|Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by dinma007: 7:51am
Nigerians on Twitter who ever considered running away from home as kids have shared the hilarious reasons that idea occurred to them and how their run away from home ended.
The stories left me in stitches. Get ready for yours. Read below:
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by dinma007: 7:53am
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Beamborla(f): 8:13am
They didn't even attempt suicide before running away.
I was going to receive some whopping so i ran away cos the knife wasn't sharp enough to get the job done; but was taken back home by a family friend I found out of my confusion... And, boy, was I whopped? Hands and legs were tied...i still have the scares.
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Evaberry(f): 8:25am
Thought of??
I actually did run away from home and almost attempted suicide.
But I only left the house for some hours at night
it was mosquitoes, discomfort and cold that drove me back home. I started thinking about my comfortable room with nice bed and no mosquitoes and I was like I can't suffer like this when home is dope had to call my parents by 1am or so to come pick me up
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by thepussyhunter: 8:57am
Evaberry:
yep the mosquitoes and masturbating to piko's fine ass really helped
modified: okay that came out wrong and i'm sorry (even though i wont edit it off) but seriously have got to do my bidding if youwant this whole shiiii to stop cos i'm thinking on extending it
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by ibroh22(m): 10:46am
I remembered the time I decided to leave home,deliberately want to get lost......but I haven't even trekked half km from my house,it was going dark and I returned home,i never tried it since that day..
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by AburoBuhari: 11:13am
our bad Government,Buharinomics will make Me,my unborn children run away from the country,that's enough reason
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by POpikin: 11:13am
buhari caused 2face to do this
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Hayerh30: 11:14am
Superstory
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by tk4rd: 11:14am
Espacio.!!! (Meaning "Space")
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Financialfree: 11:14am
.
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by rotexteymie(f): 11:14am
I even dropped a letter in the laundry basket saying I'll goan meet patience ozokwor to train me..
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by kolnel: 11:15am
The parents in those days got no chill
Always beating hell out of you for the smallest provocation
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by selflessposhheart(f): 11:16am
ran away from home
When I was caught I was arrested and locked up in a cell for two days the smell in the cell still hunts me urine smell and all
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by zinxteba: 11:16am
Hayerh30:
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Onlinetalk: 11:17am
BACK IN DOZ DAYS....I almost fleee from home when i final she a while pot full OF MEAT B4 MY PARENT ARRIVE.....I WAS LIKE WHY DID I DO DIZ....I LATER PUNISHED MY SELF BY KNELLING DOWN TILL DEY ARRIVE
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by CaroLyner(f): 11:17am
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by goldbim(f): 11:17am
Too much movies As a kid,such things don't move Nigerian parents..they'll tell you Ile ni apoti joko de(the stool will always wait for you at home).but once you are an adult and you threaten to move out of the house they become over protective..smh!A child is never too old for his/her parent.
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Dotwillis1(m): 11:18am
The day I attempted running away from home... I ran into my Dad's friend ....and he drew my ears back home .
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Vivly(f): 11:18am
Finally a Nairaland thread I have a story on .
I ran away from home twice. The only thing that brought me back was my love for education and how much I hated mosquitoes. I could survive the cold, possibility of being raped, distorted future but those humming insects, No.
Looking back now, I'm glad I came back home each time I left. Child abuse is a real thing
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by yeyerolling: 11:18am
Nigerians parents are one of the problems of these nation
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by naijaisGOOD: 11:19am
Good one,
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Yuneehk(f): 11:20am
"My mom got tired of flogging and told us to go look for our mum" had me LOL. Nigerian Parents sef
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by ShawttySoFyne(f): 11:20am
I pretended to run away when I was like four.
I wrote a note, left it on the kitchen counter and then hid in the closet. The fatal flaw in my plan was that, being four, I had no idea how to write.
Needless to say my scribbles were not taken seriously and nobody went looking for me.
That was a long couple hours in the closet.
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by Harbeyg09(m): 11:20am
I had the 30th position out of 34 students in class while in Jss 1
How did you expect me to go home??
I wasn't flogged tho but for few months my mum can't stop talking about it with every of my little mistake and my dad looks is always like "is this my child bayii"
Am grateful to them today cos that olodo boy of yesterday is now a blessing to them
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by IgedeBushBoy(m): 11:22am
Yeah, did that when I was with my mum's friend. The woman falsely accused me of stealing her money, threatening me she was going to send me back to my mother. Madam, because you rich abi, oya, I no do again
The next day, after every one had gone westwards, I went eastwards
My people, you are rich doesn't mean that whoever is living under your roof can't cope without you. Funny enough, I prefered being with my mum. Living with them was irritating.
The woman cried crocodile tears, for wia, I refused to return
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by youngvizzy1(m): 11:22am
Evaberry:what did you do
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by DripDrop: 11:23am
Evaberry:
My younger brother and I were tired of the way our mum treated us and because we were always hungry. I mean, sharing small meat or fish, boiled eggs on special occassion, and eating 1-0-1.
So we packed small clothes into a carton and planned running away from home. We changed our minds when we couldn't find food in the kitchen to pack.
|Re: Nigerians Who Ever Thought Of Running Away From Home As Kids Share Their Stories by MrSea(m): 11:23am
I once ran out at night and swear never to come back becauce of washing dirty plates which i did not use... That day i waka come jam SARS.. Them start to the chase me from one street to the other.
I once ran out at night and swear never to come back becauce of washing dirty plates which i did not use... That day i waka come jam SARS.. Them start to the chase me from one street to the other.
No be person tell me i run dey come back house.
