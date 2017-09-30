Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths (11998 Views)

Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children / El-Rufai Playing With His Children: Siddique, Nasreen And Rabi'ah (Photos) / El-Rufai Playing Football Barefooted Wearing Native Attire & Eyeglass(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima has reacted to arrest warrant obtained against his members by Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.



He said the governor was playing with fire by planning to arrest members of his group, who had issued quit notice to Igbos living in the north to leave the region on or before October 1.

Governor El-Rufai had on Thursday obtained court warrant to arrest the Northern youth leaders.



Reacting to this development, Yerima told Saturday Sun, that the governor’s action showed that he was an enemy of the Muhammadu Buhari government.



“Honestly, we really do not want to join issues with him, what is before us is how to rebuild the country, and so far, we have been doing that.



“Probably the governor is working to distract the government and we cannot be an agent to distracting the government.

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima has reacted to arrest warrant obtained against his members by Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.



He said the governor was playing with fire by planning to arrest members of his group, who had issued quit notice to Igbos living in the north to leave the region on or before October 1.





Governor El-Rufai had on Thursday obtained court warrant to arrest the Northern youth leaders.



Reacting to this development, Yerima told Saturday Sun, that the governor’s action showed that he was an enemy of the Muhammadu Buhari government.



“Honestly, we really do not want to join issues with him, what is before us is how to rebuild the country, and so far, we have been doing that.



“Probably the governor is working to distract the government and we cannot be an agent to distracting the government.





“We will ensure we do everything within our limits to ensure that there is peace in the country, and we have been demonstrating this. We will not allow him to distract us”, he said.



He noted that Nigerians would be in a better position to judge the Kaduna State governor, and to see if he was a true Nigerian, who actually wanted peace in the country.



“We are wondering because El-Rufai never thought of this until few days before October 1, when the issue has been put behind us, and we have done wonderfully to nip in the bud any crisis that would arise in the north because of killings in the Southeast.



“We took it upon ourselves to go to Kano, a volatile area to address the northern youths, and warned that nobody should attack any Igbo in the region; more so, there shouldn’t be any reprisal attack.

No one from Southeast was harassed in the north. For him to come now is a clear indication for Nigerians to know the true enemy of the government, as well as, true enemy of the country.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/30/quit-notice-el-rufai-playing-fire-arrest-warrant-arewa-youths/



1 Like

Hypocritical old fart pretending to be a youth.



First you issued quit notice to igbos, then you claim you went to Kano to save igbos from reprisals.



Hope they throw your ass in jail quick and spare us the horror of your existence. 50 Likes 5 Shares

All of you should watch! 3 Likes

Good to see Mr. Midget in action again 3 Likes

We are watching! 1 Like 1 Share

[/b]"He said the governor was playing with fire by planning to arrest members of his group, who had issued quit notice to Igbos living in the north to leave the region on or before October 1"[b] Laugh want tear my belle.The untouchables are now on each other as the AG of Nigeria said the arewa cant be arrested.Now lets watch the royal rumble.Confused animals. Laugh want tear my belle.The untouchables are now on each other as the AG of Nigeria said the arewa cant be arrested.Now lets watch the royal rumble.Confused animals. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Arewa youths should shut up,they are also guilty of hate speech,same to ipob,if it is southerner that made this hate speech,they would have arrest them since! 4 Likes

Anyone who takes both the horrible tor.toise named El-Rufai And these bloodsuckas in the persons of the Arewa youths serious is either acting out of incurable foolishness or gross ignorance.



It's all about politics. It is well planned. This is to distract the attention of the unintelligent and entertain the gullible Nigerians.



October 1st is here and they are stagging the well scripted drama. An unimaginable insult on our collective sensibility it is. This will lead to nowhere. In fact. It is to gradually guide the passing of the most awaited date, October 1st.



They know everyone's attention is on them. They know we are waiting to see what becomes of their fate after the Quit Notice declaration; a genocidal attempt against a collection of the citizenry, the Igbo race and by extension, Southern Christians.



Smart as usual, they have crafted this to placate the agitated minds of Nigerians. Nothing will happen to them. After all, it's the same Arewa Youths that President Buhari hosted in a hotel in Abuja for about two days after he returned from London from his medical frenzy.



The North West insults Nigeria and Nigerians and get so-damning away with it. That's why they ran mad when the "little" Nnamdi Kanu challenged their hegemony, their dictatorial quest and status quo that have stampeded Nigeria's growth and development. Fellow Nigerians, aside the elites, the North West are the biggest problem of Nigeria. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Fear of restructuring is the Beginning of wisdom 2 Likes 1 Share

They are above the law.





Elrufai was only playing politics with that statement.

