Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by barcitymedia: 4:13pm
Nigeria Born Model, Mary Timms who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State has emerged winner of Face of NGEA 2017 beauty pageant held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
The new Face of NGEA, Mary Timms have been modelling professionally and having featured on several runways, billboards and Unick Models Magazine Front Cover, would cart home with 2013 Ford escape in prizes.
Queen Mary Timms wants to use her crown to help the poor, less privilege, empowering the youths through several initiatives she will be embarking on while she have currently visited some foster homes and Child care in the USA and currently planning on visiting Nigeria for a Youth empowerment program.
http://theplatformnews.com/nigerian-lady-miss-mary-timms-emerges-face-ngea-usa/
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by barcitymedia: 4:17pm
see more
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 4:39pm
beautiful girl
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by rossyc(f): 5:58pm
Congrats to her, she looks masculine though.
3 Likes
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 10:08pm
We're beautifully made...
We've no identical marks...
Beauty is our identity
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by castrol180(m): 10:08pm
Congratulations! IPAD doing good this time around, better it's not terrorism or church killings...
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 10:08pm
Afi Mary timms naa
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by horlahsunbo225(m): 10:08pm
NCAN
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Greystone(m): 10:09pm
pls what criteria are they using sef?
U mean among all the contestants wey show, na she fine pass?
na wa oh...
the others must have been....
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by menwongo(m): 10:10pm
G
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Pangea: 10:10pm
Upper Marlboro?
Na my hood be that o
Largo
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:11pm
Ok
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by zenmaster: 10:11pm
horlahsunbo225:
1 Like
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Intellad(m): 10:11pm
I couldn't attend the event because it was so tacky and classless... newyork rocks
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 10:12pm
Choi na ma sister finally, chai why do we Nigerians represent Wella every where we go we make news either positively or negatively.
First Dansuki wey be youngest senior lecturer for UK, now this. Kai if no be curse wey God give our government wey no wan work. Naija for be a great country.
If Nigeria can sit down, put their house in order devoid of tribalism, nepotism in the next ten years, then attract all these professionals that are doing so well abroad back to Nigeria, walahi na America fa we go turn to.
Abeg make this lady so quick come naija, me I follow for the less privileged
2 Likes
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 10:12pm
Coming soon is Miss Arewa and Miss Oduduwa, nothing for ipod or ipob again.
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by gaeul(f): 10:13pm
Fine girly beware of Flavour
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Olamiya2: 10:13pm
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by apokan200(m): 10:14pm
This one look like she man abeg. Or maybe nah transgender she be
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by veacea: 10:14pm
Issokai
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by DckPssy(f): 10:14pm
ha
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by Harrynight(m): 10:20pm
Naija! thats hw we Roll
na so we d represent abroad in style.
back home they Beasts who call demselvs politicians shamelessly spoil d image of this Great Country
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by castrol180(m): 10:21pm
rossyc:
But she's a model and look doesn't has anything to do in that but height and structure...work on yourself and do a kind of working out
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by deb303(f): 10:24pm
that her shoulder sha
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by creepsyme(f): 10:27pm
barcitymedia:Everybody is a queen these days.
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by curvilicious: 10:30pm
Were all the other contestants that ugly?
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by pweetiedee(f): 10:34pm
Franco2017:lol.
read what the poster above you wrote.
before u start talking about tribal marks, go fix ur girl's masculine shape.
u should have just said your girls are beautiful and end it there.
|Re: Miss Mary Timms Wins Face Of NGEA In USA (Photos) by jayloms: 10:46pm
She looks more like an athlete with them shoulders
(0) (Reply)
