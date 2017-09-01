₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 8:52pm
This hot lady who goes by the name @Yogineo online, has set the media ablaze with these eye-popping yoga practice photos of hers.
See more below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/this-hot-lady-yoga-photos-got-guys.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 8:52pm
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by CHAIRMANMAO(m): 8:55pm
tryna turn the pics upside down and say no more
2 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by makydebbie(f): 8:56pm
Wow! Considering her size, I'm impressed.
19 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by onyeezeigbo: 8:57pm
Nothing new
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by onyeezeigbo: 8:59pm
makydebbie:you can equally do it,it's not hard,I can help you with your practice
3 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by IamRaizo(m): 9:00pm
I won't say a word...
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by jewishboy: 9:03pm
She was my student shaa
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:07pm
Always do something similar to this before but now,only God knows what happened to my joints.
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:08pm
Do u expect us to mastub.ate with this ni op
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:13pm
sexybbstar:
To what end is all these sef?
Some people be giving themselves unnecessary punishment sha
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by drunkcow(m): 9:15pm
IamRaizo:U said 5
5 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:20pm
decatalyst:
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:20pm
decatalyst:It lenghten the life span,makes one healthier and feel relaxed.
3 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by littlewonders: 9:23pm
She's a Contortionist. I like the fact she's chubby.
I do this regularly in my dreams.
3 Likes
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by queencalipso(f): 9:35pm
chubby contortionist wish i can do it
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:36pm
sexybbstar:
Hmmm...
But not after expending a lot of energy on this...Una go still con dey chop 4 wraps of fufu, 4 meat and cold beer all in the bracket of "something light" oo
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by thepussyhunter: 9:40pm
Wow!!
This is nice.......i mean really nice
and see her thick thighs like the smooth sexy ones evaberry has
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:40pm
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:43pm
I no fit
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:49pm
decatalyst:Lol...
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by biacan(f): 9:55pm
this is cool but my yoga pics are fire....
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by dollytino4real(f): 10:03pm
i salute u
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by royalamour(m): 10:22pm
With this, snake in the monkey shadow is sure.
1 Like
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by castrol180(m): 10:23pm
Ugly ones do ugly things...fvcking acrobat and yogi thingy!
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by FemiEddy(m): 10:23pm
iamlegend1
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Greystone(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by hanassholesolo: 10:24pm
That looks impossible.
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by hopyroll(m): 10:25pm
That first picture look like a new bleep style to me.
I go try try ham tonight.
Any single lady to try ham with me should signify ?
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by curvilicious: 10:25pm
My head aches & my eyes are sore
|Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by deb303(f): 10:25pm
vaseline crew over to you
