|Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:36pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace IN KANO”
A modern palace which nevertheless maintains its historical and traditional heritage and texture. During the Sallah period visitors travel to Kano to witness the spectacular Hawan...
7 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:45pm On Sep 27
More from Emirs Palace Kano
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:46pm On Sep 27
Palace of Sultan Of Sokoto
The palace has is another important historical monument and a pride to all indigenes of Sokoto. It reveals the interpolaton of both traditional architecture and modern architecture...
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:48pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace Gombe
the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:50pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace Dutse
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:51pm On Sep 27
Emir Palace, Mubi
6 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:53pm On Sep 27
Lamido Of Adanawa
6 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:54pm On Sep 27
Not Specified
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:55pm On Sep 27
Royal Caravan
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:57pm On Sep 27
Pix 1 - Emirs Foot Soliders
Pix 2 & Pix 3 Emir Special Force
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:01pm On Sep 27
17 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:03pm On Sep 27
A typical Prince and Princess
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by kenonze(f): 6:05pm On Sep 27
So lovely
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:05pm On Sep 27
From my Arewa Crew we thank you for viewing, with Love From Arewa.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Bayajidda1: 6:14pm On Sep 27
Op, are these pictures not part and parcel of the AREWA gallery?
Please if you mistakenly left them out, kindly update your post.
Thanks.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by yarimo(m): 6:19pm On Sep 27
Bayajidda1:
20 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by LUGBE: 6:44pm On Sep 27
Hmmmm
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by UncleSnr(m): 7:19pm On Sep 27
Bayajidda1:Akpa-amu
9 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by VomeSchakleton(m): 11:50pm On Sep 27
Beautiful thread. Allah shi yi miki albaraka!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by sirssb(m): 7:02am
NafeesaAA:This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Dottore: 7:37am
Beautiful cultural refinements
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by VomeSchakleton(m): 8:08am
sirssb:
My initial thoughts as well.
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by fk001: 8:47am
NafeesaAA:
Which entrance is this in fombina palace? because i can't recall this one.
And you forgot to add the oldest emirate in northern Nigeria,
BORNU Empire,
Elkenemi's den.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by fk001: 8:49am
I am just in love with my people
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 8:58am
NafeesaAA:
The Glass House!!! So beautiful from within. If you've never been there, it's a nice place to be
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 8:59am
NafeesaAA:
This looks exactly like Zazzau's palace in Zaria.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 9:00am
sirssb:
Exactly. It is. Born and brought up in Zaria, I recognise the palace if see it's pictures anywhere
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:17pm
Abeg make una upload Borno own too oo
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by SIRmanjar(m): 12:17pm
My ALEWA FLEND nice pics..Pls I wanna know why many fulanis are skinny ad premature looking..Is it a taboo to be fat over dere..Pls I need mature answers?
2 Likes
