Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ozdibaba: 4:35pm
Lesbian woman from Nigeria attempts suicide shortly before Home Office tries to deport her

Nneka Obazee overdosed on pain medication after finding out she was being returned to her home country of Nigeria


A lesbian asylum seeker attempted to take her own life in order to stop herself being deported from the UK.

Nneka Obazee, 34, was meant to be flown on a charter flight to her home country of Nigeria but she overdosed on pain medication which led to her hospitalisation, according to activist group Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants.


Ms Obazee was set to be deported along with her 19-year-old stepson on an 11pm charter flight on Wednesday back to her home country despite fearing for her life, causing outrage from the LGBTQ community.

“When Nneka was made aware that she would be returned to Nigeria she was so frightened that she attempted to suicide and took an overdose which demonstrates how dire the situation would be for her if she was returned to Nigeria” a spokesperson for LGSM, who are in direct contact with Ms Obazee, told The Independent.

Her step-son was deported and is now arriving in Nigeria without his mother or a support network.

Ms Obazee came to the UK in March 2013 on a visit with her abusive husband and stepson and took the opportunity to run away for him while in the UK. It was only once in the country that she says she felt she was able to reveal her sexuality.

For the past four years Nneka has been living in Manchester and is an active member of the cities LGBT+ community, organising with the queer migrant group African Rainbow Family.

Ms Obazee has had her case rejected by the Home Office and failed two appeals tribunals. She is currently undergoing a judicial review.

“Sexual identity is a very difficult thing to have to ‘prove’, not least when it has been the cause of significant trauma in the past,” LGBTIQ specialist senior caseworker at Asylum Aid, Rajiv Bera, told The Independent.

Mr Bera added that he continually represents people who have exhausted their refugee status determination and appeals process without success but “With adequate representation and proper support, the same people have gone on to eventually win their cases”.

It is also not uncommon for the same LGBTQ+ asylum seekers to suffer from mental health problems:

“By the time they are recognised as refugees, they have experienced the effects of disbelief, destitution and detention, often at a huge cost to their mental health” he said.

Ms Obazee has experienced severe mental health issues, including depression according to LGSM, which she says have been exacerbated by the asylum process. The group have said that since being detained her mental health has worsened and she has suffered a nervous breakdown which has included thoughts of suicide.

Last year a report by LGBT charity STONEWALL and UK Lesbian and Gay Immigration Group found that UK detention centres were poorly equipped to deal with the needs of LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

It detailed how LGBT detainees were denied access to HIV and anti-depression medication well as being bullied, harassed or physically attacked by other detainees, and victims said they did not feel protected by detention staff.

Leila Zadeh, director of UKLGIG, told The Independent that the organisation was concerned about Ms Obazee’s deportation: “We are concerned that too often people’s sexuality is disbelieved and asylum claims incorrectly refused. It’s also concerning that somebody can be removed from the country when there is a judicial review outstanding.”

A spokesperson for Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants told The Independent: “Only two months ago we joyfully celebrated with our friend Nneka at London LGBT+ Pride and now all we can do is watch powerlessly as she is railroaded through an unjust and inhumane immigration system to face certain danger in Nigeria.”

In 2013 Nigeria made same-sex marriage illegal and according to a report from Human Rights Watch the law is “used by some police officers and members of the public to legitimise abuses against LGBT people”.

Anti-gay laws in Nigeria can lead to punishments including 14 years in prison to death by stoning and LGBTQ people are frequently faced with violence due to their orientation and gender identity.

Ms Obazee is currently in Yarls Wood.

A spokesperson for the Home Office told The Independent: “We do not routinely comment on operational activity.”


http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/nneka-obazee-lesbian-woman-nigeria-suicide-attempt-deportation-home-office-a7973896.html

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by ladyF(f): 4:41pm
Hian

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ozdibaba: 4:43pm
nigerians will kill her for being a lesbian if she should come

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Chinachriss(m): 4:53pm
Some people will just be claiming gay just to be granted asylum overseas.

The hustle is real. Me, I de for this Nigeria. We go hammer well well. Baba God de for throne. Overseas or not overseas, what is mine is mine.

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by BALLOSKI: 7:04pm
cry
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by petkoffdrake2(m): 7:04pm
And Name Checkers are confused...


I should read all these cos of Lesbian talk?? Una no serious undecided

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by IAMSASHY(f): 7:04pm
She shud beta remain dere undecided
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by elitejosef: 7:04pm
Chai
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ne0w1zarD: 7:04pm
grin

If she come Naija, her family bashing alone is enough...

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Ukalejohn(m): 7:05pm
Smh
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by cristianisraeli: 7:05pm
who cares if shes lesbian in nigeria...we have many problems to worry about already..i dont blame her nobody wants to come to hell

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Uceegal: 7:06pm
Please who read the whole post, help me with an executive summary. I only know someone wanted to kill herself by herself, any other thing?

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by madridguy(m): 7:06pm
grin
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Zico5(m): 7:06pm
Imagine, she should be deported asap to Nigeria where lesbianism is not tolerated or allowed to serve as lesson. Nneka,she sounds like one of them ipobs. Good for her and I wish her speedy recovery as she is preparing to return back

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by dlondonbadboy: 7:07pm
Nobody wants anything to do with Nigeria, even lesbians, gays, pastors, boxers, footballers, nobody!

They rather die and go straight to hell than ever return to the cursed and devilish country called Nigeria, where the politicians milk the people dry unend because they have brainless zombies who would always defend them.

Is there anybody on this thread right now that is proud to be a Nigerian?

Thunder fire Nigeria! angry

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by vicky6: 7:07pm
ms lesbian you better stay there cheesy Nigerians are angry
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by GreenMavro: 7:07pm
chai
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by PissedOffWeed(m): 7:07pm
cheesy

She knows what awaits her!


Tho many lesbians are in our society, no action is being unleashed on them except the stigma and the people trynna cash out on you.


The Govt aiint doing shii!!

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by chinoify: 7:08pm
Yr
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by brainpulse: 7:08pm
Too bad and disgraceful for her. One thing I am sure of is that majority of igbo women are not lesbians, they are disciplined more than that level.

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:08pm
Jesus is God
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by SweetJoystick(m): 7:09pm
nonsense
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:09pm
xf
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by kinkie(f): 7:10pm
i swear people will be claiming gay or lesbian so they can travel out under the disguise of seeking asylum..nonsense

Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by 2kass(m): 7:10pm
Chai... embarrassed herself and her son on top U.K residency.

Te mi onibaje
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by simplemach(m): 7:10pm
Nawaoooo
With the way prick dey sweet, na him person go dey follow her fellow woman
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by medolab90(m): 7:10pm
Singing.... ..

.. You are welcome in the name of the lord
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by zavalskii(m): 7:11pm
People will insult gays and lesbians here but will be the first to claim asylum on the basis of LGBT hypocrisy ohhhh.
Potential asylum seekers on same basis will read this and grow mad.
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Evaberry(f): 7:11pm
..

HannahHitler see how our sister has suffered so much.


LGBT struggle is real.


but Hannah do you really think she's a lesbian. I feel there's a twitch to her story
Re: Nneka Obazee: Lesbian Meant To Be Deported To Nigeria Tries To Commit Suicide by Hier(m): 7:12pm
Uceegal:
Please who read the whole post, help me with an executive summary. I only know someone wanted to kill herself by herself, any other thing?

Me self, no read the post, too long,

anyway, if they tell you, come and tell me too