The first time he gave the order, the police commissioner simply ignored him.





Dambazzau and Malami (both high ranking officials in the Buhari administration) have either come up to claim the youth were misquoted, or that arresting them would have security implications.





Clearly these government sponsored youths are above the law and are untouchable. 9 Likes

They should give him Ultimatum. That's what they are very good at 1 Like

Small boys, sorry men, threatening the govt but they will never be declared as terrorists.



They are the true citizens of Nigeria. 1 Like

1 Nigeria!



Happy Independence guys!!



2 Likes 1 Share

Watching you guys.....Happy independence Nigeria.....in Advance 2 Likes 1 Share

Bunch of old clowns.. 1 Like

Make I dey observe wetin go happen. Mama biliki pls give me beans 30 and bread agege 50. Pls add the beans plenty water oooo 1 Like

Wrong people in power

Something he said that got me. Rephrased:



"Anyone against them is against Buhari" 12 Likes

emeijeh:

1 Nigeria!



Happy Independence guys!!



For what? OcheJoseph abeg nor vex, please epp us with Buhari scorecard For what? OcheJoseph abeg nor vex, please epp us with Buhari scorecard 1 Like

Did u just say enemy of Buhari's government? That means it was Muhammadu Buhari that gave u u guys the go ahead? I knew it was him all along. Useless paedophiles! We don't want to b Nigerians with u gays anymore sef. 2 Likes

The Arewa youths are Untouchables.

Why are there less people on Nairaland weekends? Abi na Office people full Nairaland? You pipo are pinging on duty abi?

Youngadvocate:

Anyone who takes both the horrible tor.toise named El-Rufai And these bloodsuckas in the persons of the Arewa youths serious is either acting out of incurable foolishness or gross ignorance.



It's all about politics. It is well planned. This is to distract the attention of the unintelligent and entertain the gullible Nigerians.



October 1st is here and they are stagging the well scripted drama. An unimaginable insult on our collective sensibility it is. This will lead to nowhere. In fact. It is to gradually guide the passing of the most awaited date, October 1st.



They know everyone's attention is on them. They know we are waiting to see what becomes of their fate after the Quit Notice declaration; a genocidal attempt against a collection of the citizenry, the Igbo race and by extension, Southern Christians.



Smart as usual, they have crafted this to placate the agitated minds of Nigerians. Nothing will happen to them. After all, it's the same Arewa Youths that President Buhari hosted in a hotel in Abuja for about two days after he returned from London from his medical frenzy.



The North West insults Nigeria and Nigerians and get so-damning away with it. That's why they ran mad when the "little" Nnamdi Kanu challenged their hegemony, their dictatorial quest and status quo that have stampeded Nigeria's growth and development. Fellow Nigerians, aside the elites, the North West are the biggest problem of Nigeria.

You are not serious.



Which useless nnamdi Kanu are you referring to?



The one who insults yorubas?



You are now making it seem like the useless man was waging war mainly against the Hausa hegemony.



The coward was simply an unchained mad bleaching goat.



Please don't ever refer to the useless coward on any issue on NL again in your life okay?



Ehhen You are not serious.Which useless nnamdi Kanu are you referring to?The one who insults yorubas?You are now making it seem like the useless man was waging war mainly against the Hausa hegemony.The coward was simply an unchained mad bleaching goat.Please don't ever refer to the useless coward on any issue on NL again in your life okay?Ehhen 3 Likes

[font=Lucida Sans Unicode]Did u just say enemy of Buhari's government? That means it was Muhammadu Buhari that gave u u guys the go ahead? I knew it was him all along. Useless paedophiles! We don't want to b Nigerians with u gays anymore sef.[/font]

F^ck freedom of or right to free association or whatever that poo is called. Some god-damned groups in/under any guise whatsoever ought to be proscribed and fast! I am tired of all this nonsense. Every Tom,dick and Yerima is now above the law? Imagine telling me as chief executive and chief security officer of the state that I am playing with fire?! You are totally done for as far as I am concerned! #OnlyInNigeria Nonsense!

What's the difference between 6 and half a dozen?



Both of you guys are the same as your terrorist leader in Aso Rock.

What ruins did we experience that the Arewa Youth is trying to rebuild the nation? These people are like clowns.

Arewa youth is FG, FG is Arewa Youth. I new all along 1 Like

k

The quit notice was necessary. It was actually a wake up call and it worked. When it was issued, we saw how igbos were shouting on top of their voices that they are Nigerians, they weren't going anywhere. We saw igbo chiefs all going to kaduna to beg. Even ohaneze that supports ipob was running from pillar to pillar to beg. It was after the quit notice that igbo men came out to condemn ipob and nnamdi kanu. 2 Likes