ball-sized rough diamond unearthed nearly two years ago by Canada’s Lucara Diamond Corp has been sold for $53 million, the Vancouver-based company said on Monday.
https://ca.reuters.com/article/topNews/idCAKCN1C032G-OCATP
2 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 12:42pm
The huge stone was discovered by Vancouver-based company Lucara Diamond Corp in Botswana late 2015.
The diamond is named Lesedi La Rona which means ‘our light’ in Botswana’s Tswana language and first formed 2.5 to three billion years ago.
Laurence Graff, founder of Graff Diamonds said: ‘The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut.’
It could be cut into smaller gems for jewellery or left whole in a private collection.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 12:43pm
Mtcheeeew
I can even buy two of it sef
Yes,i can buy it in my dream
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by WIZGUY69(m): 12:46pm
mogbe! abeg what's the work of diamond?
21 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Afoochekk1914(m): 12:46pm
This thing is richer than diamond platnumz Sha.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by paiz(m): 12:54pm
Since I saw this i have started digging around my house
This is more than neymar
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by iamchybs(m): 12:54pm
Chai. Can't someone wake up and see this things while cleaning backyard on Saturday ni. Why's Everything hard in this earth sef
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Daeylar(f): 12:56pm
19.3 Billion
Mtcheew, I thought it was sold for 19.3 billon dollars,
Not knowing it was 19.3 billion in naira.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by stGabrielo(m): 12:57pm
Mtcheew,so this little crap can reflect God in heaven shey abi watin be im work
1 Like
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Daeylar(f): 12:57pm
iamchybs:
39 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 12:58pm
Explorers:Imagine,it was discovered in Botswana and they just took it like that...... the money they would get after selling it they would not even invest it in the country or even settle the locals,am sure the country has some debt to pay......they would Just carry the thing sell it off and pocket the money or share it among themselves
Explores,see am waiting for when you would create a topic and tell us how the money was spent
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 12:59pm
Yes...
I have a vision... I will discover this in my farmland soon!
6 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Iamsheye(m): 1:01pm
Izuogu1:Continue searching am waiting for you
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Explorers(m): 1:03pm
iamchybs:
Or while walking or hiking.
But to get that, one need to go 100s of miles below the earth surface.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by hahn(m): 1:04pm
paiz:
Everlasting life is a myth
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by hahn(m): 1:05pm
iamchybs:
Everything of value has a price
Stop smoking weed
3 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by iamchybs(m): 1:10pm
Explorers:
Daeylar:
As in ehn.... I don't even want that big size... Half don do. I'm not greedy
1 Like
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by olayinkajnr(m): 1:15pm
iamchybs:
Lmao. I remember when I used to enter the market very early in the morning with hope that I'll pick some cash or other items on the floor. I've never got lucky!!!
4 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 1:37pm
Iamsheye:
2 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by DrClemzzY(m): 1:56pm
Just see the kind amount wen dat stone go cost for Nigeria.
Almost 20b naira.
.
.
Chai!
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by uzoclinton(m): 2:02pm
Chei.... $53 million for only Stone
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by lekjons(m): 2:02pm
Sometimes i just wonder what makes rare things expensive, expensive, even if they are useless.
If i found the paint brush Leonardo Da Vinci used to paint Monalisa, some people will pay millions for it..
19bn USD for that thing, imagine!
1 Like
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by RobinRay(m): 2:02pm
₦19.3 Billion for a stone
lemme go and bring that shiny stone I saw when I was going to buy fufu
6 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by sukkot: 2:03pm
rubbish. that thing looks like alum used to clean snail
2 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Abbeyme: 2:03pm
Can I cut this for you guys??
1 Like
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by vincentjk(m): 2:03pm
It's explorers o
Lemme chill here first because d post go make sense
5 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:04pm
and na me first see am ...
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by paschal47(m): 2:04pm
when I saw uncut, the first thing that came to my mind was weed
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by princealexndre(m): 2:05pm
Nah $53million that girl hold for hand like say she hold her b.f ballz
1 Like
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by Nbote(m): 2:05pm
How much dem pay Botswana for dat piece of stone wen dem dig unearth am?
2 Likes
|Re: World's Largest Uncut Diamond, Size Of A Tennis Ball Sold For ₦19.3Billion(Pics) by KarisLam: 2:05pm
ok
Have You Tried Hair Wonder Natural hair oil on Your Hair? / Make Your Own Cosmetics & Skin Care Products With These Organic Products. / A Public Service Announcement To Nigerian Women Who Bleach Their Skin.
Viewing this topic: wale0911, nadel, Getrich47(m), fiftynaira(m), serikiYCU(m), Machinemayana(m), Abdallah0014, jomonic, hillsway(m), Willzz(m), mskata(m), ayolatv, ojkalito(m), beejay1207(m), nues1769, jaymezzz(m), sabiboy65, darmheee(m), eleven(m), onos217(m), stevoskyj(m), mohisd(m), DBANJEX, Afritop(m), Effulgent(m), Kylekent59, azeezInfo(m), Opistorincos(m), dereborn(m), esshman(m), newsheriffintown, braine, bolpet(m), apache4, peddy001, chasamolu, Jabioro, larion, uthwasoft, Isomerizm(m), dandyspak, dynamicshow, MyPicsSaysItall, Paulynah(f), lazborn(m), fumebi, Amos15, william5, iamnlia(m), mtngloetiartel, achyc2002(m), isahsalee, Joysmith2, abilemi(m), Maduh(m), bobostykah(m), Bmedels26(m), AryaSand(f), tyehmi(m), itohanphait(f), Kimcutie(m), wakaman, olayinkaayinde(m), dovelike(f), Ogundipeya, anochuks08(m), Serendip, Onliie(m), Lebrown, Lukdon, Regiblinkz(m), Iamalpha, kingcasmir(m), Olino, elChapo1, Palmslight(m), 2SWT(f), austinesiji(m), Ferdinandu(m), moses93(m), khorlynz(m), rims4emmy(m), wonyi, realhumanity, Cherish100(f), akinola83(m), Toptipster, eminikansoso(m), akudofarms, Mrbyde, guy2two, ucosuagwu(m), DrObum(m), fk001, teolagacy(m), truth4u, Onlinetalk, pheesayor(m), ak22(m), aburo7, Hyinkar97(m), LORDCYBORG(m), Mcemmycool, Hrhchris, Aghasammy and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23