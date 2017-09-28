₦airaland Forum

Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:36pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace IN KANO”

A modern palace which nevertheless maintains its historical and traditional heritage and texture. During the Sallah period visitors travel to Kano to witness the spectacular Hawan...

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:45pm On Sep 27
More from Emirs Palace Kano

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:46pm On Sep 27
Palace of Sultan Of Sokoto

The palace has is another important historical monument and a pride to all indigenes of Sokoto. It reveals the interpolaton of both traditional architecture and modern architecture...

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:48pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace Gombe

the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society.

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:50pm On Sep 27
Emirs Palace Dutse

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:51pm On Sep 27
Emir Palace, Mubi

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:53pm On Sep 27
Lamido Of Adanawa

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:54pm On Sep 27
Not Specified

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:55pm On Sep 27
Royal Caravan

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 5:57pm On Sep 27
Pix 1 - Emirs Foot Soliders

Pix 2 & Pix 3 Emir Special Force

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:01pm On Sep 27
wink wink

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:03pm On Sep 27
A typical Prince and Princess

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by kenonze(f): 6:05pm On Sep 27
So lovely

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by NafeesaAA(f): 6:05pm On Sep 27
From my Arewa Crew we thank you for viewing, with Love From Arewa.

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Bayajidda1: 6:14pm On Sep 27
Op, are these pictures not part and parcel of the AREWA gallery?

Please if you mistakenly left them out, kindly update your post.


Thanks.

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by yarimo(m): 6:19pm On Sep 27
Bayajidda1:
AREWA

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by LUGBE: 6:44pm On Sep 27
Hmmmm
Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by UncleSnr(m): 7:19pm On Sep 27
Bayajidda1:
AREWA
Akpa-amu grin

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by VomeSchakleton(m): 11:50pm On Sep 27
Beautiful thread. Allah shi yi miki albaraka!

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by sirssb(m): 7:02am
NafeesaAA:
Emirs Palace Gombe

the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society.
This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Dottore: 7:37am
Beautiful cultural refinements
Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by VomeSchakleton(m): 8:08am
sirssb:

This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)

My initial thoughts as well.
Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by fk001: 8:47am
NafeesaAA:
Lamido Of Adanawa



Which entrance is this in fombina palace? because i can't recall this one.




And you forgot to add the oldest emirate in northern Nigeria,



BORNU Empire,


Elkenemi's den.

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by fk001: 8:49am
I am just in love with my people

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 8:58am
NafeesaAA:
Palace of Sultan Of Sokoto

The palace has is another important historical monument and a pride to all indigenes of Sokoto. It reveals the interpolaton of both traditional architecture and modern architecture...

The Glass House!!! So beautiful from within. If you've never been there, it's a nice place to be

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 8:59am
NafeesaAA:
Emirs Palace Gombe

the palace bears strong cultural and a legacy of traditional Hausa architecture and an enduring monument of an organised society.

This looks exactly like Zazzau's palace in Zaria.

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by olayinkajnr(m): 9:00am
sirssb:

This is not Gombe, it's zazzau (Zaria)


Exactly. It is. Born and brought up in Zaria, I recognise the palace if see it's pictures anywhere

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 12:17pm
Abeg make una upload Borno own too oo

Re: Pictures Of Emir Palaces In The North, Where Tradition And Modernity Blend Well by SIRmanjar(m): 12:17pm
My ALEWA FLEND nice pics..Pls I wanna know why many fulanis are skinny ad premature looking..Is it a taboo to be fat over dere..Pls I need mature answers?

