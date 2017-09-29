Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Numbers To Call To Verify The Validity Of Your Driving Licence - FRSC (4391 Views)

For those who want to make enquiries about the status of their drivers` licence, kindly call 08150654567 or 08058298826.



Hmmmm, noise makers 1 Like 1 Share

why not fully digitize the verification process... instead of calling just two numbers 15 Likes 2 Shares





Nigerians need numbers to call to report:

1. Road safety extortion

2. Accidents

3. Traffic congestion

4. Suspected illegal road block

5. Errant Road safety officers.



This is a misplaced priority. There is no need to confirm what is fake and charged at extortioned price. And by the way; who is going to call frustrated insane elements like FRSC? 10 Likes 1 Share

Oya na. This one na food for all those "CBN has deactivated your ATM card" jobless mofos. How in heaven and on earth will they not use other options that doesn't include these irregulaìr phone numbers?







wahala sidon jeje u go wake am, ur OYO!





i pity the person wey go make that call..........wahala sidon jeje u go wake am, ur OYO! 2 Likes

The one that was released by custom boss hameed Ali to verify customs papers is yet to work after sending the numbers of my vehicles papers



Just two numbers released,sometimes I wonder what is really wrong with the system.



The present Nigerian system needs a 'psychiatric test. 3 Likes 1 Share

.

I doubt mine ooo

..

Go to their office



nothing will happen on the phone Go to their officenothing will happen on the phone

ah don't want. just gimme the number of that guy that photo shopped that license into that lady's hand

You know where you do your license



Just go there jeje and make any enquiry in person



if not, those at the other end of the line will use your life a living hell You know where you do your licenseJust go there jeje and make any enquiry in personif not, those at the other end of the line will use your life a living hell

GREAT ONE BY THE FRSC.....



I JUST HOPE AND PRAY THAT THOSE SADDLED WITH THE RESPONSIBILITY TO PICK THE CALLS WOULD NOT TAKE IT AS THE USUAL GOVERNMENT JOBS WHERE THINGS ARE DONE ANYHOW!!!



CONTROL MEASURES SHOULD BE PUT IN PLACE TO CHECK FOR ANY FORM OF INCOMPETENCE, LAZINESS OR I SONT CARE ATTITUDE....



I ONCE CALLED TGE NUMBERS I SAW ON THE NIGERIAN IMMIGRATION OFFICIAL WEBSITE.... AND THE RESPONSE I GOT WAS CRAZY AND IRRITATING

Rubbish.

Why not add a page on their website where you can easily query the authenticity of your license 1 Like 1 Share

That's rite,@ least I will ask any1 dat stop me for road nd claims my license is fake,to call dese numbas to verify. God don catch dem

What of trekking license for we that don't have car 1 Like

Can IPOB nationals collect Nigeria driver license?





Just asking for an IPOB brother. 1 Like

Harbeyg09:

What of trekking license for we that don't have car i totaly agree with u ... i totaly agree with u ... 1 Like

Ok

wellmax:

Rubbish.

Why not add a page on their website where you can easily query the authenticity of your license The comment I have been looking for.

Nonsense in this digitalized eral..this should be turn to comedy section where every readers would see it as wkend entertament...@least we have 20 million driving license holders..d calls jamming!

just load ur phone with enough credit, this kind call they sap credit o

FRSC cannot be serious.

Just 2 phone numbers for over 30 million drivers in Nigeria.

teamsynergy:

why not fully digitize the verification process... instead of calling just two numbers I tire o I tire o

Am sure their call rate will be like you calling North Korea... That's if the number connects oooo



What happened to developing an app that is flexible to use

ok.. good move FRSC







