Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Caught In Edo After Breaking Through A Wall For Operation. Photos (14552 Views)

Herdsmen Rape Woman In Edo After Beating Her Husband In Their Farm / Young Guy Killed In Edo After An Ambush By Suspected Cultists. Graphic Photos / Photo Of The Man Who Raped His Mother In Edo After Beating His Parents Up (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The robbers were thoroughly beaten before they were handed to security operatives who took them into custody.



Source; A group of robbers who decided to rob a residential building in Benin city, Edo state - got more than they bargained for after three of them were apprehended by eagle-eyed residents. The robbers penetrated the building after breaking through the wall but were caught by residents few minutes later.The robbers were thoroughly beaten before they were handed to security operatives who took them into custody.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/robbers-apprehended-during-operation-in-benin-city.html 1 Like

The rate of crime in Nigeria is alarming. 7 Likes 2 Shares

.....Boys no dey smile!!! Lol.....Boys no dey smile!!!



no kidding

they were thoroughly beaten indeed

see as DAT guy just faint

Eyah

Pele

blame bubuhari

he wants us all to die of hunger

but na hin foolani terrorists go die of hunger no kiddingthey were thoroughly beaten indeedsee as DAT guy just faintEyahPeleblame bubuharihe wants us all to die of hungerbut na hin foolani terrorists go die of hunger 17 Likes 1 Share

Namecheckers are very very angry at this shallow reporting 6 Likes

eagle-eyed

So they had enough time to break that wall choi

serverconnect:

The rate of crime in Nigeria is alarming.

In fact, it has now become an industry. Blame it on the economy. In fact, it has now become an industry. Blame it on the economy. 1 Like

Na Apc cause am o

Fidelismaria:





no kidding



they were thoroughly beaten indeed



see as DAT guy just faint



Eyah



Pele



blame bubuhari



he wants us all to die of hunger



but na hin foolani terrorists go die of hunger

I don't think that fukker is still alive. I don't think that fukker is still alive.

every day for the thief,one..........

Fidelismaria:





no kidding



they were thoroughly beaten indeed



see as DAT guy just faint



Eyah



Pele



blame bubuhari



he wants us all to die of hunger



but na hin foolani terrorists go die of hunger







Wetin concern BUHARI in this Mata... BUHARI family will come for u Wetin concern BUHARI in this Mata... BUHARI family will come for u 2 Likes

Bush meat don catch hunter

serverconnect:

The rate of crime in Nigeria is alarming.

No be small thing oo...



Crime everywhere No be small thing oo...Crime everywhere

Thank you Dear lord for a failed mission. 3 Likes

Great

See as that one faint

emeijeh:

Namecheckers are very very angry at this shallow reporting emeijeh:

Namecheckers are very very angry at this shallow reporting

That iphone

They are coneheads operating in B side..wa wèse o

let's together blame my Ègbón Buhari,wàhálà na eyes I dey use thief these days,let them ask politicians how they steal with just #20 biro



*AburoBuhari* 1 Like

Dearlord:

Thank you Dear lord for a failed mission.

Should we also blame Him for the successful ones? Should we also blame Him for the successful ones?

These idiots think say people dey sleep this days...how can one peacefully sleep with such level of hunger these days

Ok

serverconnect:

The rate of crime in Nigeria is alarming.

Who do we blame? Who do we blame?

Karma ti takeover.

After buhari damage the economy, wetin awon boys go do? 2 Likes

They were well beated