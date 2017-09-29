₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ozdibaba: 4:35pm
Lesbian woman from Nigeria attempts suicide shortly before Home Office tries to deport her
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/nneka-obazee-lesbian-woman-nigeria-suicide-attempt-deportation-home-office-a7973896.html
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by ladyF(f): 4:41pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ozdibaba: 4:43pm
nigerians will kill her for being a lesbian if she should come
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Chinachriss(m): 4:53pm
Some people will just be claiming gay just to be granted asylum overseas.
The hustle is real. Me, I de for this Nigeria. We go hammer well well. Baba God de for throne. Overseas or not overseas, what is mine is mine.
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by BALLOSKI: 7:04pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by petkoffdrake2(m): 7:04pm
And Name Checkers are confused...
I should read all these cos of Lesbian talk?? Una no serious
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by IAMSASHY(f): 7:04pm
She shud beta remain dere
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by elitejosef: 7:04pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ne0w1zarD: 7:04pm
If she come Naija, her family bashing alone is enough...
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ukalejohn(m): 7:05pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by cristianisraeli: 7:05pm
who cares if shes lesbian in nigeria...we have many problems to worry about already..i dont blame her nobody wants to come to hell
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Uceegal: 7:06pm
Please who read the whole post, help me with an executive summary. I only know someone wanted to kill herself by herself, any other thing?
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by madridguy(m): 7:06pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Zico5(m): 7:06pm
Imagine, she should be deported asap to Nigeria where lesbianism is not tolerated or allowed to serve as lesson. Nneka,she sounds like one of them ipobs. Good for her and I wish her speedy recovery as she is preparing to return back
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by dlondonbadboy: 7:07pm
Nobody wants anything to do with Nigeria, even lesbians, gays, pastors, boxers, footballers, nobody!
They rather die and go straight to hell than ever return to the cursed and devilish country called Nigeria, where the politicians milk the people dry unend because they have brainless zombies who would always defend them.
Is there anybody on this thread right now that is proud to be a Nigerian?
Thunder fire Nigeria!
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by vicky6: 7:07pm
ms lesbian you better stay there Nigerians are angry
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by GreenMavro: 7:07pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by PissedOffWeed(m): 7:07pm
She knows what awaits her!
Tho many lesbians are in our society, no action is being unleashed on them except the stigma and the people trynna cash out on you.
The Govt aiint doing shii!!
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by chinoify: 7:08pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by brainpulse: 7:08pm
Too bad and disgraceful for her. One thing I am sure of is that majority of igbo women are not lesbians, they are disciplined more than that level.
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:08pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by SweetJoystick(m): 7:09pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:09pm
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by kinkie(f): 7:10pm
i swear people will be claiming gay or lesbian so they can travel out under the disguise of seeking asylum..nonsense
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by 2kass(m): 7:10pm
Chai... embarrassed herself and her son on top U.K residency.
Te mi onibaje
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by simplemach(m): 7:10pm
Nawaoooo
With the way prick dey sweet, na him person go dey follow her fellow woman
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by medolab90(m): 7:10pm
Singing.... ..
.. You are welcome in the name of the lord
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by zavalskii(m): 7:11pm
People will insult gays and lesbians here but will be the first to claim asylum on the basis of LGBT hypocrisy ohhhh.
Potential asylum seekers on same basis will read this and grow mad.
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Evaberry(f): 7:11pm
HannahHitler see how our sister has suffered so much.
LGBT struggle is real.
but Hannah do you really think she's a lesbian. I feel there's a twitch to her story
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:12pm
Uceegal:
Me self, no read the post, too long,
anyway, if they tell you, come and tell me too
