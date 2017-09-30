Permit me to digress a bit





I lik using A & B in my analysis.

Mr A and Mr B had a fight, d fight resulted to a court case.

Mr A is Nig and B is kanu

Mr A accused B so bad tht d court had to remand B.

After everything A was found out to hv no case against B n B was bailed while d case was adjourned.



Now Mr A couldn't wait to appear in court against B but decided to send some of his loyalists to go and kill B even when d case is ongoing in a competent court.

Those live ammunitions,bullet holes on walls n windows and dead bodies of mr B's relatives are exhibits of an attempted murder against mr B.



My question now is,

will the court still summon Mr B and judge him without doing anything to A?

Will the court B silent on the acts of mr A as if nothing happened?

If this happens,then there is no law.



The truth remains tht d cause of d issue is yet unresolved hence d struggle is far from over. Get ready to kill as many more.

Its only a mad man tht does same thing expecting another result.



My respect goes to all well meaning HAUSA communities for the way they behaved this time.

Honestly iv not seen muslims behave lik tht bfo. It must be commended to even wearing our Igbo attires just to preach peace in d face of d opposite. This shows there re still educated n good ones amongs them afterall.

Not lik the ones we hav on nairaland thinking they re doing any one, forgetting tht when it starts, every part of Nigeria will b touched.



For those tht saw d pix of those Ipob guys eating under army detention, do u know how much peace only tht video can bring.

I saw d chicken laps in most of their food.

So this government can really do such, if then, y d attack all this while. Why havent u called Ipob since as u called boko haram and MEND.

In my last opinion, i advocated tht they d govt should invite kanu, treat him well and if possible, give him fake hope which i said was still wrong, but tht will buy them time n endurance on ipob side. Now Obasanjo is advising same, speaking from both sides of his mouth.



The truth is tht even if u kill kanu, many more will arise. it calls for concern cos young ones are growing with hate inside them.



Just lik u treat a house help bad with all d works in d house n not treat ur children likewise, u are only helping d house help for future without knowing.

This govt will one day be over and books shall be opened for remembrance by another govt. This govt will always b a reference for any judgment given then.

If herdsmen who we all have their pix n videos carrying Ak47 have not been declared terrorists cos they re kinsmen but people carrying sticks in self defense which is in law are now tagged terrorist, then something has happened to our senses.



The Igbos re highly marginalized in this country. Its not something u guess, its as clear as crystal.

We work so hard to make ends meet, nothing to make life easy or happy thereafter, no amusement parks n all tht. No federal presence, all our roads re death traps, yet police mounts every pole, collecting money n slapping u ontop. The hustle, pain, neglect,frustration n intimidation is real brothers.

Its not just for pity sake.

This was same treatment given to Israelites in Egypt.

And when we complain, we re killed instead.





Pmb said he belong to everyone n no one, we took him serious but no, it was plagiarized, meaning copy n paste, he never meant it including all campaign promises.



D government knows exactly what to do for peace to reign but they re just too proud. This is as a result of bad advicers.

Let them do d right thing before it'stoo late. 6 Likes 2 Shares