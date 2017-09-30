₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,579 members, 3,824,763 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 08:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths (11998 Views)
Adorable Photos Of El-Rufai Playing With His Children / El-Rufai Playing With His Children: Siddique, Nasreen And Rabi'ah (Photos) / El-Rufai Playing Football Barefooted Wearing Native Attire & Eyeglass(Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Lajet: 10:59am
President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima has reacted to arrest warrant obtained against his members by Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/30/quit-notice-el-rufai-playing-fire-arrest-warrant-arewa-youths/
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by ExInferis(m): 11:04am
Hypocritical old fart pretending to be a youth.
First you issued quit notice to igbos, then you claim you went to Kano to save igbos from reprisals.
Hope they throw your ass in jail quick and spare us the horror of your existence.
50 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by perez100: 11:12am
All of you should watch!
3 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by AlienRobot: 11:33am
Good to see Mr. Midget in action again
3 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by greatiyk4u(m): 11:44am
We are watching!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Paperwhite(m): 12:41pm
[/b]"He said the governor was playing with fire by planning to arrest members of his group, who had issued quit notice to Igbos living in the north to leave the region on or before October 1"[b] Laugh want tear my belle.The untouchables are now on each other as the AG of Nigeria said the arewa cant be arrested.Now lets watch the royal rumble.Confused animals.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by abdelrahman: 12:45pm
Arewa youths should shut up,they are also guilty of hate speech,same to ipob,if it is southerner that made this hate speech,they would have arrest them since!
4 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Youngadvocate: 2:02pm
Anyone who takes both the horrible tor.toise named El-Rufai And these bloodsuckas in the persons of the Arewa youths serious is either acting out of incurable foolishness or gross ignorance.
It's all about politics. It is well planned. This is to distract the attention of the unintelligent and entertain the gullible Nigerians.
October 1st is here and they are stagging the well scripted drama. An unimaginable insult on our collective sensibility it is. This will lead to nowhere. In fact. It is to gradually guide the passing of the most awaited date, October 1st.
They know everyone's attention is on them. They know we are waiting to see what becomes of their fate after the Quit Notice declaration; a genocidal attempt against a collection of the citizenry, the Igbo race and by extension, Southern Christians.
Smart as usual, they have crafted this to placate the agitated minds of Nigerians. Nothing will happen to them. After all, it's the same Arewa Youths that President Buhari hosted in a hotel in Abuja for about two days after he returned from London from his medical frenzy.
The North West insults Nigeria and Nigerians and get so-damning away with it. That's why they ran mad when the "little" Nnamdi Kanu challenged their hegemony, their dictatorial quest and status quo that have stampeded Nigeria's growth and development. Fellow Nigerians, aside the elites, the North West are the biggest problem of Nigeria.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by DMerciful(m): 2:08pm
Fear of restructuring is the Beginning of wisdom
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Omeokachie: 3:35pm
They are above the law.
Elrufai was only playing politics with that statement.
The first time he gave the order, the police commissioner simply ignored him.
Dambazzau and Malami (both high ranking officials in the Buhari administration) have either come up to claim the youth were misquoted, or that arresting them would have security implications.
Clearly these government sponsored youths are above the law and are untouchable.
9 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Fortune02(m): 4:40pm
They should give him Ultimatum. That's what they are very good at
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by NothingDoMe: 6:30pm
Small boys, sorry men, threatening the govt but they will never be declared as terrorists.
They are the true citizens of Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by emeijeh(m): 6:30pm
1 Nigeria!
Happy Independence guys!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Discharge(m): 6:31pm
Watching you guys.....Happy independence Nigeria.....in Advance
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by lelvin(m): 6:31pm
Bunch of old clowns..
