|Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by frankiekinase(m): 1:16pm
The Managing Director of Tinapa Business and Resort, Mr. Ayiba Ayiba, has dismissed an online report that alleged the monorail linking Tinapa with Calabar International Convention Centre had been paralysed due to stolen armoured cable by hoodlums.
According to him, the monorail is in good condition, but not moving because there are no passengers.
“The monorail is in perfect condition; nothing has happened to it but presently there is no patronage. Whenever we have passengers, we call the engineers to fix necessary things. So, the rumour making the rounds is baseless and untrue,” he said.
Mr. Ayiba also lamented the epileptic power and water supply that has slowed down activities in the world-class business hub in Calabar, Cross River State...
Source: https://calabarreporters.com/28152/monorail-in-perfect-condition
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by remi1444(m): 1:21pm
Hope the MD and his associates uses the mono train...
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Fame333(f): 1:22pm
Na recession
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Sunofgod(m): 1:35pm
What a waste,,,.,..falling into ruin.
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by serverconnect: 1:35pm
This is serious
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by kennygee(f): 1:35pm
As e too cost na.
No be who chop beleful dey go Tinapa?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by silasweb(m): 1:36pm
This is good
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by momodub: 1:36pm
Hun what's the fare like
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by 9jakohai(m): 1:37pm
How much does it cost to ride the monorail?
Is the route economically viable?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by wiringdpt(m): 1:37pm
Thats because we never start from the bottom, why would they bring something like this to Nigeria when there is no stable electricity.
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by phatasschick(f): 1:38pm
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by davillian(m): 1:38pm
For the 1st time I'm going to blame Buhari
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by obanla01: 1:38pm
OK ooo
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by uzoclinton(m): 1:38pm
. Naija can waste money eh
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Nwodosis(m): 1:38pm
Whose fault? Should we call name(s)?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by collabo4me(m): 1:38pm
Hmmmmm lieing Mohammed
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by blaqroy: 1:38pm
Nigerians are managing now maka na obodo bu egwe
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Bayajidda1: 1:38pm
I
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by gare(f): 1:39pm
frankiekinase:
The monorail should have been located I. Calabar main town, poor biz ideas, even if Tinapa needs one that should come when the place is fully operational and it's really needed
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by nextstep(m): 1:39pm
Epileptic power supply and water? These are easy problems to solve locally. Millions of us provide our own water and power so a large private co with govt backing should have no issue, right?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Nutase(f): 1:39pm
Bayajidda1:you again
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Desyner: 1:39pm
Does the rail not cover a busy route ? Sounds like someone didn't do a good feasibility study.
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Bayajidda1: 1:40pm
Nutase:
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by emekaeneh: 1:40pm
Lol
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by lankieman: 1:40pm
People dey hungry....Dem decide to Waka.
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by bfmconcepts: 1:40pm
maybe the price is too high
or the rail is built where it is not needed
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by medolab90(m): 1:41pm
So what should we do?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by ncoolsome(m): 1:41pm
the door of the 1st cabin is open in short all the doors don't seem to be jammed...what are the routes?how affordable and comfortable are they? there are so much question to be asked..
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by Abagworo(m): 1:42pm
It all boils down to bad state of federal roads linking Calabar to other high density cities like Aba and Port Harcourt. It's for same reason Tinapa failed.
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by BMZK: 1:42pm
If they needed patronage, they should have linked 8 miles to Watt market.
How many people do go to International Convention Centre ?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by EchezonaI(m): 1:42pm
wrong routing ....how many passengers dey go that place.?
|Re: Calabar Monorail In Perfect Condition But No Patronage – Tinapa MD by DrObum(m): 1:42pm
When you do projects to pass through your village and not where it is needed.
