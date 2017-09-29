₦airaland Forum

"I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by alobispot(m): 12:56pm
So after many years of speculations and little hints, former Super Falcons star, Chichi Igbo aka Chified, has come out as a lesbian..

The football star today on her Instagram page some moments ago while partaking in the viral #forthatdickchallenge, #forthepussychallenge, the tomboy shared some quite interesting lyrics, which she revealed she will spend 14 years for a lady’s genitals and it’s sold her off.

This is because the challenge has the females do the #forthed*ckchallenge and the males do the #forthep*ssychallenge but Chified chose the latter and well…

See below;


See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/former-super-falcons-chified-lesbian/

2 Shares

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 12:58pm
Good for you

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:01pm
This one is already a man...no need. You are straight.

49 Likes 2 Shares

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 1:05pm
Is he a girl?

10 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 1:08pm
dingbang:
This one is already a man...no need. You are straight.
grin grin grin

6 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by GavelSlam: 1:09pm
He's like most men.
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Antoinemercer: 3:29pm
This one is a man na

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:29pm
Boy

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by lelvin(m): 3:29pm
He or she?
Are those lyrics he/she is dropping? Wow! Efe finally got competition

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Firstcitizen: 3:30pm
dingbang:
This one is already a man...no need. You are straight.


grin grin grin grin grin grin
grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Diesel1(m): 3:30pm
who is this clown?
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by vicky6: 3:30pm
This one should just go for male organs surgery *spits* sad
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 3:30pm
Someone told me that sex is overrated, that most people make mistakes giving it all their attention during the days of their youth and later regret as they grow older.
.
Not only would lesbianism land her in jail, but it would also put her in the hospital first because there are big problems that comes from oral s*x
.
I even wrote something about it on my blog www.realfitbody.com 2 reasons why you should stop having oral s*x right now
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 3:31pm
Noooo she is not a lesbian!
She dating a guy would make her gay

2 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 3:31pm
We know before. Oya go back inside.

2 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Flashh: 3:31pm
We know you are a lesbian teytey na. grin

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by gypsey(m): 3:32pm
what kinda Creature is this? shocked

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 3:32pm
ehhnn better for d guy
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by JaffyJoe(m): 3:32pm
And this is somebody's sonughter. *Spits*

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by fvckme(f): 3:32pm
Just one condom would have prevented this sad

3 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by cold(m): 3:32pm
Ok
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by meditator(m): 3:32pm
she chose her suit. No male suitors so she settled for the less
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by gurunlocker: 3:33pm
Whoever is dating this muscle lady is trying. Accept my sympathy.

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 3:33pm
dingbang:
This one is already a man...no need. You are straight.

Exactly

2 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by stephen109(m): 3:33pm
ipob product!...
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Ebuks(m): 3:34pm
GOD HAVE MERCY. HELL IS REAL AS HEAVEN IS REAL.
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by YelloweWest: 3:34pm
We've always known na

1 Like

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 3:34pm
Moderators see the word "pussy" and loose their senses in the pelvis grin

2 Likes

Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by abdelrahman: 3:34pm
Biafrans gringrin
Re: "I Am A Sinner For Pussy" - Chichi Igbo Comes Out As Lesbian? (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 3:35pm
This mascurade won't go and sitdown one place

