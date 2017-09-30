₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,413 members, 3,824,122 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer (10901 Views)
Biafra: The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer / Nnamdi Kanu's Sureties Won't Lose N300 Million Bond - IPOB Lawyer, Ejiofor / What Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In Prison — Pat Utomi (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by praxisnetworks: 9:27am
..Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed his last conversation with Nnamdi Kanu.
https://www.google.com/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/30/biafra-last-thing-nnamdi-kanu-told-ejiofor-ipob-lawyer/amp/
1 Like
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by perez100: 9:36am
I was banned since but now unbanned. I only started abusing Afonjas in March 2017 because they (Afonjas) were jubilating over the killing of IPOB members (harmless fellow citizens for that matter) since last year. What a people! The Afonjas also insulted my father after he granted one interview - the very reason I started insulting their elders and Tinubu. Having said this, the mods can ban me totally if they like but 'perez100' will be my first and last username. I am not addicted to Nairaland and I stayed over one year in the past without visiting the site. Quarantine Nairaland and keep it free from insult and don't be bias bro.
94 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by praxisnetworks: 9:47am
Where is lalasticlala when needed
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Gotze1: 9:55am
perez100:Who are you telling? Who be your father? Na you be first person to be banned. Bros, park well Jor.
62 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Gotze1: 9:56am
praxisnetworks:
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by TheCabal: 10:05am
Nnamdi Kanu the last symbol of eastern resistance... on the run.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by perez100: 10:06am
It was wrong to ban me because I only reacted.
5 Likes
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by praxisnetworks: 10:10am
Gotze1:What's your problem?
3 Likes
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by perez100: 10:23am
The Nigeria military are cowards. They waited until US supplied arms of close to N190B and the first thing they did was to shoot unarmed civilians in the East and later declared self-victory for a will that will soon explode and finally colapse Nigeria.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by notttty(m): 10:34am
Sometimes I wonder the kind of school this lawyer attended... Do u think the court is a dummy ? Ur client thought he was setting a trap for the military so that he can use that avenue to skip court hearing and escape justice against the state but damn he is still learning... Well he will come our eventually when the hit is turned on with a higher voltage
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by praxisnetworks: 10:36am
notttty:If the army disappeared el zakyzaky then they can't be exonerated from the disappearing of kanu.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by perez100: 10:48am
So, you think you're not dumb? Then, Nnamdi Nkanu's parents are still hiding because they want to avoid court case- abi? You are smart to believe that the military did not invade Kanu's house? Let your military watch.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by elvischukie(m): 10:58am
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by notttty(m): 11:10am
praxisnetworks:They took ZAKZAKY and made it known to the world.. The world saw him being taken away on a barrow. And they issued statement on that.. . The army is not with kanu and u all knows that. Why cause another trouble that might spill outter your hands again.. .You want to indict the army? You have better ways of providing cover for your self and let the world see the army for who they really are in this case but the dissapearing act wont help. We all know the army messed up but ipob complicate THE issues
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Bari22(m): 11:14am
Bss have successfully hide him in one underground hole
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Buking1: 11:18am
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by DckPssy(f): 12:11pm
This is really creepy
Check my signature and make money today
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by dessz(m): 12:11pm
KANU is busy drinking and eating isiewu in one hideout while laughing at the gullible iPod youths
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by dotcomnamename: 12:12pm
Arant chest beater
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by yeyerolling: 12:12pm
Kanu fuked up big time. Making him self a sort of demi god. He chose to run smh
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Benekruku(m): 12:12pm
Before he escaped to Cameroon!
Meanwhile, Kanu has been spotted in several bars and brothel in Cameroon
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by Dearlord(m): 12:13pm
....last thing he told you " as in last Supper to his apostle?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by emmyspark007(m): 12:14pm
Nigerias president is a tribalist and a religious bigot
A man who negotiated with boko haram
The man who divided Nigeria into 97% and 5%
The man who encouraged his supporters to kill innocent people, corpers inclusive
A grand patron of fulani herdsmen (which is the third deadliest terrorist group in the whole world)
A man who wants to deprive us of freedom of speech
A man who has killed innocent civilians and also declared majority of south earsterners terrorist all because of agitation. Yet he supports Kurdish secession.
