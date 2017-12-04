Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) (5193 Views)

Even if you can’t afford to live in your own palace, you can see what it might be like by visiting some of Nigeria’s most stunning palaces.

These royal palaces are like an African dream come true.



1. The Sultan of Sokoto’s Palace



The palace is home to the Sultan of Sokoto, the traditional and spiritual ruler of the Sokoto Caliphate who historically holds the most important Muslim position in Nigeria.

The palace features an extensive courtyard, a mosque and luxurious bedrooms. 2 Likes

2. Oba Of Benin Palace



Located in the heart of Benin, the Benin palace houses the traditional ruling house and seat of authority of Benin. 6 Likes

3. Ooni Of Ife Palace



The Ooni’s palace has been in existence for centuries, as far back as 500 BC and is located in the centre of a city called Enuwa in Ile-Ife. 12 Likes

4. Emir Palace, Kano



Palace to the Emir of Kano which is historically the second most important Muslim position in Nigeria after the Sultan of Sokoto 3 Likes





Located in Onitsha the commercial nerve center of Anambra State, this palace plays residence to Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the obi of Onitsha.





http://pulse.ng/lifestyle/food-travel-arts-culture/5-stunning-royal-palaces-in-nigeria-id7663823.html

is this how to explore



only showing them sitting in one place



what about the rooms, car garage,toilets,kitchen,stores is this how to exploreonly showing them sitting in one placewhat about the rooms, car garage,toilets,kitchen,stores 3 Likes 1 Share

That moment Ooni and co sees Obi's Palace 12 Likes

That Obi of Onitsha Palace needs Rebranding! 5 Likes

Dat building is not obi of onitcha palace o.... Na Anglican church be dat along awka road.....











Op go and get us obi palace pix joor 23 Likes 1 Share

This is Obi of onitsha palace 13 Likes

Daniel2060:

That moment Ooni and co sees Obi's Palace

Lol...the Obi's palace that look like ministry not artistic enough Lol...the Obi's palace that look like ministry not artistic enough 10 Likes

Op? The 5ft pics u name obi of onitsha palace are you sure?why does the palace look more like a bank or a hotel to me 4 Likes

All are awesome bt why we have one yoruba palace their 1 Like

All nice.

OONI ALL THE WAY

All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha is now Obi's Palace ba? 3 Likes

what we I fry now 1 Like

the Obi of Onitsha palace looks like a shrine.

You had to put up a church as the palace of the obi? 1 Like



That SOKOTO PALACE is so EXQUISITE. That SOKOTO PALACE is so EXQUISITE. 1 Like

ng

I prefer the ooni's

it looks quite simple and magnificent 2 Likes

sentiments apart, that of ife spells royalty

I am Igbo, before una go turn am to tribal war 2 Likes

Daniel2060:

That moment Ooni and co sees Obi's Palace yhu mean the old library building? yhu mean the old library building? 2 Likes

Abegi carry obi of onitcha own go first, dat one Na dieeeeeee.

the best are the ooni of ife and Oba of benin palace 2 Likes 1 Share

Tension532:









is this how to explore



only showing them sitting in one place



what about the rooms, car garage,toilets,kitchen,stores Ahahahh You want to snap the kings and queens room its private Ahahahh You want to snap the kings and queens room its private

Mumu op the second pic is Emir of Kano palace not Sultan palace