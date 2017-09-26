Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) (3494 Views)

Mary Remmy Njoku Shares Photo With Her Baby / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Dances With Students Of Mary Gold College (Photos) / The Look On The Face Of Jide Kosoko's Son As His Mother Is Buried (Photo)

The new Face of NGEA, Mary Timms have been modelling professionally and having featured on several runways, billboards and Unick Models Magazine Front Cover, would cart home with 2013 Ford escape in prizes.



Queen Mary Timms wants to use her crown to help the poor, less privilege, empowering the youths through several initiatives she will be embarking on while she have currently visited some foster homes and Child care in the USA and currently planning on visiting Nigeria for a Youth empowerment program.



http://theplatformnews.com/nigerian-lady-miss-mary-timms-emerges-face-ngea-usa/ Nigeria Born Model, Mary Timms who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State has emerged winner of Face of NGEA 2017 beauty pageant held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Congrats to her, she looks masculine though. 3 Likes

We're beautifully made...

We've no identical marks...

Beauty is our identity

Congratulations! IPAD doing good this time around, better it's not terrorism or church killings...

Afi Mary timms naa

U mean among all the contestants wey show, na she fine pass?



na wa oh...



the others must have been.... pls what criteria are they using sef?U mean among all the contestants wey show, na she fine pass?na wa oh...the others must have been....

Upper Marlboro?

Na my hood be that o

I couldn't attend the event because it was so tacky and classless... newyork rocks





First Dansuki wey be youngest senior lecturer for UK, now this. Kai if no be curse wey God give our government wey no wan work. Naija for be a great country.



If Nigeria can sit down, put their house in order devoid of tribalism, nepotism in the next ten years, then attract all these professionals that are doing so well abroad back to Nigeria, walahi na America fa we go turn to.





Abeg make this lady so quick come naija, me I follow for the less privileged Choi na ma sister finally, chai why do we Nigerians represent Wella every where we go we make news either positively or negatively.First Dansuki wey be youngest senior lecturer for UK, now this. Kai if no be curse wey God give our government wey no wan work. Naija for be a great country.If Nigeria can sit down, put their house in order devoid of tribalism, nepotism in the next ten years, then attract all these professionals that are doing so well abroad back to Nigeria, walahi na America fa we go turn to. 2 Likes

Coming soon is Miss Arewa and Miss Oduduwa, nothing for ipod or ipob again.

Fine girly beware of Flavour

This one look like she man abeg. Or maybe nah transgender she be

Naija! thats hw we Roll



na so we d represent abroad in style.

back home they Beasts who call demselvs politicians shamelessly spoil d image of this Great Country

Congrats to her, she looks masculine though.

But she's a model and look doesn't has anything to do in that but height and structure...work on yourself and do a kind of working out But she's a model and look doesn't has anything to do in that but height and structure...work on yourself and do a kind of working out

that her shoulder sha

http://theplatformnews.com/nigerian-lady-miss-mary-timms-emerges-face-ngea-usa/ Everybody is a queen these days. Everybody is a queen these days.

Were all the other contestants that ugly?

We're beautifully made... We've no identical marks... Beauty is our identity lol.

read what the poster above you wrote.

before u start talking about tribal marks, go fix ur girl's masculine shape.

u should have just said your girls are beautiful and end it there. lol.read what the poster above you wrote.before u start talking about tribal marks, go fix ur girl's masculine shape.u should have just said your girls are beautiful and end it there.