Nnamdi kanu has most likely been murdered unlawfully.
Naija is a lawless state. He with power is the law
SAI BABA
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by abdulwizzy(m): 12:15pm
Lolzzz
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by collabo4me(m): 12:15pm
Ok
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by dlondonbadboy: 12:15pm
......They have killed him.
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by kingthreat(m): 12:15pm
I swear, I have not seen any cowardly people like ipob. Just a little show of military power and these clowns remembered the stories their fathers told them during the civil war and turned to hiding.
Nnamdi kanu should show he got some testicles. He should know the more he keeps on hiding and trading accusations on the FG, the lesser his relevance even to his own people.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by coalcoal1(m): 12:16pm
I don't believe this story
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by elmodee7: 12:16pm
nnandi cownu is a mad man on the run. his insane lawyer is an idiot hiding the truth.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by menstrualpad: 12:17pm
elmodee7:You are suffering from CPD. Chronic Painment Disease.
7 Likes
|Re: "The Last Thing Nnamdi Kanu Told Me" – Ejiofor, IPOB Lawyer by giftq: 12:17pm
elmodee7:Buratai and his zombies killed kanu
3 Likes
Fuel Scarcity May Persist Beyond May 29 – Major Marketers / Africa Topic / I Want Justice Nigerian Policemen Robbed Me At Gunpoint - Help !
Viewing this topic: daddyiel(m), RealtorOtabor, christ1stlove(f), spacestar(f), Souqwaqif, danyaril2yahoo, kukyn, sammyp01, garantus2, Kaynofficial, Luvties(m), amoduganja, Kenmoris22, Horlufemi(m), Leez(m), Godisallgood, Lanspower(m), Harzzie(m), collinswhite, suxes2005(m), nigerianservice, chrisnice11, wizb, Obec70(m), goodieuzo, nnenna311, 8stargeneral, Bayajidda1, Basalt(m), promiseolaoye(m), mecussey(m), kunlesmiles(m), Acreate(m), outstanding100(m), frank2075, emekatimsu(m), I888(m), starlightRR(m), bluebella(m), aikhimself, kayloyal87(m), Financialfree, banio, ayelogical, bestspoke, lostnegro, DrBonat(m), zailaman, asodane(m), dayodeck, hifeholuwa(m), newyorks(m), emyibe(m), HeOrShe, laprince(m), Alabitrends, henryhemon(m), Krak(m), KunlePrism(m), AyakaDunukofia, arabambi123(m), TRUTH2020, frankputer, Josephamstrong1(m), Bsharp, swiz123(m), ogazi007(m), lecturer11, matrixmuzi, skerries, nofij(m), nicko28(f), fellory, easylife88, montero4(m), aguyph, engrelvis(m), PUSH1(m), moneytalks86(m), Papacypaul(m), paulcr7, back2sender, onyeezeigbo, leviaka, Sirwifi, newacca, frankmoney(m), SolidMan22(m), godox2(m), Henry1258(m), prolificesq(m), kodded(m), oilyngbati(m), Godsbaby1(f), kingfhaddo(m), jammer777, Thewrath(m), Kachigifto3, momysgirly(f), druz(m), UyaiHarley(m), LUCKIE2014(m), kabawa(m), notttty(m), eraly(m), ruuudboy, ganja06(m), Tosin249(m), aareopeyemi75(m), kprez, glogirl(f), jbkomo(m), Legendbeloved(m), ichelle(m), franxalive(m), Rahym001(m), emidizy(m), tobounty(m), Bishop2ksp(m), tboks(m), ogemore(f), kenostika(m), Everyday4(m), Rockers4l, ducramsey99(m), GreatEngineer(m), AmoryBlacq, MerryPlus and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18