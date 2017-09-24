Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Contestants 2017 As Voting Commences (Photos) (6501 Views)

Most Beautiful Girl In Akwa Ibom 2017 Contestants (Photos) / Ifeanyi Ubah Disqualifies All Contestants At Most Beautiful Girl In Nnewi / Yetunde Barnabas Wins Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Pageant (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The event which will be holding on 28th October 2017 at Transcorp Hilton Congress Hall is expected to attract several high profile personalities and celebrities. It will involve several entertainment highlights of dance, displays, music and comedy. The pageant has in the past produced top beauty queens who have gone ahead to hit headlines both in businesses and status in the society.



Voting for contestants has commenced on facebook with access to the link below.



‎https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10210659125694456&id=1237489623&ref=content_filter As the countdown continues to the 17th edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja pageant, the organiser Hon. Ejiro Okphiwo has released pictures of the contestants that will battle it out on the big stage.The event which will be holding on 28th October 2017 at Transcorp Hilton Congress Hall is expected to attract several high profile personalities and celebrities. It will involve several entertainment highlights of dance, displays, music and comedy. The pageant has in the past produced top beauty queens who have gone ahead to hit headlines both in businesses and status in the society.Voting for contestants has commenced on facebook with access to the link below.

Instagram @alexreports

Miss kogi and miss jigawa are brighter than their future

@ejiroabuja

Continue





Why only IPob names...







Dead on arrival! Why only IPob names...Dead on arrival! 3 Likes

More here

More see

Ahead 1 Like

future baby mama's .....flavour b looking at them like...... see my opropoto

Final

I just wonder if other countries do pageants like naija.



Beauty anything..





The thing is just annoying....





It seems to be the modern trend for girls now sef.. 10 Likes

They're not even fine sef..mtcheeew 8 Likes

Ok

asides miss delta,nasarawa ,osun y do d rest look like dt 2 Likes

Just give the danm thing to Miss Osun and save the others stress 9 Likes

When you are 30+ you will never see a

single person

You have to destroy a relationship to be in a

relationship

Thank me later

I won't say these girls are ugly because we are all wonderfully and fearfully made but nothing special about them. The lighting and make up made some of them look worse

85% if them are fugly. 70% are ibos and still cry marginalization. 2 Likes

WTH!!! All of them just weak like 'stove rope' in terms of beauty Miss Enugu keep head like 'Energy bulb", Miss Imo keep face like "Agidi jollof", Miss Jigawa keep face like "white amala"(lafun), Miss Ondo be like 'Thailand ghost', Miss Abia keep head like 'duracell battery', Miss plateau keep head like 'overripe pimple", Miss Kaduna just be like fastfood moi moi', Miss Ekiti keep face like 'unripe banana'. So these are the 'fine girls' of Abuja?? 3 Likes

I'm from Imo State. I am very disappointed!!! 8 Likes

Where did they get all this ugly things?

Cool

Igbo developers s all I c 1 Like

its only in beauty pageant u see hausa and igbo unite without a fight . igbos representing hausa states peacefully.



but no miss anambra 1 Like

Some fine ,some ugly.

Lemme get this straight, Why is it only Ibo girls that contests for these rubbish? Is it that they can't put their brains to use for something more productive? 9 Likes

ugly people only contestant 18 Looks like my ex