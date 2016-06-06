₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by dinma007: 4:14pm
This should be president Buhari’s cutest photo since his return from London for medical vacation. He was pictured adjusting his glasses while smiling shortly after Juma’at Prayer today in Abuja.
http://www.lailasblog.com/cute-photo-president-buhari-smiles-shortly-jumaat-prayer/
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by mofeoluwadassah: 4:17pm
who him smile epp
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by EliteBiz: 4:22pm
Fayose 2019
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by yarimo(m): 4:49pm
may God continue to bless you, sir keep on the good work you are doing for nigeria and nigerians. BUHARI til 2023. Meanwhile mumu IPOBIANS and other criminal minded ones right now
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Praisles(f): 5:07pm
Kindly tag his meme
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Edu3Again: 5:35pm
MURDEROUS MAN!
You condemned IPOB that does not kill.
Buhari & APC will not even condemn the Fulani Herdsmen that rape & kill people.
You called the Army out against unarmed IPOB.
They refuse to call the Army againt Fulani Herdsmen.
http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/06/we-will-not-use-military-force-against-fulani-herdsmen-fg/
How can you escape judgement from Jesus?
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by hoygift: 5:35pm
Me I no go lie buhari is a handsome old man, talk true forget em doings em fine pass your grandpa...
I no de support am o me I be Igbo o, but I like to talk true if I see am thank you zoologists
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by ayatt(m): 5:35pm
won't you rather love this man...
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Jeezuzpick(m): 5:35pm
Baba, abeg, no more smiling to London o.
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by EVILFOREST: 5:36pm
Has he downloaded ECONOMIC SENSE...??
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by chidibond(m): 5:36pm
Nice
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by asokoromadam: 5:36pm
A president that never speaks
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by mrphysics(m): 5:36pm
This will be the saddest moment of some people right now
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by osemoses1234(m): 5:36pm
Fine man some people go get heart attack when Dem see this picture
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Mario619(m): 5:37pm
He should be getting ready to go to jail!! ICC say NO to Nigeria leaving the organization!!!
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by maximunimpact(m): 5:37pm
That's my President, much love PMB!
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Foxtrox266: 5:37pm
dinma007:Who Care's apart from sarrki,,,, nonsense!!!
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by joeaz58: 5:37pm
fine monkey.....
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by majamajic(m): 5:37pm
At least no pressure again from Kanu and co
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by nototribalist: 5:37pm
Terrorist
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by WowSweetGuy(m): 5:37pm
RUBBISH...Smiling while the country is not working.
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by kelvinUchiha: 5:37pm
Make una chill! Even Americans insult their president like mad.
I love my president somehow.
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by alphaconde(m): 5:38pm
WAITING TO SEE OSINBAJO AFTER CHURCH ON SUNDAY
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by badttrader(m): 5:38pm
Sharp guy
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by nototribalist: 5:38pm
Old illiterate President, that should be in the bedroom. Idiott
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by luckyboss(m): 5:38pm
the president of photograph ..
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by PMBtill2023(m): 5:38pm
dinma007:Just LOVE this man walahi,only a fool will not like good things
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Vickiweezy(m): 5:38pm
Cute?
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by free2ryhme: 5:39pm
dinma007:
Cant the man have fun in peace
must everything be in the news
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by Sultty(m): 5:39pm
This should be his cutest, but I prefer this one
|Re: President Buhari, His Glasses & Smiles In Cute Photo Shortly After Jumaat Prayer by SalamRushdie: 5:39pm
Hardship and badluck personified..never seen a more useless and wicked leader
