Welcome to 2017, a year where people are still doing blackface. I mean, come on guys... really?



Despite several incidences of beauty bloggers and makeup artists being called out for doing blackface, it still keeps happening. I would genuinely be interested to wonder why people think this would ever be okay?



According to several reports surrounding the controversial tutorial, Akin also further angered her audiences by using the hashtag #slave and #sadmakeup in the caption for the tutorial. However, not one to take the abuse lying down, Akin has responded to those giving hating on her online, saying that she was simply following the instructions of her director and that the makeup was for an upcoming film which she was working on. Akin says that the reason she had to blackface was because the production company who are in charge of the film were finding it hard to find a black female model.



She hashtag the word slave in her post .. twitter and Instagram comment below

Isn't this offensive?

Your thoughts...

Slave? Like seriously?

When will racism ever end?She even claimed she couldn't find a black model,really? 5 Likes

Who Dafuq is slave Can't even believe she actually typed that ... in 2017Who Dafuq is slave 5 Likes

The excuse is even more disgusting .. she can't find black models .. The excuse is even more disgusting .. she can't find black models .. 5 Likes

When she was painting her face black....she painted her brain black dat was why she started typing rubbish....idiotic element 6 Likes

Humans also try to classify themselves higher than one other. The white will wants to believe they are better than the blacks even among the African blacks some countries citizens will want to believe they are greater than other countries citizens and within the country citizens some tribes will also believe they are greater than other tribes.

The world can only be a better place if we live beyond skin colors , tribes and religion. 3 Likes

ok

Onlinetalk:

When she was painting her face black....she painted her brain black dat was why she started typing rubbish....idiotic element Savage Savage 1 Like



Why won’t they call you people slave ??

Black girls wan turn white by force

Naija guy wan get foreign accent by force

We submit ourselves to these people voluntarily at our own peril and we want them to treat us like mates ?? Nah



Mental slavery is still very much alive



By the way,besides blackface wey dey sing that year I no know any other blackface o Before nko?Why won’t they call you people slave ??Black girls wan turn white by forceNaija guy wan get foreign accent by forceWe submit ourselves to these people voluntarily at our own peril and we want them to treat us like mates ?? NahMental slavery is still very much aliveBy the way,besides blackface wey dey sing that year I no know any other blackface o 8 Likes 1 Share

Nah why I no dey blame Gee boys 6 Likes

Nawao



Such stupidity in this now world

Abii if there is no toothpick you use broom stick 1 Like

I dont av anytin to say..so itz beta i remain silent widout sayin somtin stewwpeed

Make up gone bad

But come to think of it..why slave?

It's horrific thinking about the horrendous experience of slavery 1 Like

Costly mistake on her part... She might not even b a racist.

Black people are too judgemental





ediot Bobrisky diapers fall on herediot

report her profile as racist. 1 Like

Silly reason but that is a pretty impressive blackface work.

This is creative

Emulating beauty is a sign of intelligence...the noise about black women lightening their skins and using weave ons seems forced and contrived to me....this woman thinks black skin is beautiful and she's copying it...what's the outcry about? Is imitation not the highest form of flattery? And yes, slavery is a part of the black experience deal with it. 1 Like

Lalas247:





I feel indifferent.

moderatorr1:

Black people are too judgemental

You are dimwitted. You are dimwitted.

COLORED PEOPLE LIKE COUCASIANS AND ASIANS ALWAYS ENVY THE BLACKS SO STOP INSULTING AFRICANS YOUR SELVES OUT OF LACK OF EXPOSURE AND IGNORANCE.



I HAVE A FRIEND WHO IS AMERICAN CITIZEN BUT EUROPEAN ORIGIN AND WHEN I PUSH HIM IN DEEP DISCURSION HE ALWAYS TELLS ME HOW HE WISH HE WAS BLACK.



BLACK IS BEAUTIFULL BOTH MALE AND FEMALE.





MANY WHITES LOVE DRED LOCKS AND DIE WISHING FOR OUR NATURE.



I AM BLESSED BECAUSE AM BLACK. BLACK SIGNIFY ORIGINAL AND NATURAL 1 Like

Pavore9:

I feel indifferent. Same here Her makeup game is on point though! Same hereHer makeup game is on point though!

ndi ocha sef, nzuzu ha di too much