Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Lalas247(f): 9:04pm
Welcome to 2017, a year where people are still doing blackface. I mean, come on guys... really?

Despite several incidences of beauty bloggers and makeup artists being called out for doing blackface, it still keeps happening. I would genuinely be interested to wonder why people think this would ever be okay?

According to several reports surrounding the controversial tutorial, Akin also further angered her audiences by using the hashtag #slave and #sadmakeup in the caption for the tutorial. However, not one to take the abuse lying down, Akin has responded to those giving hating on her online, saying that she was simply following the instructions of her director and that the makeup was for an upcoming film which she was working on. Akin says that the reason she had to blackface was because the production company who are in charge of the film were finding it hard to find a black female model.

She hashtag the word slave in her post .. twitter and Instagram comment below
Isn't this offensive?
Your thoughts...

Source:http://vt.co/news/weird/makeup-artist-blackface-cant-find-black-model/?utm_source=vt&utm_medium=junglecreations&utm_campaign=post

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by sexybbstar(f): 9:10pm
Slave? Like seriously?
When will racism ever end?She even claimed she couldn't find a black model,really?

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Lalas247(f): 9:13pm
sexybbstar:
Slave? Like seriously?
When will racism ever end?She even claimed she couldn't find a black model,really?
Can't even believe she actually typed that ... in 2017
Who Dafuq is slave sad

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Lalas247(f): 9:14pm
sexybbstar:
Slave? Like seriously?
When will racism ever end?She even claimed she couldn't find a black model,really?

The excuse is even more disgusting .. she can't find black models ..

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by sexybbstar(f): 9:20pm
Lalas247:


The excuse is even more disgusting .. she can't find black models ..
can you imagine?Now that her stupidity has been frowned upon by her fellow "whites",i hope she changes her mindset.Slave in this 21st century?

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Lalas247(f): 9:22pm
sexybbstar:
can you imagine?Now that her stupidity has been frowned upon by her fellow "whites",i hope she changes her mindset.Slave in this 21st century?

Yes it was nice to see a lot of clap backs from her race too .. she won't get job after this , only from her fellow racist folks

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Onlinetalk: 9:26pm
When she was painting her face black....she painted her brain black dat was why she started typing rubbish....idiotic element

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Teewhy2: 9:38pm
Humans also try to classify themselves higher than one other. The white will wants to believe they are better than the blacks even among the African blacks some countries citizens will want to believe they are greater than other countries citizens and within the country citizens some tribes will also believe they are greater than other tribes.
The world can only be a better place if we live beyond skin colors , tribes and religion.

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by bendaddy12: 9:38pm
ok

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Kowor(f): 9:39pm
Onlinetalk:
When she was painting her face black....she painted her brain black dat was why she started typing rubbish....idiotic element
Savage

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 9:39pm
Before nko?
Why won’t they call you people slave ??
Black girls wan turn white by force
Naija guy wan get foreign accent by force
We submit ourselves to these people voluntarily at our own peril and we want them to treat us like mates ?? Nah

Mental slavery is still very much alive

By the way,besides blackface wey dey sing that year I no know any other blackface o undecided

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Harmored(m): 9:39pm
Nah why I no dey blame Gee boys smiley

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Omaa1(f): 9:40pm
Nawao

Such stupidity in this now world
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by mikool007(m): 9:40pm
Abii if there is no toothpick you use broom stick grin

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by jbreezy: 9:40pm
I dont av anytin to say..so itz beta i remain silent widout sayin somtin stewwpeed
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by kindnyce(m): 9:41pm
Make up gone bad
But come to think of it..why slave?
It's horrific thinking about the horrendous experience of slavery

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Adaumunocha(f): 9:42pm
Costly mistake on her part... She might not even b a racist.
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by moderatorr1: 9:45pm
Black people are too judgemental
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by blessedweapon(m): 9:46pm
Bobrisky diapers fall on her

ediot sad angry angry angry
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by introvertedsoul: 9:46pm
report her profile as racist.

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by boringnigerian: 9:47pm
Silly reason but that is a pretty impressive blackface work.
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Kora74: 9:47pm
This is creative
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by GogobiriLalas: 9:51pm
Emulating beauty is a sign of intelligence...the noise about black women lightening their skins and using weave ons seems forced and contrived to me....this woman thinks black skin is beautiful and she's copying it...what's the outcry about? Is imitation not the highest form of flattery? And yes, slavery is a part of the black experience deal with it.

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by ndiboy01(m): 9:51pm
Lalas247:


Source:http://vt.co/news/weird/makeup-artist-blackface-cant-find-black-model/?utm_source=vt&utm_medium=junglecreations&utm_campaign=post

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Pavore9: 9:55pm
I feel indifferent.
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by introvertedsoul: 9:57pm
moderatorr1:
Black people are too judgemental

You are dimwitted.
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by Aboguede: 9:59pm
babies everywhere.
COLORED PEOPLE LIKE COUCASIANS AND ASIANS ALWAYS ENVY THE BLACKS SO STOP INSULTING AFRICANS YOUR SELVES OUT OF LACK OF EXPOSURE AND IGNORANCE.

I HAVE A FRIEND WHO IS AMERICAN CITIZEN BUT EUROPEAN ORIGIN AND WHEN I PUSH HIM IN DEEP DISCURSION HE ALWAYS TELLS ME HOW HE WISH HE WAS BLACK.

BLACK IS BEAUTIFULL BOTH MALE AND FEMALE.


MANY WHITES LOVE DRED LOCKS AND DIE WISHING FOR OUR NATURE.

I AM BLESSED BECAUSE AM BLACK. BLACK SIGNIFY ORIGINAL AND NATURAL

Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by kevoh(m): 10:01pm
Pavore9:
I feel indifferent.
Same here undecided undecided Her makeup game is on point though!
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by R2bees(m): 10:08pm
ndi ocha sef, nzuzu ha di too much
Re: Makeup Artist Does Blackface When She "Can't Find A Black Model" by FemiEddy(m): 10:08pm
her fada, Angy55 come and see angry

