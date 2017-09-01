₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven
A bill brought by the ruling party in Uganda to extend the 31-year rule of President Yoweri Museveni has caused lawmakers to fight in parliament.
Dozens of lawmakers came to blows as members of the opposition party tried to stop the ruling body from passing a law removing the age cap from the presidency.
Punches and chairs were thrown as ministers fought on tables and across rows of seats before plainclothes secret service agents hauled members of the opposition from the main chamber of parliament, located in Kampala.
Ugandan law currently bans anyone over the aged of 75 from holding the country's highest office, meaning current President Yoweri Museveni, 73, is ineligible to run in the next election.
But his party, the National Resistance Movement, has now brought a bill to scrap that law. Maximum term limits have already been removed, meaning the new rule change would allow leaders to rule indefinitely.
The National Resistance Movement holds a massive majority in parliament, meaning the law is almost certain to pass when it goes to a vote. Opposition leaders say Museveni, who has ruled the country since helping to overthrow previous Ugandan leaders Ugandan leaders Idi Amin and Milton Obote, is attempting to establish a rule for life.
Museveni has so far refused to be drawn on whether or not he wants to run at the next election, saying that the issue is 'not important'.
Police have violently broken up street demonstrations protesting the effort to amend the constitution, arresting scores since the past week. Erias Lukwago, the mayor of the Ugandan capital of Kampala, told reporters he is getting medical care after police officers allegedly 'squeezed' his genitals while arresting him outside his house last week.
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Treasure17(m): 10:06am
jeez..they should come to Nigeria and learn the Anthony Joshua skills from our lawmakers.. is a norm here
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by 7Alexander(m): 10:52am
Treasure17:Really disgraceful, take a look at the third picture
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Treasure17(m): 11:06am
7Alexander:Honestly, see them exchanging blows cause of age palava. This is satanically and demonically disgraceful .
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by eminikansoso(m): 11:51am
Africans which way?
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Hardewarlee(m): 11:51am
Very funny when you see this so called Leaders(Thugs) fight..... The funniest part is that when they see Youths i mean young boys hailing them on the streets they say "Look at this uneducated illiterate thugs then they zoom off. Abeg who is illiterate werey people nah Awon omo wobe fighting over our money . Corruption every where .
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by doctorkush(m): 11:51am
@ third pic snake in the eagle's shadow.. Africa edition ... see them holding poles like shaolin monks. more reason why I want to be a politician ..
but are still learners when compared to naijas wwe smack down
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Discharge(m): 11:52am
This ones na learners.......I haven't seen any torn cloth
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by lilcashking(m): 11:52am
Can't they be creative for once? Why copying 9ja Style?
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by CovenantSam: 11:52am
Africans always showing our stupid DNA everywhere!
It's in the blood
Quote me and die!
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by roqrules04(m): 11:53am
So it happens not only in Nigeria..
Greedy parents
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Ezechinwa(m): 11:53am
Africa is not backward but the people living in it are
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by tartarus(m): 11:53am
Lmao the 3rd pic Sha
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Inception(m): 11:53am
Africa!
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Clexsantus(m): 11:53am
Not better of the one seen in Nigeria by our law makers too.... Corruption Everywhere!!!
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Wanice: 11:54am
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by TheKingIsHere: 11:54am
All African Leaders are evil.
Imagine, someone will want to be in power through out his life?
Baba God please when next am coming back to this world, don't let me come from Africa. Let me come from Switzerland, Iceland or Canada. Amen.
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by elopee3000(m): 11:54am
African people from male to female everybody wicked,
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by exlinklodge: 11:55am
oboy
see video and more photos
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by okparaphil: 11:55am
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by NwaEzefuNaMba(m): 11:55am
their parliament is dirty and Wretched.
that's all I have to say.
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by zinxteba: 11:57am
eminikansoso:I tire oh
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Factfinder1(f): 11:58am
Spicer14:
God will purnish you if you don't stop this scam
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by deolu2000(m): 11:58am
I hope we can hv a bold lawmaker who will sponsor a bill that wil limit the age cap of Nigerian president to 70yrs, that way will solve the problem of these old men coming up again and again to rule us.
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by ogologoamu: 11:59am
idiots
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by lomprico(m): 12:02pm
Cursed race!
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by alexistaiwo: 12:02pm
Mayweather would relish being a lawmaker in Africa
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by naptu2: 12:02pm
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by MistadeRegal(m): 12:03pm
Advanced Learners. Come to the giants and learn better. Like Nigeria like Uganda.
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by Hayerh30: 12:03pm
|Re: Ugandan Lawmakers Exchange Blows Over Bill Extending The 31 Year Rule Of Museven by seunfape(m): 12:03pm
All I know is that ,African is African