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by jacoik(m): 6:32pm
Make I dey observe wetin go happen. Mama biliki pls give me beans 30 and bread agege 50. Pls add the beans plenty water oooo
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 6:33pm
Wrong people in power
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by NothingDoMe: 6:33pm
Something he said that got me. Rephrased:
"Anyone against them is against Buhari"
12 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by NothingDoMe: 6:36pm
emeijeh:For what? OcheJoseph abeg nor vex, please epp us with Buhari scorecard
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by talk2percy(m): 6:36pm
Did u just say enemy of Buhari's government? That means it was Muhammadu Buhari that gave u u guys the go ahead? I knew it was him all along. Useless paedophiles! We don't want to b Nigerians with u gays anymore sef.
2 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by eagleeye2: 6:37pm
The Arewa youths are Untouchables.
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by NothingDoMe: 6:37pm
Why are there less people on Nairaland weekends? Abi na Office people full Nairaland? You pipo are pinging on duty abi?
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Cacawa2: 6:44pm
Youngadvocate:
You are not serious.
Which useless nnamdi Kanu are you referring to?
The one who insults yorubas?
You are now making it seem like the useless man was waging war mainly against the Hausa hegemony.
The coward was simply an unchained mad bleaching goat.
Please don't ever refer to the useless coward on any issue on NL again in your life okay?
Ehhen
3 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by talk2percy(m): 6:45pm
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode]Did u just say enemy of Buhari's government? That means it was Muhammadu Buhari that gave u u guys the go ahead? I knew it was him all along. Useless paedophiles! We don't want to b Nigerians with u gays anymore sef.[/font]
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by mansakhalifa(m): 6:45pm
F^ck freedom of or right to free association or whatever that poo is called. Some god-damned groups in/under any guise whatsoever ought to be proscribed and fast! I am tired of all this nonsense. Every Tom,dick and Yerima is now above the law? Imagine telling me as chief executive and chief security officer of the state that I am playing with fire?! You are totally done for as far as I am concerned! #OnlyInNigeria Nonsense!
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by emmasege: 6:45pm
What's the difference between 6 and half a dozen?
Both of you guys are the same as your terrorist leader in Aso Rock.
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Desyner: 6:47pm
What ruins did we experience that the Arewa Youth is trying to rebuild the nation? These people are like clowns.
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by anytexy: 6:49pm
Arewa youth is FG, FG is Arewa Youth. I new all along
1 Like
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by AburoBuhari: 6:51pm
k
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by BafanaBafana: 6:52pm
The quit notice was necessary. It was actually a wake up call and it worked. When it was issued, we saw how igbos were shouting on top of their voices that they are Nigerians, they weren't going anywhere. We saw igbo chiefs all going to kaduna to beg. Even ohaneze that supports ipob was running from pillar to pillar to beg. It was after the quit notice that igbo men came out to condemn ipob and nnamdi kanu.
2 Likes
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by simplemach(m): 6:54pm
Ok
|Re: Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths by Apina(m): 6:54pm
Yerima Interview Will Be On ChannelsTV Tomorrow At 9pm / Ambode Donates 50million Naira To IDPs In Three State For Upkeep / Senator Kashamu Bags Lifetime Community Service Award
Viewing this topic: curiousmind11, buklarbest(m), Dollyak(f), walexlo78, EagleEyes001(m), indoorlove(m), olusolaj(m), Princewell2012(m), secpowell, warlord24(m), elitejosef, Benzy001, mr1759, Tente01, Awoleesu, dosantos, shollyyankee187, Prinyebabe(f), chuckskaycee, iswallker(m), adesola89, Ujuhot(f), Chidonc(m), rapthugx(m), ADEMOORE, peesleem(m), primeache, caprini1, magni101(m), kabawa(m), Nduxzy, geonath(m), Henitan24(f), Airtimex(m), Youngadvocate, deepwater(f), rolapexy(m), onlyson16(m), mark2sunny(m), Olamitisoji(m), mediaspy, mercifull(f), iamlarry(m), Glodangel1, tolutweety(m), Spinojaja26, twosquare, Lokospirit(m), cjfbn, bayusch246(m), d33types, Biafraaa, kentebemoney, seunseye(m), Aieboocaar(m), StevieAbraks111(m), benpuzzy(m), kenkenzy78 and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 369