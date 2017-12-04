₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,922,216 members, 3,949,318 topics. Date: Monday, 04 December 2017 at 09:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) (5193 Views)
Ten Most Beautiful Presidential Palaces In Africa / Nigerian Lady Bags 1st Class In BSc & Distinction In MSc Outside Nigeria(pics) / Edo University, Iyamo, Most Expensive Public University In Nigeria (Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:14am On Dec 03
Even if you can’t afford to live in your own palace, you can see what it might be like by visiting some of Nigeria’s most stunning palaces.
These royal palaces are like an African dream come true.
1. The Sultan of Sokoto’s Palace
The palace is home to the Sultan of Sokoto, the traditional and spiritual ruler of the Sokoto Caliphate who historically holds the most important Muslim position in Nigeria.
The palace features an extensive courtyard, a mosque and luxurious bedrooms.
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:16am On Dec 03
2. Oba Of Benin Palace
Located in the heart of Benin, the Benin palace houses the traditional ruling house and seat of authority of Benin.
6 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:17am On Dec 03
3. Ooni Of Ife Palace
The Ooni’s palace has been in existence for centuries, as far back as 500 BC and is located in the centre of a city called Enuwa in Ile-Ife.
12 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:18am On Dec 03
4. Emir Palace, Kano
Palace to the Emir of Kano which is historically the second most important Muslim position in Nigeria after the Sultan of Sokoto
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:19am On Dec 03
5. The Obi of Ontisha’s Palace
Located in Onitsha the commercial nerve center of Anambra State, this palace plays residence to Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the obi of Onitsha.
http://pulse.ng/lifestyle/food-travel-arts-culture/5-stunning-royal-palaces-in-nigeria-id7663823.html
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 2:23am On Dec 03
.
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Tension532(m): 2:29am On Dec 03
is this how to explore
only showing them sitting in one place
what about the rooms, car garage,toilets,kitchen,stores
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Daniel2060(m): 2:37am On Dec 03
That moment Ooni and co sees Obi's Palace
12 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Kenzico(m): 2:39am On Dec 03
That Obi of Onitsha Palace needs Rebranding!
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Authoreety: 6:28am On Dec 03
Dat building is not obi of onitcha palace o.... Na Anglican church be dat along awka road.....
Op go and get us obi palace pix joor
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Bede2u(m): 6:37am On Dec 03
This is Obi of onitsha palace
13 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by olasaad(f): 6:44am On Dec 03
Daniel2060:
Lol...the Obi's palace that look like ministry not artistic enough
10 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by columbus007(m): 7:43am On Dec 03
Op? The 5ft pics u name obi of onitsha palace are you sure?why does the palace look more like a bank or a hotel to me
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by sammieking2017(m): 8:00am On Dec 03
All are awesome bt why we have one yoruba palace their
1 Like
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by ibkkk(f): 9:30am On Dec 03
All nice.
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by BabyApple(m): 9:31am On Dec 03
OONI ALL THE WAY
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by ZiggyMr(m): 9:51am On Dec 03
All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha is now Obi's Palace ba?
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 10:03am On Dec 03
what we I fry now
1 Like
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by jericco1(m): 10:34am On Dec 03
the Obi of Onitsha palace looks like a shrine.
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by DaVinChiSam(m): 10:58am On Dec 03
You had to put up a church as the palace of the obi?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by anibirelawal(m): 11:11am On Dec 03
That SOKOTO PALACE is so EXQUISITE.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by donconior: 11:39am On Dec 03
ng
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by wittyt98(m): 12:41pm On Dec 03
I prefer the ooni's
it looks quite simple and magnificent
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by rossychik(f): 1:04pm On Dec 03
sentiments apart, that of ife spells royalty
I am Igbo, before una go turn am to tribal war
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Samusu(m): 1:05pm On Dec 03
Daniel2060:yhu mean the old library building?
2 Likes
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by Ibrahimanees: 2:03pm On Dec 03
Abegi carry obi of onitcha own go first, dat one Na dieeeeeee.
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by ibukunlaw: 2:14pm On Dec 03
the best are the ooni of ife and Oba of benin palace
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by ibukunlaw: 2:16pm On Dec 03
Tension532:Ahahahh You want to snap the kings and queens room its private
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by moscobabs(m): 4:05pm On Dec 03
Mumu op the second pic is Emir of Kano palace not Sultan palace
|Re: 5 Stunning Royal Palaces In Nigeria (pics) by spy24(m): 7:18pm On Dec 03
All the palaces are beautiful
1 Like 1 Share
The Beauty Of Phat/chunky/big Girls / ? / T.d Jakes Is From Igbo Ancestry
Viewing this topic: Ibrahim9090, Yetz25(f), oviejnr(m), baqina(m), Amilli(m), maoolakanm(m), leorayvon, Humanist01, FreeWorld23, OZAA(m), credid(m), DONMAYOR19(m), operatingSystem(m), arinze3131(m), Iamsolslim(m), olufemi26(m), vinacy, rammyty, fortunexx, timesup234, kingjo96, shingu(m), kaymolla(m), Sytasteme(m), Gboronstical, olaskul(m), seunseye(m), positivelord, chans(m), Dutchey(m), Ezumakingsley(m), emeh007, marhoinspire, holar2ge(m), sweetkev(m), scobaba, AkanUdoette(m), kkkap, keemsleek(m), bobnatlo(m), sotall(m), Ayemileto(m), Aarenaija, stevenchiil(m), showboy2301, Trustworthiness, omobemi, PENMIGHT(m), nobodysmanrob(m), Naijaarchive(m), Mustoph1(m), Simongm(m), dust144(m), PointZerom, skeges, alexnwamiro, Wisdomval67(m), whizpa(m), Tinie, fitinwell, williamdeluxe(m), pedel, BrightDeGea, yunusasa, dejjythomas(m), jayAjoku(m), febo15(m), Hedriz(m), Lessonteacher(m), Isantimkiet, cygnus05(m), Okpabana, unlimited2(m), DaudaAbu(m), drogba(m), ifyan(m), ablezhizhi, Defitting, Alchemyee(m), noeloge82(m), okitz4(m), Donbosco22, pilarnig(m), androsurf, Teeboi56, sawsaw(m), Manweyfitquarel(m), xty50(f), Adetee17(m), Topccy007(m), muyibaba222(m), Mysticluv(f), Skyfornia(m), AbbasJR(m), jothan(m), Ijaya123, Oluwatobiloba96(m), konkonbilo(m), oyetunder(m), Nasige(m), Lavendra(f), runtoman, ifeoluwasegun(m), bakynes(m), Sunky200(m), bumheit(m), RRWraith(m), mayowa94, Omoteyi(m), AmehHAS, Zaikon(m), SHEYOR(m), Hantonia(f), Versatella, Macgreat(m), bienimac, jidoex66(m), 2pmstcharles(m), leroy137(m), Repol, boldtiger, swalkphoe(m), JorgedeToledo, Lextronggroup, timsucces(m), maco22(m), kwencypresh(f), oluwalolese, harsysky(m), ifekayodee(m), BandAid(m), Steveadodo(m), totit, kuntash and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27