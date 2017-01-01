





Best Model of The World grand finals held on the 3rd of December in Istanbul Turkey with models from over 40 countries participating. Best Model of the World is one of the world biggest modeling contest for male and female from all over the world. In its last 29 year, it has produced many international models one of whom is Naomi Campbell. The competition which showcase the models in their casuals, Traditional or National costumes, swimwear and dinner appearance.



Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo the Nigeria representative came top in the female category of the contest beating other contestants from Europe, America, Asia and other African countries represented while Pamela Orizu was the Best Catwalk Model of The World.



Modelslink owners of the Best Model of The World franchise in Nigeria has used this platform to empower many Nigeria youths in the Modeling / Fashion industry in Nigeria and it has also being a very good medium of promoting Nigeria rich culture and tourism potentials to the outside world. Modelslink in the last six years has used the platform to send Nigerian models to countries like Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, USA, Egypt, Dubai (UAE) and United Kingdom.



Through these achievements, Nigeria currently has been given the right to host the world in 2017. We are therefore using this medium to call on the government, cooperate and well meaning Nigerians to support this great event because it has the potentials of that will help change the perception of Nigeria image and promote our rich cultural heritage.





More photos below...



















