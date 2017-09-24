₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:47am
As the countdown continues to the 17th edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja pageant, the organiser Hon. Ejiro Okphiwo has released pictures of the contestants that will battle it out on the big stage.
The event which will be holding on 28th October 2017 at Transcorp Hilton Congress Hall is expected to attract several high profile personalities and celebrities. It will involve several entertainment highlights of dance, displays, music and comedy. The pageant has in the past produced top beauty queens who have gone ahead to hit headlines both in businesses and status in the society.
Voting for contestants has commenced on facebook with access to the link below.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10210659125694456&id=1237489623&ref=content_filter
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:48am
Instagram @alexreports
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by paiz(m): 8:48am
Miss kogi and miss jigawa are brighter than their future
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:50am
@ejiroabuja
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:52am
Continue
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 8:52am
Why only IPob names...
Dead on arrival!
3 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:53am
More here
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:55am
More see
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 8:57am
Ahead
1 Like
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:01am
future baby mama's .....flavour b looking at them like...... see my opropoto
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by GLeesMODEL(m): 9:02am
Final
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 9:17am
I just wonder if other countries do pageants like naija.
Beauty anything..
The thing is just annoying....
It seems to be the modern trend for girls now sef..
10 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by hibiscus76(f): 9:23am
They're not even fine sef..mtcheeew
8 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:24am
Ok
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 9:25am
asides miss delta,nasarawa ,osun y do d rest look like dt
2 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by coolcharm(m): 9:47am
Just give the danm thing to Miss Osun and save the others stress
9 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by ableguy(m): 9:50am
When you are 30+ you will never see a
single person
You have to destroy a relationship to be in a
relationship
Thank me later
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by angelTI(f): 9:50am
I won't say these girls are ugly because we are all wonderfully and fearfully made but nothing special about them. The lighting and make up made some of them look worse
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:51am
85% if them are fugly. 70% are ibos and still cry marginalization.
2 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:51am
WTH!!! All of them just weak like 'stove rope' in terms of beauty Miss Enugu keep head like 'Energy bulb", Miss Imo keep face like "Agidi jollof", Miss Jigawa keep face like "white amala"(lafun), Miss Ondo be like 'Thailand ghost', Miss Abia keep head like 'duracell battery', Miss plateau keep head like 'overripe pimple", Miss Kaduna just be like fastfood moi moi', Miss Ekiti keep face like 'unripe banana'. So these are the 'fine girls' of Abuja??
3 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Chuukwudi(m): 9:51am
I'm from Imo State. I am very disappointed!!!
8 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Finstar: 9:51am
Where did they get all this ugly things?
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Moving4: 9:51am
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Moving4: 9:52am
Cool
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by kbams241: 9:53am
Igbo developers s all I c
1 Like
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by majamajic(m): 9:53am
its only in beauty pageant u see hausa and igbo unite without a fight . igbos representing hausa states peacefully.
but no miss anambra
1 Like
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by demsid(m): 9:53am
Some fine ,some ugly.
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by trigonometry: 9:54am
Lemme get this straight, Why is it only Ibo girls that contests for these rubbish? Is it that they can't put their brains to use for something more productive?
9 Likes
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 9:54am
ugly people only contestant 18 Looks like my ex
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by AmuEwu: 9:54am
|Re: Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) by Banee(m): 9:54am
None
