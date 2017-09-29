₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,886,949 members, 3,822,574 topics. Date: Friday, 29 September 2017 at 03:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) (6148 Views)
Tboss, Debie-Rise & Marvis With Annie Idibia & Chichi Igbo At The Airport (Pics) / Is Chichi Igbo Nigeria's Best Swagged Female Celebrity At The Moment? (photos) / Chichi Igbo Berates Olamide For Joking About The Murder Of 50 People In Orlando (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by alobispot(m): 12:56pm
So after many years of speculations and little hints, former Super Falcons star, Chichi Igbo aka Chified, has come out as a lesbian..
The football star today on her Instagram page some moments ago while partaking in the viral #forthatdickchallenge, #forthepussychallenge, the tomboy shared some quite interesting lyrics, which she revealed she will spend 14 years for a lady’s genitals and it’s sold her off.
This is because the challenge has the females do the #forthed*ckchallenge and the males do the #forthep*ssychallenge but Chified chose the latter and well…
See below;
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/former-super-falcons-chified-lesbian/
2 Shares
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:58pm
Good for you
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:01pm
This one is already a man...no need. You are straight.
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 1:05pm
Is he a girl?
10 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:08pm
dingbang:
6 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by GavelSlam: 1:09pm
He's like most men.
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Antoinemercer: 3:29pm
This one is a man na
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:29pm
Boy
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by lelvin(m): 3:29pm
He or she?
Are those lyrics he/she is dropping? Wow! Efe finally got competition
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 3:30pm
dingbang:
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Diesel1(m): 3:30pm
who is this clown?
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by vicky6: 3:30pm
This one should just go for male organs surgery *spits*
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 3:30pm
Someone told me that sex is overrated, that most people make mistakes giving it all their attention during the days of their youth and later regret as they grow older.
.
Not only would lesbianism land her in jail, but it would also put her in the hospital first because there are big problems that comes from oral s*x
.
I even wrote something about it on my blog www.realfitbody.com 2 reasons why you should stop having oral s*x right now
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 3:31pm
Noooo she is not a lesbian!
She dating a guy would make her gay
2 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 3:31pm
We know before. Oya go back inside.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Flashh: 3:31pm
We know you are a lesbian teytey na.
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by gypsey(m): 3:32pm
what kinda Creature is this?
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 3:32pm
ehhnn better for d guy
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by JaffyJoe(m): 3:32pm
And this is somebody's sonughter. *Spits*
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by fvckme(f): 3:32pm
Just one condom would have prevented this
3 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by cold(m): 3:32pm
Ok
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by meditator(m): 3:32pm
she chose her suit. No male suitors so she settled for the less
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:33pm
Whoever is dating this muscle lady is trying. Accept my sympathy.
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:33pm
dingbang:
Exactly
2 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by stephen109(m): 3:33pm
ipob product!...
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Ebuks(m): 3:34pm
GOD HAVE MERCY. HELL IS REAL AS HEAVEN IS REAL.
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by YelloweWest: 3:34pm
We've always known na
1 Like
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 3:34pm
Moderators see the word "pussy" and loose their senses in the pelvis
2 Likes
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by abdelrahman: 3:34pm
Biafrans
|Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 3:35pm
This mascurade won't go and sitdown one place
Any Known Shop? / Arsenal Chairman Hill-wood Suffers Heart Attack / Players Union Wants Proper Congress For NPL
Viewing this topic: Ghokes(m), chuka25(m), royale442(m), zmtoz, Rio84(m), jetbomber17, uzzyj(m), therealwajo, azeezhy(m), abbeylli(m), Fairboy(m), ijewejones, LeediaLee(f), combatant2015, Ucheosefoh(m), oluwasegun400, NaijaOrNothing, nrexzy(m), Olumideta(m), specter(m), Lilimax(f), LagosismyHome(f), nameoh, Emperor07(m), zlatan(m), Wristler, ismail0007(m), megawebber, feezy(m), Fearlessmogul40, okopido, vorigan, Rotiix(m), bettymatty, mj245, ShyCypher(m), friedakara, Asiwaju9ja(m), Adekoolz(m), DollyBig, omotolsy(m), iykenex(m), Bigblogman(m), TeejayInstinct, andreme(m), BomboyOnline, AuroraB(f), Lestyn99, odigilimorrison(m), LUCKIE2014(m), Succinct1(m), GetHelpWorldwid, seyerich(m), odukoko(m), TOMwizzi, Goodyness(f), omigyman(m), xwebyna(m), nwanna89(m), wellheads(m), Clergy20, stevecantrell, freda506(f), TundeHashim(m), apexJ(m), bounju(m), Zukoslim(m), kingsley55(m), Benuromi, BounceNigeria, Nashume, Raintaker(m), tunesoft(m), goodyvin02(m), santakris, Taich(m), kullozone(m), Donemmaco(m), chochopiro(m), kenedy175(m), realbitez(m), Franklyly, aktolly54(m), Tiwaz2, akinade28(f), oyesco09, kizsis, ceejayluv(m), Milldon(m), dmoville(m), Felix93(m), BCISLTD, oluwapsalmy(m), calliope(f), feloj, Adukey, muzzol, Darangi007, Tynover, GIS5474(m), steric58(m), bornmekus, Mechanics96, KingsJohnson(m), Dynamik007(m), banre(m), campbelljosh(m), magoo10, Fordzzy(m), Bobnotrouble, emmyspark007(m), firebaby(f), OluOlaLekan(m), melya(m), propzncribz, Onyema1(m), Billbruno, Sakie, WudBMother, Alexk2(m), geoinvestor(m), jameslojohn(m), Diraxkgb(m), Ogurube, ConradAma, RealSleek(m), CORE(m), Coded7, sogodihno, justi4jesu(f), taitoys(m), SonOfmercy007, omobamatrix, guru03(m), Marvis4real(f), Mayor75(m), golpen(m), Foxtrox266, dives(m), omohayek, debetmx(m), Tjesctacy(m), snazzy5050(m), balogz(m), bos24(m), HASSANAASIA(f), mhizRobb(f), idealsico(m), jamislaw(m), ajamek, zaramgrand(f), Bizibi(m), DjAndroid, iPopAlomo(m), hollyayo(m), Samsparkz(m), chibowobbed(m), blessgreg, mekusa12, Klinee, Omolaraolorunda(f), Vivly(f), Jerroryb123, hadeequeen, ebube89(f), OlaOlabode1104, ricki, Gee001(f), lanresz(m), bolaji3071(m), Ogashub(m), double0seven(m), vidi88(m), andymola(m), Foodforthought(m), Joiedevivre, keylaz, Smooth14, Michaelmercy(m), frank4578(m), peakbiz(m), Tobyjagz, vedaxcool(m), onecmus, olalerey(m), stewatt(m), alobispot(m), hakeem4(m), Coscyn, wristbangle(m), Abdul315(m), Olateous, yoged(m), livinus009(m), chy70, Donfluenik(m), TITOBIGZ(m), kingLebron, BraveHeart72(m), forghon, Jh0wsef(m), Berezi99 and 330 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4