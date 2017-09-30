₦airaland Forum

8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by nairametrics: 4:59pm On Sep 28
With the proliferation of the information technology, the world is apparently moving faster than its own pace. With the ease of doing things that technology has afforded virtually everyone, it is no wonder that some service providing jobs are beginning to become less appealing and with the current momentum of proliferation of the internet and technology, it would not be a surprise that these jobs will be the first to go in Nigeria.

Travel Agents: This is a no brainer. With the way airlines have set up their websites, you can visit them and create your own account. This is way easier as it not only saves you costs in agency fees, you will be able to access several discounts. Also the more you travel, you will be rewarded with flight credits (miles) which when properly accumulated may be sufficient enough to pay for a trip. And it gets better, for frequent travelers also, you can now download airline applications on your devices and be hands on with planning your trip and keeping abreast. So also is the fact that airlines now include value added services like hotel bookings and the airlines really provide amazing deals for holiday packages.

Social Media Managers: this is the tricky one. This job is going out the window because of the presence of the internet. The social media space used to be manned by experts before but with the fact that the internet is accessible to anyone, anyone with just about the right amount of followership, they can manage a social media portfolio.

Journalism: Truth is journalism is dying fast. However, in view of this write up, a career in journalism may not really need formal education anymore. The internet has rendered traditional broadcasting and paper reporting virtually to the background. Nobody wants to buy a newspaper when they can read the news on their phones by the time the 9 o’clock news comes up at night, chances are that its already all over the internet.

Marketers: Marketing used to be a lucrative career but not anymore. Back then, it entailed going from place to place organizing road shows, concerts and what have you but this is no longer the position. The internet has made advertisement easier, cheaper and more creative. So companies no longer have to spend a lot on employing marketers anymore.

Accountants/Financial Planners: China announced that its banking system will soon be going automated. While this sounds like a long shot in Nigeria, the continuous presence of accounting software and applications cannot be ignored. These apps are efficient for book keeping as well as generating accounting records. In fact, banks are reducing their cashiers per number as a lot of people find it more convenient to do their transactions via apps and other platforms. Maybe this is the beginning of the end for accountants all over the world.

Administrative Assistants: These are clerks, messengers, typists and pretty much all those who aid in the smooth running of the corporate work environment. Nowadays, there is little need for large chunks of papers laying around, a lot less things to type due to phone calls and mails. So people without academic qualifications who mostly fill these jobs are on the verge of losing their jobs to emails, global warming initiatives (less paper) and virtual office assistants.

Administrative Officers: While this particular job may not totally go into extinction, the demand for them are getting lower by the day. Office administration is now made largely easy with the use of sophisticated software that can handle scheduling, determine the output of staff to gauge efficiency and the likes. So instead of having so many administrative officers, it would appear that one would suffice where the knowledge and application of office administration software is handy.

8. Retail Salespersons: E-commerce is a huge threat to retail workers, so is automation. As more people shop online, less human store attendants will be needed. Walmart may also soon be coming to Nigeria. What you may not know is that some Walmart stores abroad don’t have cashiers at their sales point anymore. Cashiers have been replaced by automated sales points. What simply happens is that you pick what you want to buy and proceed to the automated sales point and scan the barcode on the products and pay for them. Not also forgetting that most petrol stations don’t use attendants anymore. You should have been seeing them in the movies. When a wave of that technology hits Nigeria, it would be sad so see those many jobs get lost to machines.



Source https://nairametrics.com/if-you-work-in-any-of-these-8-professions-you-may-be-about-to-disappear/

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Simispecial: 5:19pm On Sep 28
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Settingz321(m): 9:02pm
Op journalism is not going anywhere anytime soon

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Chibuhealth(f): 9:02pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Winners72(m): 9:03pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by verygudbadguy(m): 9:03pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by SamuelAnyawu(m): 9:04pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by jonero4(m): 9:04pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by ivoatt(m): 9:04pm
Biacan, hope you ass no go disappear join.. grin
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by don4real18(m): 9:05pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Dopeyomi(m): 9:05pm
I want to hustle mo fe ma chache..

If una like make all the work go into extinction

Gee work no fit end

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by ttemmi(m): 9:06pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by TheMainMan: 9:06pm
i know of one profession that will rise at this age



Human resources tongue
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Nobleking2000(m): 9:07pm
For journalism that one is pure lies and falsehood. Journalism is not going anywhere in the next century.

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by piagetskinner(m): 9:07pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by MasterKim: 9:08pm
Simispecial:
Hi everyone, does anyone knows any office space in Lagos that is always opened on public holidays and weekends?
Wetin apun?
U won rob am?

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by eddieguru(m): 9:08pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Iseoluwani: 9:09pm
This is Saturday, meant for party abeg

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by NothingDoMe: 9:09pm
Hmmmm. How about Buhari Media Center?

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by McGg(m): 9:09pm
APC spokesman/spokeswoman
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by TheMainMan: 9:10pm
Settingz321:
Op journalism is not going anywhere anytime soon
...yea journalism is not going anywhere coz its in diff form


buh when last have u read newspaper?

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by yeyerolling: 9:10pm
Trash. Technology cannot develop accounting standards like IFRS. Yeye list

6 Likes

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by dancewith: 9:11pm
Accountants are there to stay. Their roles has always been to ensure the figures churned out by the softwares are accurate. And also to ensure the integrity of the entire financial reports prepared by a business is true

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Abudu2000(m): 9:12pm
Settingz321:
Op journalism is not going anywhere anytime soon
yeah right
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by mota96(f): 9:12pm
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Misslynx(f): 9:12pm
You forgot to mention, the post office workers, mails nd all dat.

2 Likes

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by otokx(m): 9:14pm
The write up is not factual.

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Anikulhapo(m): 9:14pm
This technology​ stuff is somehow, by the time people start losing their jobs, u will see them destroying all these machines

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by drexx(m): 9:15pm
AT THE RATE IT IS GOING, THERE WOULD BE NO NEED FOR REAL TIME TEACHERS AS YOU CAN ALMOST LEARN ANYTHING ONLINE. PROBABLY EARLY EDUCATION TEACHERS MIGHT STILL EXIST AS THE VERY YOUNG ONES CANT USE THE INTERNET
Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Slayer2: 9:15pm
Lol accounting aint going poo!

Re: 8 Professions In Nigeria That May Be About To Disappear by Ibime(m): 9:17pm
dancewith:
Accountants are there to stay. Their roles has always been to ensure the figures churned out by the softwares are accurate. And also to ensure the integrity of the entire financial reports prepared by a business is true

That's what I always thought but there is scope to reduce our numbers by maybe 30% with automation.

