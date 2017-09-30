Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories (6921 Views)

The stories left me in stitches. Get ready for yours. Read below:



They didn't even attempt suicide before running away.



I was going to receive some whopping so i ran away cos the knife wasn't sharp enough to get the job done; but was taken back home by a family friend I found out of my confusion... And, boy, was I whopped? Hands and legs were tied...i still have the scares. 14 Likes

Thought of??



I actually did run away from home and almost attempted suicide.



But I only left the house for some hours at night



it was mosquitoes, discomfort and cold that drove me back home. I started thinking about my comfortable room with nice bed and no mosquitoes and I was like I can't suffer like this when home is dope had to call my parents by 1am or so to come pick me up 10 Likes

I remembered the time I decided to leave home,deliberately want to get lost......but I haven't even trekked half km from my house,it was going dark and I returned home,i never tried it since that day.. 11 Likes

our bad Government,Buharinomics will make Me,my unborn children run away from the country,that's enough reason 2 Likes

I even dropped a letter in the laundry basket saying I'll goan meet patience ozokwor to train me.. 10 Likes

The parents in those days got no chill

Always beating hell out of you for the smallest provocation 9 Likes





When I was caught I was arrested and locked up in a cell for two days the smell in the cell still hunts me urine smell and all ran away from homeWhen I was caught I was arrested and locked up in a cell for two daysthe smell in the cell still hunts me urine smell and all 3 Likes

Superstory

BACK IN DOZ DAYS....I almost fleee from home when i final she a while pot full OF MEAT B4 MY PARENT ARRIVE.....I WAS LIKE WHY DID I DO DIZ....I LATER PUNISHED MY SELF BY KNELLING DOWN TILL DEY ARRIVE 3 Likes

As a kid,such things don't move Nigerian parents..they'll tell you Ile ni apoti joko de(the stool will always wait for you at home).but once you are an adult and you threaten to move out of the house they become over protective..smh!A child is never too old for his/her parent. Too much moviesAs a kid,such things don't move Nigerian parents..they'll tell you Ile ni apoti joko de(the stool will always wait for you at home).but once you are an adult and you threaten to move out of the house they become over protective..smh!A child is never too old for his/her parent. 7 Likes



The day I attempted running away from home... I ran into my Dad's friend ....and he drew my ears back home . The day I attempted running away from home... I ran into my Dad's friend ....and he drew my ears back home 7 Likes

Finally a Nairaland thread I have a story on .

I ran away from home twice. The only thing that brought me back was my love for education and how much I hated mosquitoes. I could survive the cold, possibility of being raped, distorted future but those humming insects, No.

Looking back now, I'm glad I came back home each time I left. Child abuse is a real thing 13 Likes

"My mom got tired of flogging and told us to go look for our mum" had me LOL. Nigerian Parents sef 13 Likes

I pretended to run away when I was like four.

I wrote a note, left it on the kitchen counter and then hid in the closet. The fatal flaw in my plan was that, being four, I had no idea how to write.

Needless to say my scribbles were not taken seriously and nobody went looking for me.

That was a long couple hours in the closet. 25 Likes 4 Shares





How did you expect me to go home??



I wasn't flogged tho but for few months my mum can't stop talking about it with every of my little mistake and my dad looks is always like "is this my child bayii"



Am grateful to them today cos that olodo boy of yesterday is now a blessing to them I had the 30th position out of 34 students in class while in Jss 1How did you expect me to go home??I wasn't flogged tho but for few months my mum can't stop talking about it with every of my little mistake and my dad looks is always like "is this my child bayii"Am grateful to them today cos that olodo boy of yesterday is now a blessing to them 9 Likes 1 Share



The next day, after every one had gone westwards, I went eastwards

My people, you are rich doesn't mean that whoever is living under your roof can't cope without you. Funny enough, I prefered being with my mum. Living with them was irritating.

The woman cried crocodile tears, for wia, I refused to return Yeah, did that when I was with my mum's friend. The woman falsely accused me of stealing her money, threatening me she was going to send me back to my mother. Madam, because you rich abi, oya, I no do againThe next day, after every one had gone westwards, I went eastwardsMy people, you are rich doesn't mean that whoever is living under your roof can't cope without you. Funny enough, I prefered being with my mum. Living with them was irritating.The woman cried crocodile tears, for wia, I refused to return 2 Likes

My younger brother and I were tired of the way our mum treated us and because we were always hungry. I mean, sharing small meat or fish, boiled eggs on special occassion, and eating 1-0-1.

So we packed small clothes into a carton and planned running away from home. We changed our minds when we couldn't find food in the kitchen to pack. My younger brother and I were tired of the way our mum treated us and because we were always hungry. I mean, sharing small meat or fish, boiled eggs on special occassion, and eating 1-0-1.So we packed small clothes into a carton and planned running away from home. We changed our minds when we couldn't find food in the kitchen to pack. 10 Likes