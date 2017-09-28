₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by daniel100bc(m): 11:06am
Davido's Cousin B-red alongside his father Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke and davido's brother adewale adeleke and other family members hosted a Get Together As Their father advised and prayed for them then in turn Prayed For Nigeria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEO7oWlvA_U
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by amzee(m): 11:32am
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by brainpulse: 12:54pm
So this is all what this fat wants to do with the tax payers monies all through out his tenure. Without reasonable input to the country's development and progress.
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by xtremeTall(m): 12:54pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Opistorincos(m): 12:54pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Christane(m): 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by modelmike7(m): 12:55pm
Any latest dance steps showcased by THE DANCING SENATOR ?!
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Bigsteveg(m): 12:55pm
Whoever that pushed this kind of news to front page is clueless.
What are we suppose to do with this, of all thousands of threads created by nairalanders.
Or is bribing involved?
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Financialfree: 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by yinparc: 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by WIZGUY69(m): 12:55pm
You mean Senator Michael Adeleke Jackson
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by dotcile28(f): 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Mizhoneywealth: 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by FitnessDoctor: 12:55pm
I think bred and davido and his brother need more than advice from their parents. In some of their songs you see them thanking God for their riches and later you see them smoking all kinds of stuff.
As they advance into their forties then heart problems and cancer might start rearing its ugly head and even if they have enough to treat it, they might never enjoy their lives as before.
That time they will understand why they say you can only live once so you should take life seriously, enjoy but not too much.
I remain your favorite health blogger Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
www.realfitbody.com
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Drniyi4u(m): 12:55pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by asumo12: 12:56pm
How is this news?
Shebi nah his family not mine
tabi who notice me when I dy do mine with my family?
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by santopelele(m): 12:56pm
who adeleke family help? mtcheeeew
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by carlarock: 12:57pm
He advised and prayed for them.,wow that's nice. A good father.
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by eaglez(m): 12:58pm
This man stop dancing and patying try and pass a bill, enough of all these paparazzi.
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by shaddoww: 12:58pm
Na ur time, abeg contest for governor next year too oooo
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by funlord(m): 12:58pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Financialfree: 12:58pm
WIZGUY69:U are right
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by JoNach: 1:07pm
Looking for every small avenue to dance ..
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Elbowroom: 1:09pm
brainpulse:
U de pay tax?
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by brenister10: 1:12pm
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by Florblu(f): 1:14pm
The fat in this man's body is more than that of a pork.
Always dancing like a LovePeddler all in the name of burning fat
Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Hosts A Get Together With His Family (Pics, Video) by shadrach77: 1:17pm
The dancing senator
