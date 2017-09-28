Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well (10408 Views)

Emirs Palace IN KANO”



A modern palace which nevertheless maintains its historical and traditional heritage and texture. During the Sallah period visitors travel to Kano to witness the spectacular Hawan... 7 Likes

More from Emirs Palace Kano 3 Likes

Palace of Sultan Of Sokoto



The palace has is another important historical monument and a pride to all indigenes of Sokoto. It reveals the interpolaton of both traditional architecture and modern architecture... 3 Likes 2 Shares

Emirs Palace Gombe



the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society. 7 Likes 1 Share

Emirs Palace Dutse 7 Likes 1 Share

Emir Palace, Mubi 6 Likes

Lamido Of Adanawa 6 Likes

Not Specified 3 Likes

Royal Caravan 3 Likes

Pix 1 - Emirs Foot Soliders



Pix 2 & Pix 3 Emir Special Force 3 Likes 1 Share

17 Likes

A typical Prince and Princess 5 Likes

So lovely 1 Like

From my Arewa Crew we thank you for viewing, with Love From Arewa. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Op, are these pictures not part and parcel of the AREWA gallery?



Please if you mistakenly left them out, kindly update your post.





Thanks. 48 Likes 1 Share

Bayajidda1:

AREWA 20 Likes

Hmmmm

Bayajidda1:

AREWA Akpa-amu Akpa-amu 9 Likes

Beautiful thread. Allah shi yi miki albaraka! 8 Likes 1 Share

NafeesaAA:

Emirs Palace Gombe



the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society. This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria) This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria) 2 Likes

Beautiful cultural refinements

sirssb:



This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)

My initial thoughts as well. My initial thoughts as well.

NafeesaAA:

Lamido Of Adanawa





Which entrance is this in fombina palace? because i can't recall this one.









And you forgot to add the oldest emirate in northern Nigeria,







BORNU Empire,





Elkenemi's den. Which entrance is this in fombina palace? because i can't recall this one.And you forgot to add the oldest emirate in northern Nigeria,BORNU Empire,Elkenemi's den. 2 Likes

I am just in love with my people 4 Likes 2 Shares

NafeesaAA:

Palace of Sultan Of Sokoto



The palace has is another important historical monument and a pride to all indigenes of Sokoto. It reveals the interpolaton of both traditional architecture and modern architecture...

The Glass House!!! So beautiful from within. If you've never been there, it's a nice place to be The Glass House!!! So beautiful from within. If you've never been there, it's a nice place to be 1 Like

NafeesaAA:

Emirs Palace Gombe



the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society.

This looks exactly like Zazzau's palace in Zaria. This looks exactly like Zazzau's palace in Zaria. 1 Like

sirssb:



This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)



Exactly. It is. Born and brought up in Zaria, I recognise the palace if see it's pictures anywhere Exactly. It is. Born and brought up in Zaria, I recognise the palace if see it's pictures anywhere 3 Likes

Abeg make una upload Borno own too oo 1 Like