http://www.lailasblog.com/cute-photo-president-buhari-smiles-shortly-jumaat-prayer/ This should be president Buhari’s cutest photo since his return from London for medical vacation. He was pictured adjusting his glasses while smiling shortly after Juma’at Prayer today in Abuja. 36 Likes 5 Shares

who him smile epp

Fayose 2019

may God continue to bless you, sir keep on the good work you are doing for nigeria and nigerians. BUHARI til 2023. Meanwhile mumu IPOBIANS and other criminal minded ones right now

Kindly tag his meme

MURDEROUS MAN!



You condemned IPOB that does not kill.



Buhari & APC will not even condemn the Fulani Herdsmen that rape & kill people.









You called the Army out against unarmed IPOB.



They refuse to call the Army againt Fulani Herdsmen.



http://dailypost.ng/2016/06/06/we-will-not-use-military-force-against-fulani-herdsmen-fg/





How can you escape judgement from Jesus?





I no de support am o me I be Igbo o, but I like to talk true if I see am thank you zoologists Me I no go lie buhari is a handsome old man, talk true forget em doings em fine pass your grandpa...I no de support am o me I be Igbo o, but I like to talk true if I see am thank you zoologists

won't you rather love this man...

Baba, abeg, no more smiling to London o.

Has he downloaded ECONOMIC SENSE...??

Nice

A president that never speaks

This will be the saddest moment of some people right now

Fine man some people go get heart attack when Dem see this picture

He should be getting ready to go to jail!! ICC say NO to Nigeria leaving the organization!!!

That's my President, much love PMB!

Who Care's apart from sarrki,,,, nonsense!!! Who Care's apart from sarrki,,,, nonsense!!!

fine monkey.....

At least no pressure again from Kanu and co

Terrorist

RUBBISH...Smiling while the country is not working.

Make una chill! Even Americans insult their president like mad.

I love my president somehow. 7 Likes 2 Shares

WAITING TO SEE OSINBAJO AFTER CHURCH ON SUNDAY

Sharp guy

Old illiterate President, that should be in the bedroom. Idiott

the president of photograph ..

Just LOVE this man walahi,only a fool will not like good things Just LOVE this man walahi,only a fool will not like good things

Cute?

Cant the man have fun in peace



must everything be in the news Cant the man have fun in peacemust everything be in the news 2 Likes

This should be his cutest, but I prefer this one