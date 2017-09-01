₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by CastedDude: 10:24am
A group of robbers who decided to rob a residential building in Benin city, Edo state - got more than they bargained for after three of them were apprehended by eagle-eyed residents. The robbers penetrated the building after breaking through the wall but were caught by residents few minutes later.
The robbers were thoroughly beaten before they were handed to security operatives who took them into custody.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by serverconnect: 10:28am
The rate of crime in Nigeria is alarming.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by chiiraq802(m): 10:44am
Lol .....Boys no dey smile!!!
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Fidelismaria(m): 10:51am
no kidding
they were thoroughly beaten indeed
see as DAT guy just faint
Eyah
Pele
blame bubuhari
he wants us all to die of hunger
but na hin foolani terrorists go die of hunger
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by emeijeh(m): 11:03am
Namecheckers are very very angry at this shallow reporting
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by saintTim(m): 11:05am
eagle-eyed
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by roqrules04(m): 11:05am
So they had enough time to break that wall choi
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by supersystemsnig: 11:05am
serverconnect:
In fact, it has now become an industry. Blame it on the economy.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by loadedvibes: 11:05am
Na Apc cause am o
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by ExInferis(m): 11:06am
Fidelismaria:
I don't think that fukker is still alive.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by ezebunafo(m): 11:06am
every day for the thief,one..........
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by obembet(m): 11:07am
Fidelismaria:
Wetin concern BUHARI in this Mata... BUHARI family will come for u
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by veacea: 11:07am
Bush meat don catch hunter
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by obembet(m): 11:07am
serverconnect:
No be small thing oo...
Crime everywhere
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Dearlord(m): 11:07am
Thank you Dear lord for a failed mission.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by hopeforcharles(m): 11:09am
Great
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by olempe(m): 11:09am
See as that one faint
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by alenwup(m): 11:10am
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Santinojr: 11:10am
That iphone
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by zinxteba: 11:12am
saintTim:
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Iceberg3: 11:13am
They are coneheads operating in B side..wa wèse o
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by AburoBuhari: 11:13am
let's together blame my Ègbón Buhari,wàhálà na eyes I dey use thief these days,let them ask politicians how they steal with just #20 biro
*AburoBuhari*
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by UBGG(f): 11:14am
Dearlord:
Should we also blame Him for the successful ones?
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by zamwazi(m): 11:14am
These idiots think say people dey sleep this days...how can one peacefully sleep with such level of hunger these days
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Hayerh30: 11:15am
Ok
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by refreshrate: 11:15am
serverconnect:
Who do we blame?
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Ceede: 11:16am
Karma ti takeover.
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by omogin(f): 11:16am
After buhari damage the economy, wetin awon boys go do?
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by enemyofprogress: 11:17am
They were well beated
|Re: Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos by Nbote(m): 11:18am
There is hunger in d land and d lazy ones are resorting to d crime industry which seems to b booming these days
