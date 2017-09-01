₦airaland Forum

Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 8:52pm
This hot lady who goes by the name @Yogineo online, has set the media ablaze with these eye-popping yoga practice photos of hers.

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/this-hot-lady-yoga-photos-got-guys.html?m=1

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by badassProdigy(m): 8:52pm
more @ http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/this-hot-lady-yoga-photos-got-guys.html?m=1

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by CHAIRMANMAO(m): 8:55pm
tryna turn the pics upside down and say no more

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by makydebbie(f): 8:56pm
Wow! Considering her size, I'm impressed.

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by onyeezeigbo: 8:57pm
Nothing new
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by onyeezeigbo: 8:59pm
makydebbie:
Wow! Considering her size, I'm impressed.
you can equally do it,it's not hard,I can help you with your practice grin

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by IamRaizo(m): 9:00pm
I won't say a word... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed embarassed
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by jewishboy: 9:03pm
She was my student shaa
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:07pm
Always do something similar to this before but now,only God knows what happened to my joints.

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:08pm
Do u expect us to mastub.ate with this ni op undecided

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:13pm
sexybbstar:
Always do something similar to this before but now,only God knows what happened to my joints.


To what end is all these sef?


Some people be giving themselves unnecessary punishment sha undecided

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by drunkcow(m): 9:15pm
IamRaizo:
I won't say a word... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed embarassed
U said 5

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:20pm
decatalyst:


To what end is all these sef?

Some people be giving themselves unnecessary punishment sha undecided
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:20pm
decatalyst:


To what end is all these sef?

Some people be giving themselves unnecessary punishment sha undecided
It lenghten the life span,makes one healthier and feel relaxed.

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by littlewonders: 9:23pm
She's a Contortionist. I like the fact she's chubby.

I do this regularly in my dreams.

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by queencalipso(f): 9:35pm
cry chubby contortionist cheesy wish i can do it

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by decatalyst(m): 9:36pm
sexybbstar:

It lenghten the life span,makes one healthier and feel relaxed.

Hmmm...

But not after expending a lot of energy on this...Una go still con dey chop 4 wraps of fufu, 4 meat and cold beer all in the bracket of "something light" oo grin

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by thepussyhunter: 9:40pm
Wow!!
This is nice.......i mean really nice smiley

and see her thick thighs like the smooth sexy ones evaberry has tongue
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:40pm
shocked
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:43pm
I no fit grin

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by sexybbstar(f): 9:49pm
decatalyst:


Hmmm...

But not after expending a lot of energy on this...Una go still con dey chop 4 wraps of fufu, 4 meat and cold beer all in the bracket of "something light" oo grin
Lol...
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by biacan(f): 9:55pm
this is cool but my yoga pics are fire....

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by dollytino4real(f): 10:03pm
i salute u
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by royalamour(m): 10:22pm
With this, snake in the monkey shadow is sure. cheesy

Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by castrol180(m): 10:23pm
Ugly ones do ugly things...fvcking acrobat and yogi thingy!
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by FemiEddy(m): 10:23pm
iamlegend1 grin
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by Greystone(m): 10:24pm
kiss
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by hanassholesolo: 10:24pm
That looks impossible.
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by hopyroll(m): 10:25pm
That first picture look like a new bleep style to me.

I go try try ham tonight.

Any single lady to try ham with me should signify ?
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by curvilicious: 10:25pm
My head aches & my eyes are sore
Re: Curvy Contortionist Shows Her Flexibility In Hot Photos by deb303(f): 10:25pm
vaseline crew over to you

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

