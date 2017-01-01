₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,600 members, 3,288,452 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 04:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) (13247 Views)
Student Model Of The Year / Ruth Kadiri Stuns In Custom Made Dress By Ejiro Amos Tafiri - See More At: Http: / Best Model Nigeria 2015, Tickets Now On Sale (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by damiloladuke: 1:44pm
Shortly after winning the Best Model Nigeria 2016 modeling contest, Modelslink organizers of the Best Model Nigeria contest sent the winner and the first runner up Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo and Pamela Orizu to the Best Model of The World contest to represent Nigeria as their prize.
Best Model of The World grand finals held on the 3rd of December in Istanbul Turkey with models from over 40 countries participating. Best Model of the World is one of the world biggest modeling contest for male and female from all over the world. In its last 29 year, it has produced many international models one of whom is Naomi Campbell. The competition which showcase the models in their casuals, Traditional or National costumes, swimwear and dinner appearance.
Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo the Nigeria representative came top in the female category of the contest beating other contestants from Europe, America, Asia and other African countries represented while Pamela Orizu was the Best Catwalk Model of The World.
Modelslink owners of the Best Model of The World franchise in Nigeria has used this platform to empower many Nigeria youths in the Modeling / Fashion industry in Nigeria and it has also being a very good medium of promoting Nigeria rich culture and tourism potentials to the outside world. Modelslink in the last six years has used the platform to send Nigerian models to countries like Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy, USA, Egypt, Dubai (UAE) and United Kingdom.
Through these achievements, Nigeria currently has been given the right to host the world in 2017. We are therefore using this medium to call on the government, cooperate and well meaning Nigerians to support this great event because it has the potentials of that will help change the perception of Nigeria image and promote our rich cultural heritage.
More photos below...
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/01/best-model-nigeria-winner-ejiro-joy.html
1 Like
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by steve6: 1:45pm
FTC ! January 3rd, 2017 !! It's going to be a great year !!!
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Smellymouth: 1:48pm
Nice one...
She is pretty..
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by elmagnifo(m): 1:53pm
The girl is fine. I hope she won't join d cucumber crew
7 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by philtex(m): 2:00pm
C
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Category1: 2:01pm
Thank God for her...
Black is beautiful...
Intelligence is good.
4 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 2:01pm
CUgratulations
Hope U Enjoy Ur Reign
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by princeonx: 2:01pm
elmagnifo:You enter 2017 with this topic again? You need .....
17 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by tintingz(m): 2:01pm
So...?
7 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by abokibozty: 2:02pm
okay
Congratulations to you
Cheers
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by zicoswagg(m): 2:02pm
And Who she epp?
4 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Daslim180(m): 2:02pm
Wetin concern me with half Unclad girls?
5 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:02pm
wow go girl
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:03pm
wow go girl <3
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by informative: 2:03pm
Wao see her looking like crayfish
http://www.nairaland.com/3552112/iphone-6s-sparking-neat-plus
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Lemonade01(m): 2:03pm
Always knew she's worldclass pretty
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 2:04pm
Black is beautiful
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by lavenjcrown: 2:04pm
congrats to her
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by KeengTobbie: 2:04pm
How do some of you manage FTC[/color]? I never seem to see it's possiblilty. [color=#000000]
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by arixsto2(m): 2:05pm
elmagnifo:
this guy kolomenta. Always keep update with mental case. Hmm
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by sandrahnaub(f): 2:06pm
Ok
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by empress101(f): 2:07pm
okay
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Debikanty(m): 2:10pm
She will soon used cucumber
20 Likes
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by YeyeGirl(f): 2:12pm
Congrats Baybay!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:12pm
.
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:15pm
Debikanty:u na baadddoooo
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Khd95(m): 2:16pm
Oya how she wan take epp nigerians
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by elmagnifo(m): 2:19pm
princeonx:Hmmm I don't forget say we don enter 2017 self.
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by abejide1000(m): 2:22pm
I only came here to check the "I DON'T GIVE A Bleep" crew....I know they must have been here already. I'm not saying I also don't give a Bleep, but just checking on friends.
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by harshemeyou: 2:24pm
great
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 2:25pm
Black is beautiful!
Note to ladies out there who turned bleaching to their hobby...y'all forever be slaves.
1 Like
|Re: Ejiro Joy Akpokiniovo Wins Best Model Of The World (Photos) by Cypmeni(m): 2:26pm
Beautiful girl
Ladies Why Do You Wear Mini-skirt If You Dont Feel Comfortable In It? / Lipsticks For Thick Lips / How Will You React When You See Someone Wearing The Same Clothes As Yours?
Viewing this topic: Apus(m), WHOcarex, etunu(f), BarrElChapo(m), chumachuchu(m), Cutesexy1(f), JeRit, Oloro29, zeusdgrt(m), Appelmoik, Seaviolet(m), solja147(m), Princelegacylemoha(m), coolgeorge, bigsholly(f), HOTsnow(m) and 59 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12