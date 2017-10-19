₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,251 members, 3,862,933 topics. Date: Thursday, 19 October 2017 at 09:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 (6785 Views)
Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 / Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal :UCL (5 - 1) On 15th February 2017 / Manchester United Vs Manchester City: EFL (1 - 0) On 26 Oct 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by CrEaToRmalden(m): 7:17pm
who cares about Europa league
better to be knocked out of UCL than play in Europa
GGMU
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by lordraiden(m): 7:20pm
Stormyweather:buhahahahahaha,funny dudes every were
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 7:21pm
Full time
Red star bridge 2 - 0 Arsenal
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Coldfeets: 7:22pm
Make arsenal score na.
Na X2 I play am o!
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by miremoses(m): 7:22pm
And arsenal is yet to score. Smh
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 7:24pm
Checked86:
Lol they guy na just 18 oh..
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by percyshelu(m): 7:24pm
my under 2.5 loading,80%
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:28pm
Excellent4love:
Bros, Crvena Zvezdev is the same as Red Star Belgrade.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by userplainly(m): 7:28pm
LesbianBoy:full time Red star Belgrade 0 - 1 Arsenal fc...... bros I be united fan buh na weti go happen
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:28pm
Checked86:
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by GrandFinale2017(m): 7:30pm
Checked86:not watching mehn didnt trust arsenal with a straight win. I staked marseile to win straight but they are still on draw. Mehn my game must not cut o
1 Like
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Nbote(m): 7:30pm
Arsenal no jus sabi play ball again.. Wenger jus has to go
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Greatmind23: 7:30pm
[quote author=GrandFinale2017 post=61581242][/quote]
bro alabi doing wedding with your money already
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:31pm
Omooba77:Wenger and his habit of always benching standard players for below par players huh...can you even imagine that sanchez isnt on the bench at all
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Omooba77: 7:31pm
Make net shake oooo
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by legitimatefrank1(m): 7:32pm
anyways i predict a 1-0 win in favour of we
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:32pm
RoyalBlak007:I'm praying for that.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:33pm
userplainly:Shut up. 0-2
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:35pm
;DI'm seeing a possible under 0.5 full time.. Kikikikiki
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:36pm
my gift to gunners.
good luck to your boys
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by ekensi01(m): 7:38pm
Bleep Arsenal and Wengers
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Dutchey(m): 7:41pm
Jonbold:bros pls dnt let d devil use u nw, my ticket is on d verge of cutting, change ur prophecy nw
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by gbosaa(m): 7:42pm
Red card to Rodic of Red star Belgrade.
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Bossontop(m): 7:42pm
iluvpomo:Hah!! boss isnor lyk dat ooo na jus how we dey see am
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 7:43pm
Checked86:
Pray for goal now with one man down.. arsenal need to win them
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by oluxzy: 7:44pm
GOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!
Hapoel has scores 2-0
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Aminat508(f): 7:45pm
Just passing by
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by mukina2: 7:45pm
babbbyy zaddddy
nice
Goooaaaallllll
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Remsilla(m): 7:45pm
Dutchey:
I feel ur pain bruh
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by meforyou1(m): 7:45pm
Goooallll Giroud! Mods update the scores sharpaly
1 Like
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 7:45pm
Why is Walcott playing? The dude cannot even score against ranchers bees of kaduna
1 Like
|Re: Red Star Belgrade Vs Arsenal : Europa League (0 - 1) On 19th October 2017 by Sahaboi(m): 7:45pm
Arsenal nah useless team..Bleep wenger
The Chelsea-liverpool Game Come Sunday / Arsenal Vs Bolton Wanderers (3 - 0) On 24th September 2011 / West Ham Vs Arsenal [ 2 - 2] Sunday 25th October
Viewing this topic: Elliot2(m), haykay33, Gfather01, AJEGUNMO(m), paradigmshift(m), Saverin, konny1(m), jagabanban, mamuzoOMAH(m), pskillzz(m), Rogerz007(m), ehispapa(m), dakeskese(m), UncleJudax(m), Dayvhid(m), DelRosa(f), femiphillips007(m), slimmjohn(m), Geebanks(m), dynamo007(m) and 22 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12