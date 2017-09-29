Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / NCC Orders MTN, Glo & Airtel & Others To Extend 30-day Data Expiry Period (8544 Views)

NCC Directs Telecoms Providers to Grant 14 Days Grace Period on Data Usage



Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all Telecoms Operators to give 14 -days grace for subscribers to exhaust their remaining data after the 30 days expiration period.



Ms. Hellen Obi, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman NCC, Professor Umar Danbata, stated this yesterday, in Minna, the Niger State capital ,at the Consumers Conversation Forum organised by the NCC to sensitise consumers on the need to follow the right channel in resolving issues with their service providers.







The NCC also advised the consumers that if their complaints are not solved by their network provider they can call NCC and lay their complaints, assuring them that the commission will take up the matter and resolve it, including asking the service provider to compensate the subscriber.



“NCC has mandated all network providers to give their subscribers 14 days of grace after the 30 days expiration of their data if they still have data left and cannot recharge to get their data rolled over,” she stated.



Obi declared 2017 as NCC Telecom Consumer year as a result of the consumer’s importance to the growth and development of the telecom industry.



She added: “The commission which is the independent regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria declared Year 2017 as NCC year of the telecom consumer in recognition of the importance of the consumer to the phenomenal growth and development in the telecoms sector.



“The year of telecom consumer, which was formally launched by NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Danbata, is in tandem with the 8-point Agenda of the commission aimed to protect, educate, and empower consumers towards ensuring sustainable growth and further development in the Telecom sector.’’



Obi explained that the consumer conversation is designed to educate and inform consumers about their rights and privileges with their service providers.



The commission also articulated four strategic initiatives as key drivers of the Consumer Conversation including “Do-Not-Disturb” (DND) Service across all telecom networks, a service, which enables the consumer to stop receiving unwanted and unsolicited messages from telecom operators.



Others include, the NCC toll free Line 622, which enables consumers to report complaints pertaining to unresolved issues with their service providers, and improving quality of service.



She further said that the NCC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which mandates the CBN to advise the banks on enlightenment of their customers on fake messages that request them to send their Bank Verification Number (BVN) or account details.

I pray they comply.

I can't remember when I last had unused data on my phone. Even without being used the data somehow fizzles out. 38 Likes

browsing free with my airtel with opera mini handler..............

Data that hardly last up to 30 days, so what's the point increasing the validity again?



Can't NCC order them to reduce their data charges ni? 49 Likes 3 Shares

dominique:

Data that hardly last up to 30 days, so what's the point increasing the validity again?



Can't NCC order them to reduce their data charges ni? you just spoke my mind. I use more than 15gb monthly. No point increasing validity but volume you just spoke my mind. I use more than 15gb monthly. No point increasing validity but volume 8 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense, data that doesn't last up to 30 days what's the need for extension?? U people should increase the data caps instead, #2500 should get me at least 20GB data 39 Likes 5 Shares

Data Zapping will be the order of the day. Rather they should mandate them that;

1) Data Rollover is a must(when the subscriber subscribes b4 expiry cc MTN)



2) 1gb must be 1gb and not 750mb. There should be a means of calibrating the networks data. Just like how DPR goes about measuring fuel in Petrol stations. 7 Likes 1 Share





Oya now let's go there fast fast.... Mynd44 day don break oh ;DDOya now let's go there fast fast....

Nonsense, data wey no reach 2 weeks........sanction them for illegal deductions and poor internet service 3 Likes

mtchew.... data that'd have expired before 25 days 1 Like

...data wey i even dey finish before 30days. increase the data not the duration

Welcome development for ppu like me..

boman2014:

browsing free with my airtel with opera mini handler.............. pm boys Bros abeg pm boys Bros abeg

Pointless d data no kuku dey reach 2 weeks 1 Like

rubbish extension when i can use 10gb a day 1 Like 1 Share

Are they going to give 30days extension to 10MB crew on a daily sub too? 1 Like

Pointless. We need more data for lesser prices.









The only reason I can have unused data is if the network is sh!t

Yes I'm referring to GLO 1 Like

No need. They will find a way to make sure your data zaps off before the third week sef.



So even if theu give you two months. Your data will still be exhausted before the month end

good....I dont trust these providers., they will increase the rate of data zapping, especially mtn

Will these telecom operators comply?

And even if they do data charges will go up

Hahahhaha, there is no need for this.

This main issue with data is true value,

Imagine paying for 10GB and it finishes in 3 -5 days, without any download or streaming





No need. My own hardly last a week



Data that doesn't last more than 15days

Mtcheeew If I hear say dem follow the instruction...Data that doesn't last more than 15daysMtcheeew

Grundig:

I can't remember when I last had unused data on my phone. Even without being used the data somehow fizzles out. mtn abi? mtn abi?