According to him, the monorail is in good condition, but not moving because there are no passengers.



“The monorail is in perfect condition; nothing has happened to it but presently there is no patronage. Whenever we have passengers, we call the engineers to fix necessary things. So, the rumour making the rounds is baseless and untrue,” he said.



Mr. Ayiba also lamented the epileptic power and water supply that has slowed down activities in the world-class business hub in Calabar, Cross River State...



Source: https://calabarreporters.com/28152/monorail-in-perfect-condition

Hope the MD and his associates uses the mono train...

Na recession

What a waste,,,.,..falling into ruin. 4 Likes

This is serious

As e too cost na.



No be who chop beleful dey go Tinapa? 2 Likes

This is good

Hun what's the fare like

How much does it cost to ride the monorail?



Is the route economically viable? 3 Likes

Thats because we never start from the bottom, why would they bring something like this to Nigeria when there is no stable electricity. 14 Likes

For the 1st time I'm going to blame Buhari

OK ooo

. Naija can waste money eh

Whose fault? Should we call name(s)?

Mohammed Hmmmmm lieingMohammed

Nigerians are managing now maka na obodo bu egwe

I

frankiekinase:

The monorail should have been located I. Calabar main town, poor biz ideas, even if Tinapa needs one that should come when the place is fully operational and it's really needed The monorail should have been located I. Calabar main town, poor biz ideas, even if Tinapa needs one that should come when the place is fully operational and it's really needed 7 Likes 1 Share

Epileptic power supply and water? These are easy problems to solve locally. Millions of us provide our own water and power so a large private co with govt backing should have no issue, right? 1 Like

Bayajidda1:

I you again you again

Does the rail not cover a busy route ? Sounds like someone didn't do a good feasibility study. 1 Like

Nutase:

you again

Lol

People dey hungry....Dem decide to Waka.

maybe the price is too high

or the rail is built where it is not needed 1 Like

So what should we do?

the door of the 1st cabin is open in short all the doors don't seem to be jammed...what are the routes?how affordable and comfortable are they? there are so much question to be asked..

It all boils down to bad state of federal roads linking Calabar to other high density cities like Aba and Port Harcourt. It's for same reason Tinapa failed.

If they needed patronage, they should have linked 8 miles to Watt market.

How many people do go to International Convention Centre ? 1 Like

wrong routing ....how many passengers dey go that place.? 1 Like