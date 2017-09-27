



In a statement signed by its president Comrade Bello Balo and copy made available to irukkanews,they warned failure to do this the governor would risk the collapse of all activities in the state as they are ready to mobilize their armless battalion to Katsina state within the time frame for show down with government

Comrade Ibrahim Bature Dutsenma was alleged arrested by the state government over the comment he made about the governor seeking foreign loan.



The youths said because of this,the state government obtained a court order arrest and remind him sine die in prison yard. According to them,the action is nothing but callous. abuse of fundamental human right and upturning the rule of law. They said It is a move to kill democracy in Nigeria which all lovers of justice and freedom must condemn,adding that it therefore requires our collective solidarity to speak the truth to the power that be.



"On August 29th 2017,Gov.Masari charged the young fellow to the Katsina magistrate court 1 with some

frivolous allegations bordering on offences yet to be obtained by this report and he has since been reminded in prison custody, and effort to bring the matter again after it was first adjourned to another date for hearing has not been successful as the magistrate keep on adjourning the date just to suffer the suspect for unknown reason. Ibrahim Bature a former student union leader from university of Maiduguri who holds masters of science degree with specialisation in animal physiology from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and launched his gubernatorial aspiration for 2019 in June this year which was tagged 'time for the youths'



We in the Arewa Youth Council see his detention as a move by the governor to crush his rivals early enough to clear his way for safe return to Katsina Government house come 2019.



The statement read in part. Commenting on the matter, Comrade Mohammed Auwal Jibrin a former NANS leader and a member of youth mobilisation committee to former President Jonathan 2015 presidential campaign organisations described the act as a show of shame to democracy and freedom of speech entrenched in chapter four of the constitution of the federal republic of nigeria.



Speaking further,he said" I think the attitude of the governor sound like child play,as a chief executive of a state who need to promote the enforcement of the law .If this is not stopped other state governor's may want start doing the same to those opposing them for political reasons..

He also said that governor Masari plans to obtain a loan despite all the allocation received from the Federation account including the bailout as well as the paris club refund paid to the state in two trenches amounting to billions of naira but was not properly utililize when compare with how the state was developed by the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Shema.



AuwL said the governor clampdown came at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari meet with some traditional rulers in the country some couples of weeks ago to prevail on them to reach out to their various state governors so as to bring development to Nigerians as promised their during campaigns

According to him ,the president was highly embarrassed by the dismal performance of some state governors,of which APC governors are in the majority..





