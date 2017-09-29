₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by exlinklodge: 3:38am
NCC Directs Telecoms Providers to Grant 14 Days Grace Period on Data Usage
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/09/29/ncc-directs-telecoms-providers-to-grant-14-days-grace-period-on-data-usage/
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by profsho1(m): 3:47am
I pray they comply.
FTC
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Grundig: 3:59am
I can't remember when I last had unused data on my phone. Even without being used the data somehow fizzles out.
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by boman2014: 4:12am
browsing free with my airtel with opera mini handler..............
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 4:22am
Naija bloggers
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by dominique(f): 4:34am
Data that hardly last up to 30 days, so what's the point increasing the validity again?
Can't NCC order them to reduce their data charges ni?
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Robisky001: 4:56am
Implicit information.
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by jmichlins(m): 5:49am
dominique:you just spoke my mind. I use more than 15gb monthly. No point increasing validity but volume
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by MaryBenn(f): 6:12am
Nonsense, data that doesn't last up to 30 days what's the need for extension?? U people should increase the data caps instead, #2500 should get me at least 20GB data
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by deji47: 6:51am
Data Zapping will be the order of the day. Rather they should mandate them that;
1) Data Rollover is a must(when the subscriber subscribes b4 expiry cc MTN)
2) 1gb must be 1gb and not 750mb. There should be a means of calibrating the networks data. Just like how DPR goes about measuring fuel in Petrol stations.
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Keneking: 7:40am
Mynd44 day don break oh ;DD
Oya now let's go there fast fast....
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Discharge(m): 7:41am
Nonsense, data wey no reach 2 weeks........sanction them for illegal deductions and poor internet service
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by bercarray(m): 7:42am
mtchew.... data that'd have expired before 25 days
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by 9japrof(m): 7:42am
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:42am
...data wey i even dey finish before 30days. increase the data not the duration
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by kayojosephy(m): 7:42am
Welcome development for ppu like me..
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by richeeyo(m): 7:43am
boman2014:pm boys Bros abeg
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by yeyerolling: 7:43am
Pointless d data no kuku dey reach 2 weeks
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Lukenitheooo6(m): 7:43am
rubbish extension when i can use 10gb a day
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by tosyne2much(m): 7:43am
Are they going to give 30days extension to 10MB crew on a daily sub too?
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Sharon6(f): 7:44am
Pointless. We need more data for lesser prices.
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by gsparks01(m): 7:44am
The only reason I can have unused data is if the network is sh!t
Yes I'm referring to GLO
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by ScotFree(m): 7:45am
No need. They will find a way to make sure your data zaps off before the third week sef.
So even if theu give you two months. Your data will still be exhausted before the month end
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by martineverest(m): 7:45am
good....I dont trust these providers., they will increase the rate of data zapping, especially mtn
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Cuteamigo1(m): 7:45am
Welcome development for ppu like me.
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Sociologie(m): 7:45am
Good or else them go do 'Python Dance"
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by infogenius(m): 7:45am
Lol.
Will these telecom operators comply?
And even if they do data charges will go up
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by ideology(m): 7:45am
Hahahhaha, there is no need for this.
This main issue with data is true value,
Imagine paying for 10GB and it finishes in 3 -5 days, without any download or streaming
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by Finstar: 7:45am
No need. My own hardly last a week
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by SlimHan(f): 7:45am
If I hear say dem follow the instruction...
Data that doesn't last more than 15days
Mtcheeew
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by userplainly(m): 7:45am
Grundig:mtn abi?
|Re: NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period by duroc(m): 7:46am
Data wey no dy pass 5days before
