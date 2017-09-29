₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by autojosh: 11:57am
Do you doubt the authenticity of your driving licence? Did you use that roadside agent to process yours? FRSC has now taken a step to clear all your doubts.
For those who want to make enquiries about the status of their drivers` licence, kindly call 08150654567 or 08058298826.
https://autojosh.com/driving-licence/
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by LUGBE: 12:09pm
Hmmmm, noise makers
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by teamsynergy: 2:20pm
why not fully digitize the verification process... instead of calling just two numbers
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by soberdrunk(m): 2:20pm
Frsc-------- Oga your driving licence has expired, you shouldn't be driving
Me----------My Nigerian passport has expired too does it mean i have to leave the country?
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by 9jvirgin(m): 2:21pm
Nigerians need numbers to call to report:
1. Road safety extortion
2. Accidents
3. Traffic congestion
4. Suspected illegal road block
5. Errant Road safety officers.
This is a misplaced priority. There is no need to confirm what is fake and charged at extortioned price. And by the way; who is going to call frustrated insane elements like FRSC?
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by Nostradamu(m): 2:22pm
Oya na. This one na food for all those "CBN has deactivated your ATM card" jobless mofos. How in heaven and on earth will they not use other options that doesn't include these irregulaìr phone numbers?
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by tradeplusib: 2:22pm
i pity the person wey go make that call..........
wahala sidon jeje u go wake am, ur OYO!
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by magoo10: 2:22pm
The one that was released by custom boss hameed Ali to verify customs papers is yet to work after sending the numbers of my vehicles papers
Just two numbers released,sometimes I wonder what is really wrong with the system.
The present Nigerian system needs a 'psychiatric test.
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by Financialfree: 2:23pm
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by shugacaneman: 2:23pm
I doubt mine ooo
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by chukwukahenry(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by free2ryhme: 2:24pm
autojosh:
Go to their office
nothing will happen on the phone
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by TPound(m): 2:25pm
ah don't want. just gimme the number of that guy that photo shopped that license into that lady's hand
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by free2ryhme: 2:27pm
autojosh:
You know where you do your license
Just go there jeje and make any enquiry in person
if not, those at the other end of the line will use your life a living hell
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by bedspread: 2:27pm
GREAT ONE BY THE FRSC.....
I JUST HOPE AND PRAY THAT THOSE SADDLED WITH THE RESPONSIBILITY TO PICK THE CALLS WOULD NOT TAKE IT AS THE USUAL GOVERNMENT JOBS WHERE THINGS ARE DONE ANYHOW!!!
CONTROL MEASURES SHOULD BE PUT IN PLACE TO CHECK FOR ANY FORM OF INCOMPETENCE, LAZINESS OR I SONT CARE ATTITUDE....
I ONCE CALLED TGE NUMBERS I SAW ON THE NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL WEBSITE.... AND THE RESPONSE I GOT WAS CRAZY AND IRRITATING
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by bettercreature(m): 2:27pm
Rubbish.
Why not add a page on their website where you can easily query the authenticity of your license
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by michael03: 2:29pm
That's rite,@ least I will ask any1 dat stop me for road nd claims my license is fake,to call dese numbas to verify. God don catch dem
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by Harbeyg09(m): 2:30pm
What of trekking license for we that don't have car
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by airminem(f): 2:30pm
Can IPOB nationals collect Nigeria driver license?
Just asking for an IPOB brother.
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by doshboyjude(m): 2:33pm
Harbeyg09:i totaly agree with u ...
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by Flexherbal(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by 989900: 2:35pm
wellmax:The comment I have been looking for.
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by Jabioro: 2:37pm
Nonsense in this digitalized eral..this should be turn to comedy section where every readers would see it as wkend entertament...@least we have 20 million driving license holders..d calls jamming!
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by BornAgainMay: 2:39pm
Yorubas and Hausas
Can't you see that Nigeria we all fantasized is not forthcoming?
For how long are we going to continue to live together even when our differences are obvious? We can't develop with such hatred that is prevalent among us the Nigerian populace.
Restructuring won't even be able to solve this national question that have kept us static and that's pushing us towards a collapse State.
The best thing for us the Nigerian populace to do is to sit on a round table and discuss if we actually want to keep existing together or we want to be separated.
If the answer is separation, allow the ppl that want to go to go and we will all go and build our various communities.
Let's stop being deluded, Nigeria can't get any better. The moment we realize this, the better for us and our entire generation.
Let us all campaign for Referendum and BiaExit
Join hand and help the igbos.
Nigeria will be more better.
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by oriewanbe: 2:44pm
just load ur phone with enough credit, this kind call they sap credit o
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by iconlegend(m): 2:44pm
FRSC cannot be serious.
Just 2 phone numbers for over 30 million drivers in Nigeria.
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by birdsview(m): 2:56pm
teamsynergy:I tire o
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by lelvin(m): 3:05pm
Am sure their call rate will be like you calling North Korea... That's if the number connects oooo
What happened to developing an app that is flexible to use
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by KarisLam: 3:05pm
ok.. good move FRSC
Talking about cars and driving ,if you own a car kindly go thru this thread here >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse
|Re: Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC by ifenadi(m): 3:11pm
I just called one of the numbers. The guy at the other side is very professional. My problem was solved
