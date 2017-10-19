₦airaland Forum

Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:17pm
who cares about Europa league angry
better to be knocked out of UCL than play in Europa

GGMU
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by lordraiden(m): 7:20pm
Stormyweather:
The boys are at it again grin
buhahahahahaha,funny dudes every were
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:21pm
Full time

Red star bridge 2 - 0 Arsenal
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Coldfeets: 7:22pm
Make arsenal score na.

Na X2 I play am o!
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by miremoses(m): 7:22pm
And arsenal is yet to score. Smh
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 7:24pm
Checked86:
thanks so much. very bad indeed. i staked the match and went as far as giving arsenal straight win. i just hope the home team keeper carries the ball to their own post like Benfica keeper did for me yesterday

Lol they guy na just 18 oh..
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by percyshelu(m): 7:24pm
my under 2.5 loading,80%
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:28pm
Excellent4love:
This is not Red Star but Crvena Zvezdev my friend.

Bros, Crvena Zvezdev is the same as Red Star Belgrade.
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by userplainly(m): 7:28pm
LesbianBoy:
Full time
Red star bridge 2 - 0 Arsenal
full time Red star Belgrade 0 - 1 Arsenal fc...... bros I be united fan buh na weti go happen
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:28pm
Checked86:
i went as far as giving them straight win. I just checked the livescores and noticed they are not even playing with the regular players. Please tell me the possession and how well arsenal is playing if you are watching it.
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:30pm
Checked86:
i went as far as giving them straight win. I just checked the livescores and noticed they are not even playing with the regular players. Please tell me the possession and how well arsenal is playing if you are watching it.
not watching mehn didnt trust arsenal with a straight win. I staked marseile to win straight but they are still on draw. Mehn my game must not cut o

1 Like

Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Nbote(m): 7:30pm
Arsenal no jus sabi play ball again.. Wenger jus has to go
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Greatmind23: 7:30pm
[quote author=GrandFinale2017 post=61581242][/quote]

bro alabi doing wedding with your money already
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:31pm
Omooba77:
Arsenal and jaw breaking opponents.
Red Star vs Arsenal
UEFA Europa League
Date: 19th October 2017
Kick off at 18:00 UK/ 19:00 CET
Venue: Stadion Rajko Mitic.
Red Star held on to a 0-1 lead from the first half to take away a massive three-pointer from Germany and they are now in a solid position after opening two days opa League’s group phase.
Anything the Serbians do against the group’s favourites Arsenal will be regarded as a bonus since they will battle BATE and Koln for the second place in the Group H.
Wenger and his habit of always benching standard players for below par players huh...can you even imagine that sanchez isnt on the bench at all undecided
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Omooba77: 7:31pm
Make net shake oooo
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:32pm
anyways i predict a 1-0 win in favour of we
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:32pm
RoyalBlak007:

♤RED STAR-1

♤ARSENAL-3
I'm praying for that.
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:33pm
userplainly:

full time Red star Belgrade 0 - 1 Arsenal fc......
bros I be united fan buh na weti go happen
Shut up. 0-2
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:35pm
;DI'm seeing a possible under 0.5 full time.. Kikikikiki grin
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:36pm
my gift to gunners.
good luck to your boys

Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:38pm
Bleep Arsenal and Wengers
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Dutchey(m): 7:41pm
Jonbold:
full time 0 - 0 quote me after...[b]full time 0 - 0 quote me after...[/b]full time 0 - 0 quote me after...
bros pls dnt let d devil use u nw, my ticket is on d verge of cutting, change ur prophecy nw
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by gbosaa(m): 7:42pm
Red card to Rodic of Red star Belgrade.
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Bossontop(m): 7:42pm
iluvpomo:
you are very very wicked grin grin
Hah!! boss isnor lyk dat ooo na jus how we dey see am
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 7:43pm
Checked86:
thanks so much. very bad indeed. i staked the match and went as far as giving arsenal straight win. i just hope the home team keeper carries the ball to their own post like Benfica keeper did for me yesterday

Pray for goal now with one man down.. arsenal need to win them
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by oluxzy: 7:44pm
GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!

Hapoel has scores 2-0
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Aminat508(f): 7:45pm
Just passing by sad
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by mukina2: 7:45pm
babbbyy zaddddy kiss

nice

Goooaaaallllll
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:45pm
Dutchey:
bros pls dnt let d devil use u nw, my ticket is on d verge of cutting, change ur prophecy nw

I feel ur pain bruh
Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 7:45pm
Goooallll Giroud! Mods update the scores sharpaly

1 Like

Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:45pm
Why is Walcott playing? The dude cannot even score against ranchers bees of kaduna cheesy

1 Like

Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Sahaboi(m): 7:45pm
Arsenal nah useless team..Bleep wenger

