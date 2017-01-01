₦airaland Forum

Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by damiloladuke: 1:44pm
Shortly after winning the Best Model Nigeria 2016 modeling contest, Modelslink organizers of the Best Model Nigeria contest sent the winner and the first runner up Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo and Pamela Orizu to the Best Model of The World contest to represent Nigeria as their prize.


Best Model of The World grand finals held on the 3rd of December in Istanbul Turkey with models from over 40 countries participating. Best Model of the World is one of the world biggest modeling contest for male and female from all over the world. In its last 29 year, it has produced many international models one of whom is Naomi Campbell. The competition which showcase the models in their casuals, Traditional or National costumes, swimwear and dinner appearance.

Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo the Nigeria representative came top in the female category of the contest beating other contestants from Europe, America, Asia and other African countries represented while Pamela Orizu was the Best Catwalk Model of The World.

Modelslink owners of the Best Model of The World franchise in Nigeria has used this platform to empower many Nigeria youths in the Modeling / Fashion industry in Nigeria and it has also being a very good medium of promoting Nigeria rich culture and tourism potentials to the outside world. Modelslink in the last six years has used the platform to send Nigerian models to countries like Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, USA, Egypt, Dubai (UAE) and United Kingdom.

Through these achievements, Nigeria currently has been given the right to host the world in 2017. We are therefore using this medium to call on the government, cooperate and well meaning Nigerians to support this great event because it has the potentials of that will help change the perception of Nigeria image and promote our rich cultural heritage.


More photos below...









Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by steve6: 1:45pm
FTC ! January 3rd, 2017 !! It's going to be a great year !!!
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Smellymouth: 1:48pm
Nice one...

She is pretty..
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by elmagnifo(m): 1:53pm
The girl is fine. I hope she won't join d cucumber crew grin

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by philtex(m): 2:00pm
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Category1: 2:01pm
Thank God for her...
Black is beautiful...
Intelligence is good.

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:01pm
CUgratulations


Hope U Enjoy Ur Reign
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by princeonx: 2:01pm
elmagnifo:
The girl is fine. I hope she won't join d cucumber crew grin
You enter 2017 with this topic again? You need .....

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by tintingz(m): 2:01pm
So...?

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by abokibozty: 2:02pm
smiley wink wink wink okay

Congratulations to you


Cheers
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by zicoswagg(m): 2:02pm
And Who she epp? undecided

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 2:02pm
Wetin concern me with half Unclad girls?

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:02pm
wow go girl
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:03pm
wow go girl <3
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by informative: 2:03pm
Wao see her looking like crayfish
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Lemonade01(m): 2:03pm
Always knew she's worldclass pretty wink
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 2:04pm
Black is beautiful
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by lavenjcrown: 2:04pm
congrats to her
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by KeengTobbie: 2:04pm
How do some of you manage FTC[/color]? I never seem to see it's possiblilty. [color=#000000]
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:05pm
elmagnifo:
The girl is fine. I hope she won't join d cucumber crew grin

this guy kolomenta. Always keep update with mental case. Hmm
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by sandrahnaub(f): 2:06pm
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by empress101(f): 2:07pm
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Debikanty(m): 2:10pm
She will soon used cucumber

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by YeyeGirl(f): 2:12pm
Congrats Baybay!!!! smiley

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:12pm
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:15pm
Debikanty:
She will soon used cucumber
u na baadddoooogrin
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:16pm
Oya how she wan take epp nigerians
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by elmagnifo(m): 2:19pm
princeonx:

You enter 2017 with this topic again? You need .....
Hmmm I don't forget say we don enter 2017 self. shocked
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 2:22pm
I only came here to check the "I DON'T GIVE A Bleep" crew....I know they must have been here already. I'm not saying I also don't give a Bleep, but just checking on friends. grin grin
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by harshemeyou: 2:24pm
great
Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:25pm
Black is beautiful!

Note to ladies out there who turned bleaching to their hobby...y'all forever be slaves.

Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Cypmeni(m): 2:26pm
Beautiful girl

