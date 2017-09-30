₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by AmericanQuarter: 7:58pm On Sep 29
John Nnia Nwodo bowing down in reverence to Obi of Onitsha,Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Ugochukwu Achebe,Agbogidi CFR ,MNI while receiving him at the Chatham House
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by philchudi: 8:09pm On Sep 29
One of d few good elders from d east.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Karlman: 8:10pm On Sep 29
philchudi:...MEANING?
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by philchudi: 8:12pm On Sep 29
Karlman:WHAT?
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Karlman: 8:21pm On Sep 29
philchudi:wry
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by UAE123(m): 8:26pm On Sep 29
A total sign of respect to a highly respected traditional ruler who has remain a-political in all issues.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Eastfield1: 8:44pm On Sep 29
I posted the full speech of Ohaneze at cattham house.
guess what the mode did?
http://www.nairaland.com/4086390/restructuring-nigeria-full-speech-ohaneze
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by shallysgirl: 8:47pm On Sep 29
Nice pics
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by MICHEALADEX(m): 8:55pm On Sep 29
Thats the true ruler not this boffon called kanu...only ipob fools will quote me
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Iyajelili(f): 8:59pm On Sep 29
Was he suppose to sit on the king's head? I'm not understanding please
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by attackgat: 9:05pm On Sep 29
Bowing is optional in Igbo culture and the few places it happens is with someone highly respected or revered such as the Obi of Onitsha.
Other cultures bow to anybody such as an elder
If I saw the Obi of Onitsha in public, I just probably would have raised both my hands and hailed "Igwe!"
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by zenmaster: 9:07pm On Sep 29
AmericanQuarter:
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by attackgat: 9:07pm On Sep 29
MICHEALADEX:
I still think that the guy who bowed so low and kissed Kanu's shoe like that was a Yoruba man
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by ruggedized1: 9:18pm On Sep 29
Obi of Onitsha is unarguably the most powerful and influential king in the entire eastern region. He is revered across the Igbo race and beyond.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by hucienda: 9:20pm On Sep 29
Even his red cap had to give way.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Totti9(m): 9:22pm On Sep 29
He's a Royal father na u wan make he hug am?
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Eshinwaju: 9:46pm On Sep 29
Ibo ohaneze bowing to Benin king.... ...kontinu
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 9:47pm On Sep 29
What makes a king great is his followership. I believe there are some igbos that don't know if the Obi even exists.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 9:48pm On Sep 29
This isn't true. It a photo shop
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by conductorRX: 9:48pm On Sep 29
Some caliphate slaves won't sleep well this night.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:48pm On Sep 29
What exactly is happening in Chatham house? Someone should put me through. Thanks.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by priceaction: 9:49pm On Sep 29
If na KANU Now, na handshake. Very proud boy .
Runs out fast before iPod online recruits, sergeant, colonel, generals and infantries attack me with bazoka.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by skulgen: 9:50pm On Sep 29
Permit me to digress a bit
I lik using A & B in my analysis.
Mr A and Mr B had a fight, d fight resulted to a court case.
Mr A is Nig and B is kanu
Mr A accused B so bad tht d court had to remand B.
After everything A was found out to hv no case against B n B was bailed while d case was adjourned.
Now Mr A couldn't wait to appear in court against B but decided to send some of his loyalists to go and kill B even when d case is ongoing in a competent court.
Those live ammunitions,bullet holes on walls n windows and dead bodies of mr B's relatives are exhibits of an attempted murder against mr B.
My question now is,
will the court still summon Mr B and judge him without doing anything to A?
Will the court B silent on the acts of mr A as if nothing happened?
If this happens,then there is no law.
The truth remains tht d cause of d issue is yet unresolved hence d struggle is far from over. Get ready to kill as many more.
Its only a mad man tht does same thing expecting another result.
My respect goes to all well meaning HAUSA communities for the way they behaved this time.
Honestly iv not seen muslims behave lik tht bfo. It must be commended to even wearing our Igbo attires just to preach peace in d face of d opposite. This shows there re still educated n good ones amongs them afterall.
Not lik the ones we hav on nairaland thinking they re doing any one, forgetting tht when it starts, every part of Nigeria will b touched.
For those tht saw d pix of those Ipob guys eating under army detention, do u know how much peace only tht video can bring.
I saw d chicken laps in most of their food.
So this government can really do such, if then, y d attack all this while. Why havent u called Ipob since as u called boko haram and MEND.
In my last opinion, i advocated tht they d govt should invite kanu, treat him well and if possible, give him fake hope which i said was still wrong, but tht will buy them time n endurance on ipob side. Now Obasanjo is advising same, speaking from both sides of his mouth.
The truth is tht even if u kill kanu, many more will arise. it calls for concern cos young ones are growing with hate inside them.
Just lik u treat a house help bad with all d works in d house n not treat ur children likewise, u are only helping d house help for future without knowing.
This govt will one day be over and books shall be opened for remembrance by another govt. This govt will always b a reference for any judgment given then.
If herdsmen who we all have their pix n videos carrying Ak47 have not been declared terrorists cos they re kinsmen but people carrying sticks in self defense which is in law are now tagged terrorist, then something has happened to our senses.
The Igbos re highly marginalized in this country. Its not something u guess, its as clear as crystal.
We work so hard to make ends meet, nothing to make life easy or happy thereafter, no amusement parks n all tht. No federal presence, all our roads re death traps, yet police mounts every pole, collecting money n slapping u ontop. The hustle, pain, neglect,frustration n intimidation is real brothers.
Its not just for pity sake.
This was same treatment given to Israelites in Egypt.
And when we complain, we re killed instead.
Pmb said he belong to everyone n no one, we took him serious but no, it was plagiarized, meaning copy n paste, he never meant it including all campaign promises.
D government knows exactly what to do for peace to reign but they re just too proud. This is as a result of bad advicers.
Let them do d right thing before it'stoo late.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by emekaeneh: 9:51pm On Sep 29
Respect
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by Robisky001: 9:51pm On Sep 29
Next jare.
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by eddieguru(m): 9:53pm On Sep 29
OK ooh!
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 9:57pm On Sep 29
What is wrong there my friend?
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 9:58pm On Sep 29
Ndi ojo
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by shoskid(m): 9:59pm On Sep 29
Is ok, meanwhile u can pay less and get more with my signature
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by haywire1: 10:00pm On Sep 29
Police nèeds to search them all for drugs
|Re: John Nnia Nwodo Bows To Obi Of Onitsha As He Arrives Chatham House (Photos) by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 10:04pm On Sep 29
MICHEALADEX:
tell me what you need to start your own skull mining business.
