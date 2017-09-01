Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven (4414 Views)

A bill brought by the ruling party in Uganda to extend the 31-year rule of President Yoweri Museveni has caused lawmakers to fight in parliament.



Dozens of lawmakers came to blows as members of the opposition party tried to stop the ruling body from passing a law removing the age cap from the presidency.



Punches and chairs were thrown as ministers fought on tables and across rows of seats before plainclothes secret service agents hauled members of the opposition from the main chamber of parliament, located in Kampala.



Ugandan law currently bans anyone over the aged of 75 from holding the country's highest office, meaning current President Yoweri Museveni, 73, is ineligible to run in the next election.



But his party, the National Resistance Movement, has now brought a bill to scrap that law. Maximum term limits have already been removed, meaning the new rule change would allow leaders to rule indefinitely.



The National Resistance Movement holds a massive majority in parliament, meaning the law is almost certain to pass when it goes to a vote. Opposition leaders say Museveni, who has ruled the country since helping to overthrow previous Ugandan leaders Ugandan leaders Idi Amin and Milton Obote, is attempting to establish a rule for life.



Museveni has so far refused to be drawn on whether or not he wants to run at the next election, saying that the issue is 'not important'.



Police have violently broken up street demonstrations protesting the effort to amend the constitution, arresting scores since the past week. Erias Lukwago, the mayor of the Ugandan capital of Kampala, told reporters he is getting medical care after police officers allegedly 'squeezed' his genitals while arresting him outside his house last week.





jeez..they should come to Nigeria and learn the Anthony Joshua skills from our lawmakers.. is a norm here 1 Like 1 Share

Treasure17:

jeez..they should come to Nigeria and learn the Anthony Joshua skills from our lawmakers.. is a norm here Really disgraceful, take a look at the third picture Really disgraceful, take a look at the third picture 1 Like

7Alexander:



Really disgraceful, take a look at the third picture Honestly, see them exchanging blows cause of age palava. This is satanically and demonically disgraceful . Honestly, see them exchanging blows cause of age palava. This is satanically and demonically disgraceful . 1 Like

Africans which way? 1 Like

Awon omo wobe fighting over our money . Corruption every where . Very funny when you see this so called Leaders(Thugs) fight..... The funniest part is that when they see Youths i mean young boys hailing them on the streets they say "Look at this uneducated illiterate thugs then they zoom off. Abeg who is illiterate werey people nahAwon omo wobe fighting over our money . Corruption every where .

... see them holding poles like shaolin monks. more reason why I want to be a politician ..







but are still learners when compared to naijas wwe smack down @ third pic snake in the eagle's shadow.. Africa edition... see them holding poles like shaolin monks. more reason why I want to be a politician ..but are still learners when compared to naijas wwe smack down

This ones na learners.......I haven't seen any torn cloth

Can't they be creative for once? Why copying 9ja Style? 1 Like

Africans always showing our stupid DNA everywhere!

It's in the blood



Quote me and die! 1 Like



Greedy parents So it happens not only in Nigeria..Greedy parents

Africa is not backward but the people living in it are 2 Likes

Lmao the 3rd pic Sha



Africa! Africa!

Not better of the one seen in Nigeria by our law makers too.... Corruption Everywhere!!!

Imagine, someone will want to be in power through out his life?



Baba God please when next am coming back to this world, don't let me come from Africa. Let me come from Switzerland, Iceland or Canada. Amen. All African Leaders are evil.Imagine, someone will want to be in power through out his life?Baba God please when next am coming back to this world, don't let me come from Africa. Let me come from Switzerland, Iceland or Canada. Amen.

African people from male to female everybody wicked,







their parliament is dirty and Wretched.









that's all I have to say.

eminikansoso:

Africans which way? I tire oh I tire oh

Spicer14:

God will purnish you if you don't stop this scam God will purnish you if you don't stop this scam 6 Likes

I hope we can hv a bold lawmaker who will sponsor a bill that wil limit the age cap of Nigerian president to 70yrs, that way will solve the problem of these old men coming up again and again to rule us.

idiots 3 Likes

Cursed race!

Mayweather would relish being a lawmaker in Africa



Advanced Learners. Come to the giants and learn better. Like Nigeria like Uganda. 1 Like