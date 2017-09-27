₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Irukkanews: 1:56pm
The Arewa Youths Council (AYC) has given the Katsina state government Aminu Bello Masari 48 hours to either release a former student union leader, Ibrahim Bature who is currently in detention for alleged hate speech or take him to court.
In a statement signed by its president Comrade Bello Balo and copy made available to irukkanews,they warned failure to do this the governor would risk the collapse of all activities in the state as they are ready to mobilize their armless battalion to Katsina state within the time frame for show down with government
Comrade Ibrahim Bature Dutsenma was alleged arrested by the state government over the comment he made about the governor seeking foreign loan.
The youths said because of this,the state government obtained a court order arrest and remind him sine die in prison yard. According to them,the action is nothing but callous. abuse of fundamental human right and upturning the rule of law. They said It is a move to kill democracy in Nigeria which all lovers of justice and freedom must condemn,adding that it therefore requires our collective solidarity to speak the truth to the power that be.
"On August 29th 2017,Gov.Masari charged the young fellow to the Katsina magistrate court 1 with some
frivolous allegations bordering on offences yet to be obtained by this report and he has since been reminded in prison custody, and effort to bring the matter again after it was first adjourned to another date for hearing has not been successful as the magistrate keep on adjourning the date just to suffer the suspect for unknown reason. Ibrahim Bature a former student union leader from university of Maiduguri who holds masters of science degree with specialisation in animal physiology from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and launched his gubernatorial aspiration for 2019 in June this year which was tagged 'time for the youths'
We in the Arewa Youth Council see his detention as a move by the governor to crush his rivals early enough to clear his way for safe return to Katsina Government house come 2019.
The statement read in part. Commenting on the matter, Comrade Mohammed Auwal Jibrin a former NANS leader and a member of youth mobilisation committee to former President Jonathan 2015 presidential campaign organisations described the act as a show of shame to democracy and freedom of speech entrenched in chapter four of the constitution of the federal republic of nigeria.
Speaking further,he said" I think the attitude of the governor sound like child play,as a chief executive of a state who need to promote the enforcement of the law .If this is not stopped other state governor's may want start doing the same to those opposing them for political reasons..
He also said that governor Masari plans to obtain a loan despite all the allocation received from the Federation account including the bailout as well as the paris club refund paid to the state in two trenches amounting to billions of naira but was not properly utililize when compare with how the state was developed by the immediate past administration of Ibrahim Shema.
AuwL said the governor clampdown came at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari meet with some traditional rulers in the country some couples of weeks ago to prevail on them to reach out to their various state governors so as to bring development to Nigerians as promised their during campaigns
According to him ,the president was highly embarrassed by the dismal performance of some state governors,of which APC governors are in the majority..
http://irukkanews.com/arrest-for-hate-speech-arewa-youth-council-gives-gov-masari-hours-ult-p2157-95.htm
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by chiiraq802(m): 1:59pm
Ah kno even understand d problem of dis Arewa youths....
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by paiz(m): 1:59pm
Giving a sitting governor an ultimatum
What impunity
So after their hate speech, threat, quit notice these boys are still walking freely
And you tell me this govt is not bias
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by PointZerom: 2:03pm
Say no to Hungry Man Grammar.
cc, omenka and LionDeLeo
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by paramakina202: 2:07pm
PointZerom:
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Nostradamu(m): 2:52pm
True. You either charge the accuse to a court within 48 hours or release h/her on bail, shikena!
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by lekjons(m): 2:52pm
I'm coming..
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by promohouse(m): 2:53pm
na wa o
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by SOLMICHAEL(m): 2:54pm
This Arewa youths matter tire me sef... Always giving orders as if they were the second in command to the president
But to be sincere, they're totally right on this matter.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by chemicalDisease: 2:55pm
Real Terrorists
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Desyner: 2:55pm
Same Arewa Youths who threatened Igbos (Not IPOBs) and didn't even get a invite to police station have spoken. Let's see between them and Masari who prevails.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Sunofgod(m): 2:55pm
Police state....
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Inception(m): 2:56pm
NOW THAT'S BALLS!
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by jaymejate(m): 2:56pm
Arewa display nor de freak me jare.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by mccoy47(m): 2:56pm
Goodbye democracy
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by nairavsdollars: 2:57pm
supporter of APC youths
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by tyk4: 2:57pm
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by SenatePresdo(m): 2:58pm
in a statement signed by its president Comrade Bello Balo and copy made available to irukkanews,they warned failure to do this the governor would risk the collapse of all activities in the state as they are ready to mobilize their armless battalion to Katsina state within the time frame for show down with government.
The youths said because of this,the state government obtained a court order arrest and remind him sine die in prison yard. According to them,the action is nothing but callous. abuse of fundamental human right and upturning the rule of law. They said It is a move to kill democracy in Nigeria which all lovers of justice and freedom must. condemn
Does your President obey court orders, and follow the rule of law.
when he ordered the killing of unarmed protesters in South-east, did you see it as abuse to fundamental human right and upturning the rule of law.
Bloody hypocrite.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by chrisxxx(m): 2:58pm
Una own better. I wish I could point to where Nnamdi Kanu is now.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Integrityfarms(m): 2:58pm
... When you make a mad man a conductor, he flags his hands non stop...
... Arewa Youths now have a voice..
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by santopelele(m): 2:59pm
lawless country everywhere
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Akinlady(f): 2:59pm
Is it because they are from the North that we don't understand what they are saying? The man has a right of speech. Charge him to court and let us know his offense. Other than that it is taking away his fundamental rights which he has as a Nigerian
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by FreshMekanik: 3:01pm
Arewa youths keep seeking relevance
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by HERSLEY(f): 3:01pm
Smh... These retards sef
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by TRUTH2020: 3:02pm
AREWA UNA OWN DON TOO MUCH.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by 1Rebel: 3:02pm
These useless children
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by sumzy: 3:02pm
ok oooo
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by stankezzy: 3:03pm
Is this not that same senator masari that was championing obasanjo failed third tenure , so he later become a governor , and u say Nigeria will ever be good , people are calling obasanjo all sorts of name because of third tenure while his men are still enjoying power without any problem , i have just learnt that why 3rd tenure failed was not because it was bad but because they did not like him much , if it had been their man like buhari , nobody especially the northerners , does not care about d country
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by earthcrust: 3:08pm
Illiteracy is a disease. Just take a look at dwriteup and tenses.
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by anibi9674: 3:10pm
ok
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by omoiyalayi(m): 3:12pm
How come the the guy look like a terrorist (ipob) with that his cap?
|Re: Arrest For Hate Speech: Arewa Youth Council Gives Gov. Masari 48 Hours Ultimatum by Jsucre(m): 3:13pm
where two or three Arewa youth is...?
