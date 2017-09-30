₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,648 members, 3,825,025 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear (26064 Views)
Nigeria’s First Women In Various Professions / 10 Professions In Nigeria You Can Still Practice Without Studying them / 8 Professions That Makes It Hard For Ladies To Get Husband (1) (2) (3) (4)
|8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by nairametrics: 4:59pm On Sep 28
With the proliferation of the information technology, the world is apparently moving faster than its own pace. With the ease of doing things that technology has afforded virtually everyone, it is no wonder that some service providing jobs are beginning to become less appealing and with the current momentum of proliferation of the internet and technology, it would not be a surprise that these jobs will be the first to go in Nigeria.
Source https://nairametrics.com/if-you-work-in-any-of-these-8-professions-you-may-be-about-to-disappear/
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Simispecial: 5:19pm On Sep 28
Hi everyone, does anyone knows any office space in Lagos that is always opened on public holidays and weekends?
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Settingz321(m): 9:02pm
Op journalism is not going anywhere anytime soon
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Chibuhealth(f): 9:02pm
ok
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Winners72(m): 9:03pm
Nawa ooo useless country
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by verygudbadguy(m): 9:03pm
Lol
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:04pm
I dey With INGO I'm not scared
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by jonero4(m): 9:04pm
I dey come first
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by ivoatt(m): 9:04pm
Biacan, hope you ass no go disappear join..
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by don4real18(m): 9:05pm
Okay
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Dopeyomi(m): 9:05pm
I want to hustle mo fe ma chache..
If una like make all the work go into extinction
Gee work no fit end
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by ttemmi(m): 9:06pm
S
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by TheMainMan: 9:06pm
i know of one profession that will rise at this age
Human resources
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Nobleking2000(m): 9:07pm
For journalism that one is pure lies and falsehood. Journalism is not going anywhere in the next century.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by piagetskinner(m): 9:07pm
is that so
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by MasterKim: 9:08pm
Simispecial:Wetin apun?
U won rob am?
8 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by eddieguru(m): 9:08pm
Seen
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Iseoluwani: 9:09pm
This is Saturday, meant for party abeg
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by NothingDoMe: 9:09pm
Hmmmm. How about Buhari Media Center?
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by McGg(m): 9:09pm
APC spokesman/spokeswoman
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by TheMainMan: 9:10pm
Settingz321:...yea journalism is not going anywhere coz its in diff form
buh when last have u read newspaper?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by yeyerolling: 9:10pm
Trash. Technology cannot develop accounting standards like IFRS. Yeye list
6 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by dancewith: 9:11pm
Accountants are there to stay. Their roles has always been to ensure the figures churned out by the softwares are accurate. And also to ensure the integrity of the entire financial reports prepared by a business is true
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Abudu2000(m): 9:12pm
Settingz321:yeah right
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by mota96(f): 9:12pm
Ok
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Misslynx(f): 9:12pm
You forgot to mention, the post office workers, mails nd all dat.
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by otokx(m): 9:14pm
The write up is not factual.
1 Like
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Anikulhapo(m): 9:14pm
This technology stuff is somehow, by the time people start losing their jobs, u will see them destroying all these machines
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by drexx(m): 9:15pm
AT THE RATE IT IS GOING, THERE WOULD BE NO NEED FOR REAL TIME TEACHERS AS YOU CAN ALMOST LEARN ANYTHING ONLINE. PROBABLY EARLY EDUCATION TEACHERS MIGHT STILL EXIST AS THE VERY YOUNG ONES CANT USE THE INTERNET
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Slayer2: 9:15pm
Lol accounting aint going poo!
1 Like
|Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Ibime(m): 9:17pm
dancewith:
That's what I always thought but there is scope to reduce our numbers by maybe 30% with automation.
2 Likes 1 Share
Pharmacists Or Doctors,who Are Richer? / Unity Bank Sacks 241 Staff Amidst The Current Economic Hardship. / (PHOTO) What A Man Can Do A Woman Can Also Do
Viewing this topic: sammygrace, Goodjay(m), greyboy130(m), babaarewa(m), Alhassanu(m), abexforeal, miniziter(m), Chyhappy, StanleyVC, beethoven, Abidemi918(m), Freeezzz(m), hedris20(m), zitalin(f), peculiarchworld(m), donstevewrites, samopeyemi, Sndfrank, TOMTOM15(m), SceneOne, mjoo(m), seyerich(m), charlesklaus(m), stokfrick, Chiemelakingsley(m), ajibsca, oludarebagbile, OneNaijaMan, saintvc(m), larrypourl(m), lenghtinny(m), Encyclopedia1, ibbryte(m), dasdexter(m), emyboy94, phatnelly(f), urchpath(m), Atiajesu(m), Cleopatra4(f), meryl4merit(f), luglio, nonso10, kowalsky, tendareo, starlite101(f) and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9